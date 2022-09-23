Oak Forest police respond to barricade situation, house fire

Oak Forest authorities are responding to a fire at a home with a person barricaded inside Friday morning, officials said.
Police were initially called to a domestic situation in the 5500 block of Ann Marie Lane, according to City of Oak Forest spokeswoman Chrissy Maher.
A person barricaded themself in that home and a fire broke out, Oak Forest police said.
Anyone living in the area of the home was instructed to shelter in place.
Authorities have not provided any additional information on the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Police shut down South Side, West Side businesses over violence, go easy on clout-heavy bars downtown
The Latest
The boy was shot in the 4800 block of South Honore Street.
The man found found in an apartment in the 5200 block of West Crystal Street, and the woman down the street, police said.
Jones allegedly agreed to protect the red-light camera company SafeSpeed from legislation in the Illinois General Assembly in exchange for $5,000 and a job for an unnamed associate. Then, the state senator allegedly lied to the FBI about it.
He enjoys smoking and doesn’t want to give it up, but his wife says it turns him into someone else and makes parenthood impossible.
Chicago performer Corky Siegel said, “I think he was just the greatest in the Chicago folk scene.” He later reinvented himself, writing and performing in one-man plays about Mark Twain.