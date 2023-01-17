The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

No Shot Clock, Ep. 148: Kenwood’s rise, When Sides Collide preview

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien’s weekly discussion of high school basketball.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE No Shot Clock, Ep. 148: Kenwood’s rise, When Sides Collide preview
NSCcover.JPG

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien’s weekly discussion of high school basketball. 

This episode begins with a look back at the big Simeon vs. Kenwood game. Then we do our regular Two Takes segment, which includes a look at state tournament attendance in Champaign. There’s also a look ahead to this weekend’s big When Sides Collide Shootout and some talk about Camden, NJ and the country’s No. 1 player, DJ Wager, who is in town on Friday.

The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.

Next Up In High School Sports
Promising big man Jason Jakstys and Yorkville turning heads
Monday’s high school basketball scores
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Jan. 15, 2023
Emerging underclassmen Elijah Lovemore, Santana Flowers spark Bloom’s win against Mount Carmel
Sunday’s high school basketball scores
Sly thief Will Buchert leads Libertyville past Stevenson
The Latest
These Baja-inspired tacos piled with blackened shrimp channel the South, the border and beyond. They are vibrant and wholesome, not bogged down by any heavy sauces, cheeses or meat.
Recipes
Conquer the winter weather blahs with these spicy shrimp tacos
The blackened spice blend is meant to have heat, but feel free to adjust the cayenne to your taste.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Now that lover’s dead, should I reveal our secret?
The man’s children don’t know they have a brother, the result of his affair.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan had been dealing with quad soreness for weeks before he went down in a Jan. 9 loss in Boston.
Bulls
Time off for Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan has been blessing in disguise
Playing just one game in six days like the Bulls are this week would usually disrupt the season flow for DeRozan. In this case, however, it’s given him time to heal up and time to spend with his family in Paris.
By Joe Cowley
 
A U.S. Capitol Police officer closes a barricade around the U.S. Capitol on the the second year anniversary of the violent insurrection by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, in Washington, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Editorials
Shoddy investigations of officers tied to Oath Keepers, Proud Boys diminishes CPD’s integrity
It’s not illegal to belong to these groups, which federal authorities have identified as plotting the Jan. 6 insurrection. But it is certainly not an “accomplishment” either, as one officer apparently bragged.
By CST Editorial Board
 
“Macunaima Gourmet” by Brazil’s Pigmalião Escultura que Mexe.
Theater
Fest offers puppet renditions of ‘Moby Dick,’ ‘Frankenstein,’ ‘Hamlet’ and more
At Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival, fans of the art form have a rare chance to see visiting troupes from around the world.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 