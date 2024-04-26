The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Crime South Shore

Man dies after being shot 20 times in South Shore

The man was found by police in the 200 block of West 72nd Street around 2:30 a.m.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Police crime scene tape.

Sun-Times file

A man has died after being shot 20 times in South Shore early Friday, police said.

The unidentified man was found by police in the 200 block of West 72nd Street around 2:30 a.m. with 20 gunshot wounds, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.

No one was in custody.

