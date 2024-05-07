Horoscope for Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The new moon in Taurus peaks at 10:22 p.m. Chicago time.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today’s new moon bodes well for future economics and financial advantages for you. (Would I kid an Aries?) Think of new ways that you might boost your income. Can you get a better-paying job? Or perhaps can you see ways to earn money on the side? Exciting purchases for something beautiful might also tempt you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today’s new moon (which is the only one all year in your sign) promises wonderful romantic relations with others. You might discover new love? Or perhaps, your existing relationships will become more affectionate and personally rewarding. What can you do to help make this happen?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today the new moon is taking place in a hidden part of your chart, which means it’s perhaps the best day of the year for you to think about how to deal with little, self-defeating behavior patterns you have, or at least, get them in hand. (We all have these!)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The new moon gives you a wonderful opportunity to enhance and improve your friendships with others, as well as improve your relations with members of groups and organizations. Very possibly, a platonic friendship will turn romantic. In either case, all these relations will become more mutually beneficial.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You will make a fabulous impression on others, especially people in authority — parents, bosses, teachers, VIPs and the police. In particular, some of you will strike up a cozy friendship with someone, perhaps blurring the lines between professionalism and romance. Hmmm.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today’s new moon is a little hint that you have many opportunities to travel and do things that will expand your world this year. Of course, you have to cooperate. How can you improve your chances to travel? How can you broaden your world through learning and study?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today is perhaps the best day of the year for you to think about how to improve your relations with shared property, and how you are handling inheritances and anything to do with insurance issues, taxes and debt. Ideas? Anyone? Bueller?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today the only new moon opposite your sign all year is taking place. This means it’s the best opportunity for you to think about how to improve your closest relationships with friends, partners and spouses. Opportunities to enrich these relationships abound!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a lovely day to explore opportunities to improve your relations with people whom you know who are related to your job, your health or a pet. Not only can you improve these relationships, you might discover new romance — at least, warm affection.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Oo la la! Today’s new moon is a chance for you to explore all kinds of romantic opportunities. You might even meet the person of your dreams. Meanwhile, relations with your kids will be warm and friendly. Social outings and opportunities to express your creativity will please you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

A romantic introduction to a family member might occur for many of you today. Meanwhile, all of you will see ways to improve your relations with family members. You will see how you can express your affection more easily and appreciate your family dynamic.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Be warm and friendly to others because you have marvelous opportunities to improve your daily contacts with everyone! Many of you will discover new love or at least, an exciting flirtation. Or you might commit to a new level of friendship or to becoming a roommate.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Lela Loren (1980) shares your birthday. You are an elegant, gifted communicator who has high personal standards. You like to make an excellent impression on others. This is a good year to rest and rejuvenate your energy. Focus on business and personal relationships and make sure you are with people who have your back.

