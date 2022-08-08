City leaders have no true grasp of public transit experience

Thank you for the in-depth reporting on the myriad problems of ridership and violence on the CTA. As a life-long rider of bus and rail for over 60 years, may I offer a few thoughts?

The armed “real police” are having a hard enough time, so why in the world does Dorval Carter Jr. of the CTA think hiring additional unarmed guards would have any effect on this problem?

I suspect neither Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown or CTA President Carter ever ride the CTA, on either bus or rail, at any time of day. It would be eye-opening for the three of them to arrange a few undercover trips on the Red, Green or Blue lines in off hours. Let’s throw in a few bus rides as well. I can recommend the #8 Halsted for starters.

Finally, why not incentivize city workers across the board to get out of their private cars and commute on bus and rail? Teachers, firefighters, streets and sanitation workers, police and City Hall staff could create a broader spectrum of the public transit experience, rather than leaving the system to we hapless mopes and undistinguished private citizens who are left with this far less-than-perfect transit system.

The powers that be are just that: Stuck, in their removed offices, with no true grasp of the public need or experience.

Dennis Allen, Wilmette

Think about what you are voting for

If you have diabetes and are covered by private insurance, you came very close on Sunday to having your insulin cost capped at $35 a month. Every Democrat in the Senate voted for this provision, as did seven Republicans, but 43 Republican senators voted to block the bill.

You should be mad, really mad. Republicans do not care at all about their voters, unless they’re billionaires and lobbyists. Vote with your own interests in mind.

Richard Keslinke, Algonquin

Condoning vandalism of Columbus statues

The Sun-Times Editorial Board thinks it’s not a good idea to put the Columbus statues back along the lakefront or in the longtime Italian neighborhood on Taylor Street. The board says it does not condone the violence the rioters (theystopped being protesters when they threw rock and bottles at police) perpetuated back in 2020, but it’s not worth the trouble it would cause to put the statues back.

The board may very well not “condone” the rioters, but by not putting the statue back (especially on Taylor Street) they most certainly are appeasing their destructive behavior.

Tony LaMantia, Logan Square

Selling Soldier Field naming rights would be a disgrace

There are some things that are sacred and should not be sold, such as the naming rights to Soldier Field. Would you sell the naming rights to a church or cemetery? Would you wear clothing akin to that of a race car driver, with logos of advertisers all over it? How about selling the naming rights to City Hall?

It’s disgraceful that Chicago hasn’t changed the name of the Ninos Heroes Elementary School that honors Mexican military academy cadets who, in spite of orders to retreat from their academy, chose to stay and fight to the death against advancing U. S. forces during our war with Mexico — but is considering selling the naming rights to an edifice that honors our brave military members who have fought and died for our freedom.

Larry E. Nazimek, Logan Square

