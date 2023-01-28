The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 28, 2023
Editorials Commentary

Let the College Board do its job on African American Studies

Educators and historians, not politicians, should have the final say on the content of the new Advanced Placement course in African American history.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Let the College Board do its job on African American Studies
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in to his second term. His administration has blocked a new Advanced Placement course on African-American studies.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in to his second term. His administration has blocked a new Advanced Placement course on African-American studies.

Lynne Sladky/AP Photos

Here’s something sensible people should agree on: Keeping politics out of education.

Unfortunately, we’re seeing the opposite scenario play out right now, on the national stage, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ politically motivated ban on an Advanced Placement course in African American Studies.

Last week, as the Sun-Times’ Tina Sfondeles reported, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker jumped into the fray with a letter to the College Board warning that Illinois would reject any course revisions made to appease DeSantis. As the Florida Department of Education put it, the course was deemed “inexplicably contrary” — make what you will of that turn of phrase — to Florida law.

In DeSantis’ world, that means somewhere in the course there’s a mention of gay people, or Black Lives Matter, or reparations, or maybe ‘critical race theory’ or something else that DeSantis has decided to rail against to get right-wing votes.

Editorial

Editorial

Some observers will point to all of this as little more than a foreshadowing of 2024: DeSantis has made clear he intends to run for president, while Pritzker’s name has been floated as a potential candidate should President Joe Biden decide not to run.

What’s really at stake here is education.

So let the College Board do its job, as it has for years with dozens of other AP courses now being taught in thousands of classrooms. Including in Florida, though DeSantis until now has never objected, as far as we can tell.

If you’re not familiar with the AP program, here’s some essential facts: The nonprofit College Board now offers 38 AP courses, each modeled on a comparable introductory college course and designed by college faculty and experienced AP teachers. Each course takes several years to develop and undergoes revisions before being finalized. Courses are regularly audited — teachers submit their proposed course syllabus for review by college professors — and designed to allow high school students to earn college credit, depending on their performance on the final course exam.

Opinion Newsletter

A new AP course can only launch if colleges and universities commit to awarding credit for it. More than 200 institutions have already committed to do so for the African American Studies course, which will release its finalized curriculum Feb. 1.

Pritzker rightly called out DeSantis on his bogus complaints. The College Board, we hope, will stick to its guns so that educators and historians, not politicians, have the final say on course content.

A new course on Black America’s history will be a welcome addition to the AP lineup.

Without that history, America’s story is incomplete.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

https://apcentral.collegeboard.org/about-ap/what-ap-stands-for

Next Up In Editorial
Tell restaurant-goers what surcharges, service fees are used for
Legal assaults on Illinois’ sensible new gun law are a travesty
Ride-hailing passengers who follow the rules shouldn’t pay for bad behavior of others
Longer Waukegan Airport runway is not a good reason to take forest preserve land
Is ShotSpotter missing the mark?
Put ComEd, Peoples Gas rate increase requests under the microscope
The Latest
Much to the chagrin of some foodies looking for an affordable deal, 39 of the 362 restaurants participating in the 16th Annual Chicago Restaurant Week have been including surcharges and service fees for the 17-day event.
Editorials
Tell restaurant-goers what surcharges, service fees are used for
Explicitly telling customers where the surcharge and service fee money is going and who it is aimed to help goes a long way in easing customers’ angst over paying more.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot (right) chats with DuPage County Board Chair Deborah Conroy at the January 4th announcement of a regional growth initiative by World Business Chicago.
Letters to the Editor
Here’s what it will take for city, suburbs to partner on economic development
Local officials’ optimism is encouraging, but not enough when it comes to securing solid and long-term investments in the area.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
Chicago
Woman struck by two vehicles in fatal hit-and-run in Austin
Both vehicles struck the woman, 25, who was crossing the street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Wheaton-Warrenville South’s Luca Carbonaro (30) hits a short jumper against Geneva.
High School Basketball
Sophomore Luca Carbonaro helps Wheaton-Warrenville South snap Geneva’s 15-game winning streak
Luca Carbonaro was remarkably efficient on Friday in Wheaton, scoring 18 points on just eight shots to lead Wheaton-Warrenville South to a 56-24 win against Geneva.
By Michael O’Brien
 