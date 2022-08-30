Body is identified as man missing from towing vessel in Des Plaines River
Artie Odom, 50, was last seen aboard the “Hamilton” about 12:30 p.m. Monday when it refueled in Channahon
The body of a boater reported missing Monday afternoon from a towing vessel in the Des Plaines River southwest of Joliet has been found, officials said.
Artie Odom, 50, was last seen aboard the “Hamilton” about 12:30 p.m. Monday when it refueled in Channahon, according to the Great Lakes division of the U.S. Coast Guard.
Odom was noticed missing after the vessel passed through the Dresden Lock and Dam, according to the Coast Guard and a statement from Channahon fire officials.
Odom’s body was found in the water Tuesday, according to the Will County coroner's office.
An autopsy determined he died from drowning, the coroner’s office said.
