Balanced Barrington offense scores 50 against Palatine, shows it is a Class 8A state threat

In life, there are some things you can control. This week Barrington quarterback Nick Peipert learned how to throw a wet football.

So whatever No. 12 Palatine threw at him on Friday, one possible complication was removed.

“During the week in practice we were dumping balls in a bucket,” Barrington quarterback Nick Peipert said. “Then I would throw with it. So I was used to this. It definitely helped me and the receivers were used to catching wet balls.”

Peipert was extremely accurate, the receivers held on to almost every pass and senior running back Dillon Fitzpatrick posted another massive game.

The balanced, capable offense led the No. 9 Broncos to a 50-32 victory against visiting No. 12 Palatine. The win clinches the Mid-Suburban West title for Barrington.

“We knew we had four tough games this season,” Peipert said. “Warren, Prospect, Hoffman and Palatine. I knew all of them would be battles and this was.”

Barrington (8-0, 4-0) has passed all of those tests and will be a major factor in the Class 8A state playoffs. Few teams in the area can match the Broncos’ balance on offense. Joe Sanchez’s team appeared almost mistake-free against Palatine (5-3, 3-1).

Peipert, a junior, was 13-for-16 for 148 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for a five-yard TD in the second quarter.

“[Peipert] is impressive,” Sanchez said. “He’s done a great job from the beginning of the year. We are getting great protection upfront and guys are making plays. I’m proud of them.”

The Broncos led 22-18 at the break after Peipter’s 11-yard TD pass to Ian Tepas with three seconds to play in the second quarter. There were four lead changes in the first half.

Peipert kept it up in the second half. He connected with Matt Marusich for a 25-yard TD late in the third quarter and a 28-yard TD early in the fourth to put Barrington ahead 36-18.

“Anytime we were down we kept battling,” Sanchez said. “That touchdown at the end of the first half was big in terms of getting the momentum back.”

Ball, a Tulane recruit, had 17 carries for 118 yards. Palatine quarterback Tommy Elter was 14-for-2 for 159 yards with one TD and two interceptions.

Barrington again. Nick Peipert to Matt Marusich for a 25-yard TD.



Broncos lead Palatine 29-17, late 3Q. pic.twitter.com/l6glxX70V2 — Michael O'Brien (@michaelsobrien) October 14, 2023

“[Palatine] is a great team,” Sanchez said. “They have a lot of talent. Every time [Ball] touches the ball you hold your breath. So it is one of those games where no matter what kind of leads you have you don’t breathe easy.”

Ball got his yards, but the Broncos kept him from breaking loose for any long touchdown runs. Palatine wasn’t as fortunate. Fitzpatrick, who had 19 carries for 192 yards, ripped off a 51-yard TD run in the first quarter and a 31-yard TD in the fourth.

Fitzpatrick finished with three touchdowns and receiver Matt Marusich had five catches for 100 yards and 2 TDs.

Barrington will wrap up the season next week against Conant (3-5), which lost to Fremd on Friday.

The Broncos were just 4-5 last year. The proud program has turned things around quickly.

“As a senior class we took it into our hands that last year wasn’t going to happen again,” Fitzpatrick said. “That was unacceptable. It wasn’t the mentality that we wanted. We took the young guys under our wings and they are really stepping up and helping us win these games.”