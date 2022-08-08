The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 8, 2022
Editorials Commentary

Make pharmacy deserts a thing of the past

Chicago’s Black and Latino residents are far less likely to leave near a pharmacy than white residents, according to analyses detailed in a new WBEZ/Sun-Times report.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Make pharmacy deserts a thing of the past
A shuttered former Walgreens pharmacy on South Pulaski Road in Little Village.

A shuttered former Walgreens pharmacy on South Pulaski Road in Little Village.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

It will likely come as no surprise to plenty of Chicagoans that many predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods are not only food deserts — they’re also pharmacy deserts.

Residents of neighborhoods like South Shore, Roseland and Little Village are too often forced to drive miles from home or rely on mail order to fill prescriptions or obtain other items. If you don’t have a car, are elderly or have mobility issues that make public transit harder to access, don’t have a computer or reliable internet service — all of which are more common in lower-income neighborhoods of color — well, good luck if there’s no drugstore within walking distance.

“I would see it as a total nightmare,” as a longtime Roseland resident said in a new Sun-Times/WBEZ report analyzing pharmacy deserts in Chicago.

The term “pharmacy deserts” was coined back in 2014 by a University of Illinois at Chicago professor. It refers to areas where at least a third of residents live more than a mile, or over a third of residents with “low vehicle access” live more than a half-mile, from a pharmacy.

Editorial

Editorial

Pharmacy deserts are not unique to Chicago either. In other big cities, like Los Angeles and Houston, Black and Latino residents also lack access to nearby drugstores, as a May 2021 report from the University of Southern California found.

Yet Chicago has the shameful distinction of being the city with the widest gaps in pharmacy access between predominantly Black and white neighborhoods, according to Dima Qato, the former UIC professor who is now at USC and the senior author of the report.

As pharmacies continue to play an ever-larger role in our health care system — providing COVID tests and vaccines, flu vaccines, wellness visits and, here in Illinois, contraception prescribed by a pharmacist instead of a doctor — it’s essential that all Americans have access to a nearby drugstore.

Supporting independent pharmacies struggling to stay financially afloat in communities that chain pharmacies have abandoned is one idea we like. Qato suggests higher reimbursement rates for Medicare and Medicaid, to help out independent pharmacies in communities that typically have large numbers of residents who rely on public health insurance.

Illinois, as well, should figure out how to boost or expand its Critical Access Pharmacy program, launched in 2019 to provide subsidies for pharmacies in rural and underserved areas, so that more pharmacies can benefit.

Pharmacy deserts, like food deserts, are not new. The next step is to make them a thing of the past.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Editorial
There’s plenty of work to do to improve Illinois schools
Don’t burden taxpayers with security costs of returning Columbus statues to parks
Myrna Salazar changed Chicago theater stages for the better
Enact historic bill to fight climate change to benefit America — and Illinois
Anti-violence efforts must be more than PR spin, window dressing
Put authors, readers first in ruling on merger of big publishers
The Latest
Christopher Vaughn is serving four life sentences for the murders of his wife and their three children.
Suburban Chicago
Parents of Christopher Vaughn sue Will County state’s attorney, others as bid for freedom continues
Vaughn’s parents argue they’ve lost time and income traveling to see their son in prison. Vaughn is being held in Pinckneyville Correctional Center, serving four life sentences for the murders of his wife and three children.
By Jon Seidel
 
Former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, shown in 2018.
Politics
Trump: Mar-a-Lago home ‘under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents’
The action marks a dramatic escalation in law enforcement scrutiny of the former Republican president and comes as he has been laying the groundwork to make another bid for the White House.
By Eric Tucker | Associated Press
 
A cloud of dust spreads across the Little Village neighborhood after the Crawford Coal Plant smokestack was imploded, Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Environment
Environmental groups call for air monitoring, home air filtration systems in Little Village two years after botched implosion
Environmental community groups issued a list of demands Monday as they continue to seek answers about the demolition of a smokestack at the former Crawford Coal Plant.
By Elvia Malagón
 
A cloud of dust spreads across the Little Village neighborhood after a smokestack was imploded in 2020
Another alarming report on city inaction before 2020 smokestack implosion in Little Village
The public — and certainly the people of Little Village — deserve the full story on the implosion, not just the dribs, drabs and details coming out in bits and pieces.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Maren Morris will headline the Huntington Bank Pavilion on Aug. 10.
Music
Maren Morris taking life, success all in stride
“Even years down the road from now, these songs will feel [timeless] to me, because they are just really coming from a place of lightness,” Morris says of her new album.
By Tricia Despres - For the Sun-Times
 