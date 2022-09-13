The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Texas doctor tampered with IV bags, leading to colleague’s death, medical board says

Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr. has been suspended after the fellow doctor’s death and others suffering serious cardiac complications, the Texas Medical Board said.

By  Saleen Martin | USA Today
   
The Texas Medical Board has suspended the license of Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr. to practice medicine, saying he’d pose a threat to public health and safety were he allowed to keep practicing.

A Texas physician has been suspended, and federal officials are investigating him after a death and serious cardiac complications, the Texas Medical Board said.

The board found that, if Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz Jr. continues to practice medicine, he’d pose a threat to public health and safety.

The board’s staff found out from federal law enforcement that Ortiz is part of an investigation into serious cardiac complications and one person’s death.

According to the suspension documents, Ortiz was caught on surveillance footage at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas — where he worked this year from May until earlier this month —putting IV bags in a warmer in a hallway outside operating rooms. Shortly after, a patient suffered a serious complication.

On June 21, a fellow doctor took one of the IV bags home to rehydrate. Once she inserted the IV into her vein, she almost immediately had a serious cardiac event and died, the documents say. The Dallas medical examiner ruled that her death was caused by accidental bupivacaine toxicity.

The medical board said IV bags from the lab were tested, and there were holes in the plastic wrap around the bags. They tested positive for bupivacaine, but they were not properly labeled.

An otherwise-healthy patient also suffered a serious cardiac event during routine surgery, so the remaining contents of the patient’s IV bag were tested, revealing similar drugs that shouldn’t have been there.

Ortiz was licensed in February 1991 and works as an anesthesiologist in the Dallas area, the board said. His public profile lists anesthesiology as his specialty, though he is not board-certified, and he is also part of Garland Anesthesia Consultants.

The board said Ortiz violated multiple sections of the state’s Medical Practice Act. He will get a temporary suspension hearing within 10 days’ notice, unless he chooses to waive it.

Immigrants load a bus outside Union Station on August 31, 2022. Migrants from Venezuela were transported from Texas.
La Voz Chicago
Varios inmigrantes llegados de Texas viven temporalmente en un hotel suburbano
Unos 300 inmigrantes han llegado a Chicago por autobús de Texas a Illinois en la última semana, según las autoridades de Illinois. Algunos están viviendo temporalmente en un hotel suburbano.
By Elvia Malagón and Tina Sfondeles
 
La Voz Chicago
Inicia el festival de teatro latino ‘Destinos’ en su quinta edición
La obra mexicana, “La Pájara de San Juan”, cuya trama se centra en la ciudad, es con la que arranca la programación del Festival Internacional de Teatro Latino de Chicago.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
Murder charges have been filed in the death of a Cicero woman.
La Voz Chicago
Hombre de Cicero es acusado de matar a su novia a puñaladas
La policía dijo que su relación tenía antecedentes de violencia doméstica.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago farmer? Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey speaks to the media about crime in Chicago during a news conference Tuesday.
Elections
Welcome to the ‘hellhole’? Republican Darren Bailey now living in the Hancock to ‘immerse’ himself in the city he disses
Darren Bailey, a downstate farmer and state senator, confirmed he’s living in Chicago at an impromptu news conference Tuesday afternoon. His campaign later confirmed he is renting in the Hancock Center.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Jean-Luc Godard is seen during a press conference at the Berlin Film Festival in 1966. The legendary French filmmaker died at his home in Rolle, Switzerland, at the age of 91.
Movies and TV
Jean-Luc Godard, director of ‘Breathless,’ dies at 91
The iconic “enfant terrible” of the French New Wave revolutionized popular cinema starting in 1960. A family statement gave assisted suicide, which is legal in Switzerland where the filmmaker resided, as the cause of his death.
By Associated Press
 