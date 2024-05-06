The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 6, 2024
White Sox calling up Mike Clevinger to make season debut vs. Rays

Clevinger, who posted a 3.77 ERA in 24 starts last season, re-signed with the Sox in April.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger

The White Sox have called up pitcher Mike Clevinger. He will start Monday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The White Sox are calling up right-hander Mike Clevinger from Triple-A Charlotte, and plan to start him in the team’s game against the Rays Monday at Tropicana Field.

To make room on the 26-man roster, right-hander reliever Dominic Leone is expected to go on the 15-day injured list. Leone exited the Sox’ game against the Cardinals Saturday with low back tightness.

Clevinger agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal on April 4. He was optioned to the Arizona Complex League before making two starts for Charlotte, essentially going through four weeks of spring training. He allowed three runs over 7 1/3 innings with the Knights.

In his first season with the Sox, Clevinger earned $8 million last season with a $12 million mutual option for ‘24 and a $4 million buyout. He declined his option and entered free agency, which lasted a week into the season.

Clevinger, 33, owns a 3.45 ERA over seven seasons with Cleveland, San Diego and the Sox, for whom he posted a 3.77 ERA in 24 starts last season. Statistically, he was the Sox’ best starter.

