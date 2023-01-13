The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 13, 2023
A black-capped chickadee on a tree at Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary.

A black-capped chickadee on a tree at Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary.

Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

Environment News Chicago

Where to see birds around Chicago in the winter and more from the Illinois Audubon Society head

Joanne Fessett has some tips on where to go winter birding in the city and suburbs. Also: how bird patterns change along with our climate.

By  Melba Lara | WBEZ
   
SHARE Where to see birds around Chicago in the winter and more from the Illinois Audubon Society head
SHARE Where to see birds around Chicago in the winter and more from the Illinois Audubon Society head
The coldest months of the year might not seem like the best time to go birding. But, if you’re willing to brave the elements, there are plenty of species to spot in the Chicago area.

We asked Joanne Fessett, executive director of the Illinois Audubon Society, for recommendations on where to look and also to discuss how climate change is affecting bird patterns 

Melba Lara: Which bird species are most visible in the Chicago area this time of year?

Even a novice birder is sure to be able to spot and identify a cardinal, like this one in a tree at Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary.

Even a novice birder is sure to be able to spot and identify a cardinal, like this one in a tree at Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary.

Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

Joanne Fessett: When people think about birds in the winter, one of the first birds that comes to mind, I’m sure, is the cardinal, and that’s bright red. And when you’re out birding in the wintertime, you know, there’s not a lot of leaves in the trees. There’s not a lot of cover, and the cardinals really stand out. 

We’ve got our usual little year-round residents: the chickadees, white- and red-breasted nuthatches, downy woodpeckers. 

Joanne Fessett, executive director of the Illinois Audubon Society,

Joanne Fessett, executive director of the Illinois Audubon Society,

Provided

Another typical winter bird — one of my favorites — is the snowbird or junco, which is dark on the back and has the white belly. There’s plenty of those around.

Lara: What are some spots where people can go looking for birds?

Fessett: One of the favorite ones, of course, is Montrose Point. Northerly Island. And then one of my personal favorites is the Bill Jarvis Bird Sanctuary. That’s a great one. 

Samantha Beckett, a McKinley Park resident, takes pictures of birds at Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary.

Samantha Beckett, a McKinley Park resident, takes pictures of birds at Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary.

Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

And then, if you want to go a little further north, the Botanic Garden. Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve is a great place. And Illinois Beach State Park is a good place, too.

Birding around Chicago

WINTER BIRDING SPOTS

Some good spots to find birds around Chicago even during the winter, recommended by Joanne Fessett, executive director of the Illinois Audubon Society:

Lara:  Does climate change affect what birds are here in the wintertime?

Fessett: Yes, climate change is affecting us more and more. When you think about what birds are here, what birds aren’t here, you gotta remember that their main purpose at this time of year is to eat. They’re looking for prey. They’re looking for food sources. 

So, in the instance of raptors, if there’s not a lot of snow cover further north of us, which there isn’t yet a whole lot, they’re fine with staying where they’re at. It’s a little bit warmer, their prey is out, and they can get out in the fields. 

Now, if we suddenly started having some snow events, they’re going to need to go further south.

Lara: So, if it’s warmer further north in Wisconsin or in Michigan, and the birds can find their food sources up there, they’re not going to show up here necessarily? 

Fessett: That’s correct. 

House sparrows peck the ground at Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary.

House sparrows peck the ground at Montrose Point Bird Sanctuary.

Pat Nabong / Sun-Times

Lara: It sounds like bird watchers provide a lot of real time data to scientists, and it can help them track how bird patterns are changing, right?

Fessett: Oh, my gosh, yes. They’re the boots on the ground that are returning the data that the scientists are using. 

We’ve all heard the term citizen scientists. Well, we just recently completed our Christmas bird count, which is a great way to provide data for what is here in the winter to see the changes.

But year-round so many of our bird watchers record their data on eBird. And that is just such a great dataset that the scientists can tap into and use because that is showing us trends. 

Birds are indicators. They’re great indicators of what’s going on because something happens, and they react.

Related

The Watchdogs
Illinois Medicaid contractor Centene Corp. under federal scrutiny over foster kids’ medical care
Photography
Picture Chicago: Check out 12 must-see photos from the last week
The Watchdogs
Why Illinois’ new assault weapons ban might not hold up in court
View More Stories In News
The Latest
Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Mad Max: Fury Road” at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley, the only child of Elvis, died Thursday.
Music
Lisa Marie Presley to be buried at Graceland, next to her son
Presley’s final resting place will be next to her son, Benjamin, who died in 2020. It is also the final resting place for her father, Elvis Presley, and other members of the Presley family.
By Adrian Sainz | Associated Press
 
merlin_110773052.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Los tiroteos en los expressways de Chicago disminuyeron en 2022
Sin embargo, la policía estatal incautó 342 armas, 145 más que las 197 armas recuperadas en 2021.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivers the 2023 Budget Address during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Monday morning, Oct. 3, 2022.
La Voz Chicago
Lightfoot promete no contactar a los maestros de CPS para reclutar estudiantes para su campaña
El ex inspector general municipal, Joe Ferguson, escribió en un tuit que la solicitud era “profundamente problemática”.
By Nader Issa and Fran Spielman
 
merlin_110789156.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Estudiante de Lane Tech es el único ‘maestro nacional’ de ajedrez de Chicago menor de 18 años
Avi Kaplan, de Lane Tech, obtuvo un título nacional de maestría en 2022. “Demuestra niveles de madurez que muchos jóvenes de 16 años no suelen tener”, afirma su mentor.
By Vanessa Lopez
 
Blackhawks prospect Lukas Reichel.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks send down Lukas Reichel, putting full-time NHL role on hold
Reichel’s AHL assignment comes as Patrick Kane prepares to return from injury. The move aligns with the Hawks’ general development philosophy for Reichel over the past two seasons but contrasts with a quote from coach Luke Richardson on Sunday.
By Ben Pope
 