Expanded child tax credit reduced child poverty, so Congress must renew it

Last year, the expanded Child Tax Credit monthly payments put money back into the hands of American families when they needed it most, monthly bill time, and allowed families to choose how best to use it. New data proves how well it worked.

The new 2021 U.S. Census Supplemental Poverty Measure report shows that the 2021 Child Tax Credit (CTC) reduced child poverty by 46%. In one year, the expanded CTC pushed the child poverty rate to the lowest level ever measured.

But 51 senators let the CTC expansion expire by failing to vote to renew it. This data shows they made a huge mistake.

After the election, some politicians in Congress will try to pass tax credits for large corporations. It would be outrageous for Congress to pass tax cuts for the wealthy without expanding the CTC for low-income families. I implore our members of Congress to expand the Child Tax Credit to all low-income families, with a monthly payment option, in any tax legislation this year.

Paul Haider, Andersonville

Let’s save lives with early prostate cancer screening

Prostate cancer is not rare. In fact, it is the second most common malignancy in the U.S. and it kills enough men every year to almost fill Wrigley Field. If you’re a Black man or someone with a family history of the disease, your chances against prostate cancer are much more challenging, with 2.1 times the risk of dying.

Early detection is your best chance at leveling the playing field. If caught early, there’s a 99% chance of survival; without it, the chances drop to about 30%.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

The problem is that prostate cancer doesn’t just pose a challenge because of your race or your genetics — there are obstacles to screening. For example, some insurance carriers across the state require cost-sharing or a co-pay to get tested.

We’re thrilled that starting on Jan. 1, 2024, out-of-pocket costs for prostate cancer screening will no longer be a barrier for patients in Illinois. With the leadership of many committed advocates, HB 5318, a bill designed to eliminate these costs, was signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in June.

Prostate cancer cuts life short — time men and their families should have together. Most of the time, prostate cancer doesn’t have symptoms before it’s too late — you can have prostate cancer and not even know it unless you get tested. Advocates all over the country are tearing down barriers to saving lives, so don’t wait to get tested.

Let’s make this September, which is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. a time for advocacy and screening.

Jamie Bearse, ZERO — The End of Prostate Cancer

State Rep. La Shawn K. Ford

City should coordinate street resurfacing projects

I was delighted last week to see Irving Park east of Pulaski had beenfinally been resurfaced. Cracks, potholes and uneven, elevated areas were finally eliminated. Now there are barriers around each manhole, with the surface around each torn up. Isn’t there some way to coordinate projects to avoid the tremendous waste of money as well as the inconvenience to countless motorists?

Carl Reed, Chicago