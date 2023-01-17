No Shot Clock, Ep. 148: Kenwood’s rise, When Sides Collide preview

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien’s weekly discussion of high school basketball.
This episode begins with a look back at the big Simeon vs. Kenwood game. Then we do our regular Two Takes segment, which includes a look at state tournament attendance in Champaign. There’s also a look ahead to this weekend’s big When Sides Collide Shootout and some talk about Camden, NJ and the country’s No. 1 player, DJ Wager, who is in town on Friday.
The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.
