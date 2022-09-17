The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 17, 2022
Music Entertainment and Culture

Riot Fest reviews Day 2: The Joy Formidable, Get Up Kids and tribute to Ukraine among afternoon sets

The day began sunny and humid but by 3 p.m., clouds had appeared and the wind kicked up.

By  Bob Chiarito | Special to the Sun-Times
   
SHARE Riot Fest reviews Day 2: The Joy Formidable, Get Up Kids and tribute to Ukraine among afternoon sets
Fans sing along to Get Up Kids as they perform during the second day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on Saturday afternoon.

Fans sing along to Get Up Kids as they perform during the second day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on Saturday afternoon.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

On the second day of Riot Fest, despite the fact that organizers said there were still tickets available, Douglass Park was packed with fans on Saturday afternoon. Food lines weren’t as long as the first day, perhaps a sign of organization more than a comment on demand, or perhaps people who waited in long lines the day before opted to sneak in snacks.

The day began sunny and humid but by 3 p.m., clouds had appeared and the wind kicked up. Fans didn’t seem to take note, but organizers have to be hoping the rain stays away, as having large puddles of mud and other damage will only add fuel to residents who have been protesting the presence of Riot Fest for several years now.

Here’s a look at some of the day’s highlights so far:

The Joy Formidable

Ritzy Bryan of The Joy Formidable&nbsp;performs during the second day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Ritzy Bryan of The Joy Formidable performs during the second day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Fans who arrived in time to see Welsh trio The Joy Formidable were treated to one of the best acts of the fest thus far. Often described as dream-pop and shoe-gazer rock, they were indeed dreamy, but hardly mellow, as evidenced by their song “Sevier,” which was one of only six they performed in a 30-minute set.

Lead singer Rhiannon “Ritzy” Bryan proved she has a strong stage presence and bandmates Matthew James Thomas and Rhydian Dafydd Davies certainly backed her up well.

Especially poignant was a song Bryan said they released this week — “CSTS,” which stands for “come see the show” — something more fans should do wherever this band is playing. Additional crowd pleasers included “The Greatest Light is the Greatest Shade” and “Chwyrlio,” which is sung by Bryan in her native Welsh.

It was too bad that The Joy Formidable were limited to a short set early in the day, as they would be great to see at a more intimate setting, and for those willing to take a drive, they will be doing just that Tuesday night at Piere’s Entertainment Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Ukraine Tribute

At 2:30 pm. Riot Fest got political with a 30-minute tribute to Ukraine. It began with a video message from Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and then some words from Eugene Hütz, the Ukrainian-born frontman of Gogol Bordello, a New York-based band who is playing the fest later today. Additionally, a traditional Ukrainian dance troupe performed.

The Get Up Kids

The Get Up Kids performed their album “Four Minute Mile” in its entirety Saturday afternoon in honor of its 25th anniversary, and it was fitting that it take place in Chicago. Although the band is from Kansas City, Missouri, the album was recorded in Chicago and produced by Bob Weston, a member of Shellac who honed his production skills under Steve Albini, another member of Shellac who happens to be a legendary producer.

The Get Up Kids have been cited as an influence by My Chemical Romance, Friday night’s headliner, and do not like the EMO description that is often used to describe their music. But it’s hard to deny “Four Minute Mile” is not an EMO album — even Rolling Stone in 2017 declared it one of the best emo albums of all-time.

On Saturday afternoon, the band came out to the theme of “Chariots of Fire” and keyboardist James DeWees wearing a Cubs “W” Flag around his neck like a cape — perhaps to show some “Chicago cred.” However, their performance was hardly worthy of the Olympics. It was solid, but hardly inspiring.

It also didn’t help that they were on the Radicals Stage, which is situated in the middle of the festival grounds, and when the wind kicked up, the sound from the speakers was often hard to hear. The crowd mostly stood silent during the set, as it seemed the mid-day time slot was a way for many to kill time before seeing other acts.

Related

Next Up In Entertainment
Henry Silva, starred in ‘Ocean’s 11,’ ‘Manchurian Candidate’ dies at 95
Queen Elizabeth’s 8 grandchildren hold vigil beside her coffin
Riot Fest 2022: Day 2 PHOTO GALLERY
Horoscope for Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022
Riot Fest reviews Day 1: My Chemical Romance briefly suspends headlining set amid crowd surges; Alkaline Trio, Descendents, rock the park
Puerto Rico museum’s rarely seen artworks showcased in Chicago exhibit
The Latest
Actor Henry Silva has died at the age of 95. Silva’s son Scott Silva told Variety that he died Wednesday of natural causes at the Motion Picture and Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California.
Movies and TV
Henry Silva, starred in ‘Ocean’s 11,’ ‘Manchurian Candidate’ dies at 95
Silva was also seen on such television series as “Wagon Train” and “The F.B.I.” and in such film as Warren Beatty’s “Dick Tracy,” Jerry Lewis’ “Cinderfella” and “Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai.”
By Associated Press
 
Big Guys Sausage Stand owner Brendan O’Connor, right, and line cook Jose Franco, in grey, prepare orders while customers wait for their orders at Big Guys Sausage Stand in Berwyn, Ill., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The shop, which opened in 2012, is set to close its counter service “indefinitely” on September 24 and will focus on providing catering services, according to their Facebook page.
Metro/State
Beloved Berywn sausage stand closing counter service due to pressures from pandemic and beyond
Big Guys Sausage Stand will close its doors later this month as COVID-19, inflation and corporate greed put the pinch on restaurateurs nationwide.
By Zack Miller
 
Almost two dozen people were shot in separate attacks across Chicago over the first 24 hours of the weekend.
Crime
Man killed in Albany Park drive-by shooting
Jose Martinez was walking with another male about 11 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Drake Avenue when a vehicle drove by and someone from inside opened fire.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Zara Tindall (from left), Lady Louise, Princess Beatrice, Prince William, the prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, Viscount James Severn and Peter Phillips attend “the vigil of the Queen’s grandchildren” around the coffin, as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall on Saturday afternoon.&nbsp;&nbsp;
Nation/World
Queen Elizabeth’s 8 grandchildren hold vigil beside her coffin
Prince William and Prince Harry were joined by Princess Anne’s children, Zara Tindall and Peter Philips; Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie; and Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, the two children of Prince Edward.
By Associated Press
 
The Joy Formidable performs on Saturday afternoon during the second day of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.
Music
Riot Fest 2022: Day 2 PHOTO GALLERY
The annual music extravaganza returned to Douglass Park in full force this year.
By Miriam Di Nunzio and Tyler LaRiviere
 