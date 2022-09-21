The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 21, 2022
3 hurt in Auburn Gresham crash

A vehicle was struck head-on by an SUV in the 8600 block of South Carpenter Street. The SUV driver left the scene, police say.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Three people, including two teenagers, were injured in a head-on crash Wednesday evening in Auburn Gresham.

They were driving southbound in the 8600 block of South Carpenter Street about 5:30 p.m., when they were struck head-on by a Chevy Trailblazer, causing their car to roll over into a nearby yard, Chicago police said. The driver of the Chevy Trailblazer fled the scene.

A man, 21, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with non-life-threatening injuries, police said,

The other two victims, both 17, were also treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

