The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 15, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Jan. 15, 2023

Kenwood is No. 1 for the first time ever. Loyola makes its season debut and Marist returns.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Jan. 15, 2023
Young’s Damajay Richardson (25) reaches to block a shot by Kenwood’s Darrin “Dai Dai” Ames (4).

Young’s Damajay Richardson (25) reaches to block a shot by Kenwood’s Darrin “Dai Dai” Ames (4).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Congratulations to Kenwood. For the first time in history, the Broncos are No. 1.

That was a really easy decision. Kenwood beat Simeon at Simeon this week and also knocked off Curie in overtime. The Broncos have split with Young this season and have beaten Proviso East and Bloom.

The Wolverines slide down into the second spot. The other big change this week was Curie leaping up to No. 11. The Condors gave Kenwood all it could handle at Kenwood and did it without lead guard Carlos Harris. Curie’s resume is excellent with wins against New Trier, Joliet West and Oswego East. And the losses are also of the highest quality (Mount Carmel, Brother Rice, Kenwood).

And after that, well, who knows? Parity has arrived and it hit everything hard. Lincoln-Way East beat Bloom. Bloom beat Mount Carmel. Bolingbrook beat Oswego East. Oswego East beat Joliet West. Lyons lost to Glenbard West.

It’s messy in that second tier of teams. It’s possible some of the big matchups this week help clarify all that a bit.

St. Ignatius and Grayslake Central drop out this week. The Wolfpack lost to Loyola and have now lost four of their last five games. The Rams lost to Lake Forest.

Loyola and Marist join the rankings. That was a tough decision, there are a handful of teams creeping around looking to get in but their resumes just aren’t very strong. So I went with the strongest schedules. The RedHawks have been in the rankings most of the season. It’s the season debut for the Ramblers.

Super 25 for Jan. 15, 2023
With record and last week’s ranking

1. Kenwood (15-2) 3
First time on top

2. Simeon (16-1) 1
Lost to Kenwood

3. Young (15-4) 2
Faces Joliet West Saturday

4. Benet (19-1) 4
Hosts Kenwood Saturday

5. Curie (13-5) 11
Challenging the elite

6. Rolling Meadows (19-2) 6
Demolished Evanston

7. Brother Rice (18-2) 8
Takes on Meadows Saturday

8. Hillcrest (17-2) 10
Big test Monday vs. Curie

9. Joliet West (15-5) 5
Lost to Oswego East

10. Mount Carmel (17-2) 7
Speed bump vs. Bloom

11. Bolingbrook (14-5) 17
At Lincoln-Way East Tuesday

12. Proviso East (14-2) 13
Hosts Lyons Saturday

13. Lincoln-Way East (16-1) 16
Beat Bloom on the road

14. Bloom (13-5) 12
Will be tough when healthy

15. Oswego East (17-4) 20
Faces Hillcrest Saturday

16. Lyons (16-2) 9
Lost to Glenbard West

17. New Trier (17-3) 15
At Glenbrook North Friday

18. St. Rita (10-8) 14
At De La Salle Tuesday

19. Hinsdale Central (16-3) 18
Hosts Lyons Friday

20. Glenbrook South (15-4) 21
Beat Evanston

21. Libertyville (15-3) 22
Cohesive, talented group

22. Glenbrook North (17-2) 23
Big week ahead

23. Hyde Park (15-4) 24
Couldn’t hang with Simeon

24. Marist (17-4) NR
Showdown with Brother Rice Tuesday

25. Loyola (16-5) NR
Took down St. Ignatius

Next Up In High School Sports
Emerging underclassmen Elijah Lovemore, Santana Flowers spark Bloom’s win against Mount Carmel
Sunday’s high school basketball scores
Sly thief Will Buchert leads Libertyville past Stevenson
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
Beecher dominates Momence, makes River Valley statement
Friday’s high school basketball scores
The Latest
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
Crime
Woman fatally shot in Washington Park
The woman was struck in the neck and chest by gunshots in the 6200 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said. She died at a hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A 55-year-old woman was charged with attempted murder in the stabbing of her ex-boyfriend on March 5, 2022, in East Garfield Park.
Crime
Springfield paramedics charged with murder in man’s death
Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 40, strapped Earl Moore Jr., who was experiencing hallucinations, face down onto a gurney in December, authorities say. He later died.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
merlin_110806839.jpg
Commentary
On MLK Day, don’t shortchange the message
With civil rights and its history in peril, the upcoming biography, “King: A Life,” is a groundbreaking book by Chicagoan Jonathan Eig.
By Neil Steinberg
 
merlin_110845971.jpg
Chicago
Blue Cross and Blue Shield building honors MLK with ‘I have a dream’ lighting display
The message honoring the slain civil rights leader will be displayed on the building at 300 E. Randolph Street until 5 a.m. Tuesday, Blue Cross Blue Shield said in a statement.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings
NFL
Giants outlast Vikings for first playoff win in 11 years
Daniel Jones passed for 301 yards and two touchdowns and ran 15 times for 79 yards in the Giants’ 31-24 victory.
By Dave Campbell | Associated Press
 