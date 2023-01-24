The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Snow much of Wednesday, then wind chills below zero by the weekend

Snow is expected to fall through much of the day Wednesday across the Chicago area, with accumulations ranging from an inch north of the city to 4 inches or more to the south.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
snow.jpeg

Steam rises from Lake Michigan, obscuring the view of the Chicago skyline, as brutal cold temperatures are recorded in Chicago, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from midnight through 6 p.m. Wednesday for central, north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. It includes Cook, Will, Kendall, Grundy and Kankakee counties.

Most of the snow is expected to fall between 5 a.m. and noon, the weather service said. The heaviest accumulation — 2-5 inches — is expected south of Interstate 80. From 1 to 3 inches is expected to the north.

The high Wednesday will be near 34 with wind gusts as strong as 30 mph, the weather service said. There is a 30% chance of snow showers on Thursday, mainly after noon, with a high near 31. There is also a chance of snow on Friday.

Bitterly cold wind chills are expected to hit later in the weekend and into early next week, with wind chills in the teens below zero possible.

