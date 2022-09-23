Oak Forest police respond to barricade situation, house fire

Oak Forest authorities are responding to a fire at a home with a person barricaded inside Friday morning, officials said.

Police were initially called to a domestic situation in the 5500 block of Ann Marie Lane, according to City of Oak Forest spokeswoman Chrissy Maher.

A person barricaded themself in that home and a fire broke out, Oak Forest police said.

Anyone living in the area of the home was instructed to shelter in place.

Authorities have not provided any additional information on the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

