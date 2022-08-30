The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 1, 2022
News Metro/State Suburban Chicago

Body is identified as man missing from towing vessel in Des Plaines River

Artie Odom, 50, was last seen aboard the “Hamilton” about 12:30 p.m. Monday when it refueled in Channahon

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Body is identified as man missing from towing vessel in Des Plaines River
Emergency crews are searching for a man reported missing Aug. 29, 2022, from a towing vessel in the Des Plaines river.

Emergency crews are searching for a man reported missing Aug. 29, 2022, from a towing vessel in the Des Plaines river.

Adobe Stock Photo

The body of a boater reported missing Monday afternoon from a towing vessel in the Des Plaines River southwest of Joliet has been found, officials said.

Artie Odom, 50, was last seen aboard the “Hamilton” about 12:30 p.m. Monday when it refueled in Channahon, according to the Great Lakes division of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Odom was noticed missing after the vessel passed through the Dresden Lock and Dam, according to the Coast Guard and a statement from Channahon fire officials.

Odom’s body was found in the water Tuesday, according to the Will County coroner's office.

An autopsy determined he died from drowning, the coroner’s office said.

Next Up In News
Arwady on new COVID shot: Get boosted ASAP
Retired Chicago cop shot 6 times trying to stop robbery at Englewood currency exchange, officials say
R. Kelly says he will not testify in child pornography, obstruction trial
Spain’s La Tomatina street tomato fight is back after a pandemic hiatus (and messy)
Teen charged in 11 South Side carjackings, 9 on same day
8 wounded, 2 fatally, in shootings across Chicago Wednesday
The Latest
Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady
Coronavirus
Arwady on new COVID shot: Get boosted ASAP
“We very much are going to want people to get this updated vaccine right now and not wait three or four months,” she said.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Police investigate after a shooting at a currency exchange at 71st Street and Wentworth.
Crime
Retired Chicago cop shot 6 times trying to stop robbery at Englewood currency exchange, officials say
The retired officer, 60, was shot this morning as the currency exchange near 71st Street and Wentworth opened, according to a police report.
By David Struett
 
A photo of Bears general manager Ryan Poles watching warmups at a recent preseason game.
Bears
Bears GM Ryan Poles optimistic on long-term deal amid Roquan Smith impasse
Smith said he’s done listening to the Bears’ offers, but Poles still has hope the relationship can be saved.
By Jason Lieser
 
White Sox outfielder Luis Robert left the team Thursday for the birth of his child.
White Sox
White Sox notes: Luis Robert leaves team for birth of child, players meet, roster expanded
Reliever Matt Foster, outfielder Adam Haseley recalled from Charlotte.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A man climbs onto a Chicago Police Department vehicle as officials attempted to break up a street takeover, where hundreds gathered to watch cars drift in circles at West 119th and South Halsted streets on the Far South Side, Friday night, Aug. 26, 2022.
La Voz Chicago
La última toma de calle resulta en enfrentamientos, detenciones e incautación de coches
La reunión se había anunciado en las redes sociales como un evento “salvaje” que enfrentaba a “Chicago contra todos”, con conductores provenientes de Detroit, el Área de la Bahía y otras partes del país.
By Manny Ramos and Mary Norkol
 