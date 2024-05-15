Wings spoil Teresa Weatherspoon's coaching debut, beating Sky 87-79 in opener

ARLINGTON, Texas — Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon has been here before.

Maybe not at College Park Center, coaching the Sky, exactly. But, this WNBA stage is not unfamiliar. When she played in the WNBA, with the Liberty from 1997-2003 and then with the Sparks in 2004, the Wings were then the Detroit Shock. In her WNBA debut as a player — the league’s inaugural game on June 21, 1997 — Weatherspoon finished with three points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in the Liberty’s 67-57 win.

Her debut as a WNBA head coach resulted in a 87-79 loss.

The Sky jumped out to an early lead Wednesday night, which they controlled through most of the first half.

Coming out of the halftime break, the Sky and Wings exchanged leads and went into the final 10 minutes of the game tied at 62. The Wings dominated the Sky in the paint, outscoring them 60-42 inside. They finished with 26 points off of second chance looks.

The Wings front court, led by Teaira McCown, who finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds, was a difficult matchup for the undersized Sky without center Kamilla Cardoso.

The Sky’s starting front court, Elizabeth Williams and rookie Angel Reese both finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Reese shot 72.6% from the free-throw line her senior year at LSU. Wednesday night, her first WNBA point was a free throw after drawing a foul on Wings forward Natasha Howard in the second quarter. She went 2-for-8 from the charity stripe. Collectively, the Sky shot 59.3% from the free-throw line.

Marina Mabrey led the Sky with 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

With 4:20 to play, Mabrey hit a midrange fadeaway just as the shot clock expired to put the Sky up six. Officials called for a review, and when executed—two plays later following a made jump shot by Arike Ogunbowale—the basket was overturned, cutting the Sky’s lead to just two points. From there, the Wings took control, going on an 18-6 run to end the game.