Body of Rockford man whose body was stolen in funeral home van is identified

A man whose body was in a van stolen from a Rockford funeral home has been identified.

According to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, the man is 47-year-old Curtis Brown, who died of natural causes Friday. Brown’s body was in the cargo area of a van parked outside Collins & Stone Funeral Home when it was stolen Saturday afternoon, according to Rockford police.

The van was later found in the 1400 block of East 87th Street in Chicago on Sunday, but the body was not inside, police said.

Police say the body was later found in the 8200 block of South Manistee Avenue in South Chicago.

Brown’s body was transported back to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office in Rockford.

Rockford police asked anyone with information to leave a tip at (815) 966-2900.

