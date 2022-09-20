Man charged with murder in double Woodlawn shooting

A man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of two men in Woodlawn on Sunday, police said.
Khalil Gilmore, 20, faces multiple felony counts, including murder and attempted murder in the shooting deaths of Randy Pouncy, 31, and a 19-year-old man. Another man, 35, was wounded in the shooting in the 6100 block of South Evans Avenue, police said.
Gilmore was arrested shortly after the shooting, police said. He remains in police custody.
