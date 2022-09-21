3 hurt in Auburn Gresham crash

Three people, including two teenagers, were injured in a head-on crash Wednesday evening in Auburn Gresham.
They were driving southbound in the 8600 block of South Carpenter Street about 5:30 p.m., when they were struck head-on by a Chevy Trailblazer, causing their car to roll over into a nearby yard, Chicago police said. The driver of the Chevy Trailblazer fled the scene.
A man, 21, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with non-life-threatening injuries, police said,
The other two victims, both 17, were also treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
State Sen. Emil Jones III gives up leadership posts after federal bribery charges — but not his Senate seat
Aunt accused of throwing 3-year-old boy into water off Navy Pier. ‘Not once did [she] scream for help, call for help, ask for help.’
The Latest
Acclivus Inc. denies involvement in Sept. 13 attack, calls on Chicago Park District to reinstate permits for future games.
Sox lose second in row to Guardians, fall to six games behind in AL Central
Since returning from the 15-day IL in early July, Stroman has posted a 2.87 ERA.
Food giveaway by LGBTQ youth group in Austin aims to sow goodwill among neighbors: ‘Community is community’
An Austin community center for LGBTQ youth of color gave away 110 bags of fresh produce to address food insecurity while building relationships within the neighborhood.
If the council approves the new program, the Chicago Department of Transportation will establish an “outdoor dining street permit” valid from May 1 through Oct. 31. It would allow restaurants to set up extra tables in curb lanes.