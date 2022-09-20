The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Man charged with murder in double Woodlawn shooting

Khalil Gilmore, 20, faces multiple felony counts in the deaths of two men in Woodlawn on Sunday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man charged with murder in double Woodlawn shooting
Murder charges have been filed in a 2015 stabbing case in the Austin neighborhood.

Adobe stock photo

A man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of two men in Woodlawn on Sunday, police said.

Khalil Gilmore, 20, faces multiple felony counts, including murder and attempted murder in the shooting deaths of Randy Pouncy, 31, and a 19-year-old man. Another man, 35, was wounded in the shooting in the 6100 block of South Evans Avenue, police said.

Gilmore was arrested shortly after the shooting, police said. He remains in police custody.

Next Up In News
Surveillance video shows a relative pushing 3-year-old boy into the water off Navy Pier, police report says
State Sen. Emil Jones III hit with federal bribery charges tied to red-light camera investigation
Rev. Jackson recently released from Shirley Ryan AbilityLab
Chicago’s Puerto Rican community raises funds as storm-battered island remains without power
Former hostage Mark Frerichs — raised in Lombard — at U.S. military hospital in Germany
Chicago Fire’s Near West Side training site stymied
The Latest
Cubs second baseman Esteban Quiroz throws to first base during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on Tuesday.
Cubs
Cubs’ Esteban Quiroz gets first major-league hit in victory vs. Marlins: ‘His story is awesome’
Cubs notes: Drew Smyly’s start was pushed back because of shoulder fatigue, and Marcus Stroman will start Wednesday instead.
By Maddie Lee
 
Almost two dozen people were shot in separate attacks across Chicago over the first 24 hours of the weekend.
18-year-old shot to death in Little Village
The teen was shot in the chest and back in the 4200 block of West 31st Street on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_89142221.jpg
Springfield
State Sen. Emil Jones III hit with federal bribery charges tied to red-light camera investigation
The son of former Illinois Senate President Emil Jones Jr. is also charged with lying to the FBI.
By Jon Seidel and Tina Sfondeles
 
Chicago White Sox v Detroit Tigers
White Sox
The White Sox have one last chance to save their season? It’s probably not going to go well
The Sox’ 2022 theme has been believing in the invisible while failing to embody anything resembling a good baseball team.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr.
Chicago
Rev. Jackson recently released from Shirley Ryan AbilityLab
The 80-year-old civil rights leader spent several weeks at the AbilityLab to undergo extensive physical therapy focused on treating symptoms of his Parkinson’s disease.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 