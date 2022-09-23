The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 23, 2022
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Oak Forest police respond to barricade situation, house fire

Neighbors were told to shelter in place.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
An Oak Forest police car

Oak Forest police were initially called to a domestic situation in the 5500 block of Ann Marie Lane, officials said.

Oak Forest Facebook

Oak Forest authorities are responding to a fire at a home with a person barricaded inside Friday morning, officials said.

Police were initially called to a domestic situation in the 5500 block of Ann Marie Lane, according to City of Oak Forest spokeswoman Chrissy Maher.

A person barricaded themself in that home and a fire broke out, Oak Forest police said.

Anyone living in the area of the home was instructed to shelter in place.

Authorities have not provided any additional information on the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

