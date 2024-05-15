The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 15, 2024
Chicago Sky and WNBA Sports

Wings spoil Teresa Weatherspoon's coaching debut, beating Sky 87-79 in opener

The Wings frontcourt, led by Teaira McCown, who finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds, was a difficult matchup for the undersized Sky without center Kamilla Cardoso.

By  Annie Costabile, Chicago Sky + Red Stars reporter
   
SHARE Wings spoil Teresa Weatherspoon's coaching debut, beating Sky 87-79 in opener
Chicago Sky guard Marina Mabrey (4) and Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) watch the ball

Chicago Sky guard Marina Mabrey (4) and Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) watch the ball during the first half on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas.

Brandon Wade/AP

ARLINGTON, Texas — Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon has been here before.

Maybe not at College Park Center, coaching the Sky, exactly. But, this WNBA stage is not unfamiliar. When she played in the WNBA, with the Liberty from 1997-2003 and then with the Sparks in 2004, the Wings were then the Detroit Shock. In her WNBA debut as a player — the league’s inaugural game on June 21, 1997 — Weatherspoon finished with three points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in the Liberty’s 67-57 win.

Her debut as a WNBA head coach resulted in a 87-79 loss.

The Sky jumped out to an early lead Wednesday night, which they controlled through most of the first half.

Coming out of the halftime break, the Sky and Wings exchanged leads and went into the final 10 minutes of the game tied at 62. The Wings dominated the Sky in the paint, outscoring them 60-42 inside. They finished with 26 points off of second chance looks.

Related

The Wings front court, led by Teaira McCown, who finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds, was a difficult matchup for the undersized Sky without center Kamilla Cardoso.

The Sky’s starting front court, Elizabeth Williams and rookie Angel Reese both finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Reese shot 72.6% from the free-throw line her senior year at LSU. Wednesday night, her first WNBA point was a free throw after drawing a foul on Wings forward Natasha Howard in the second quarter. She went 2-for-8 from the charity stripe. Collectively, the Sky shot 59.3% from the free-throw line.

Marina Mabrey led the Sky with 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

With 4:20 to play, Mabrey hit a midrange fadeaway just as the shot clock expired to put the Sky up six. Officials called for a review, and when executed—two plays later following a made jump shot by Arike Ogunbowale—the basket was overturned, cutting the Sky’s lead to just two points. From there, the Wings took control, going on an 18-6 run to end the game.

Next Up In Chicago Sky
The WNBA and its two opposing camps
Sky's new identity under Teresa Weatherspoon will be on display in season opener against Wings
Caitlin Clark struggles early in WNBA debut before scoring 20 points in Fever's loss to Sun
Sky announce local broadcast schedule
It's go time for Sky, WNBA as highly anticipated season ready to tip off
Sky's final roster spot will come down to a decision between guards
The Latest
CPD-07XX20-02.JPG
Crime
1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting outside Englewood store
The men were in a store parking lot in the 700 block of West 71st Street about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. A 35-year-old man was killed. Two others were wounded.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: Liza Colón-Zayas attends the New York Premiere of "IF" at the SVA Theater on May 13, 2024, in New York, New York. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) ORG XMIT: 776124022
La Voz Chicago
Liza Colón-Zayas connects with her inner child in John Krasinski film 'IF'
Best known for her role as Tina in the award-winning Hulu series “The Bear,” Colón-Zayas is hitting the big screen this week in director John Krasinski’s new children’s movie “IF” alongside a star-studded voiceover cast.
By Ambar Colón, Assistant Editor, La Voz Chicago
 
Land O'Frost plant
Money
Land O'Frost to close Pullman manufacturing plant, cut 215 jobs
Headquartered in Munster, Indiana, the company said it’s the country’s largest family-owned packaged meats manufacturer and it has about 1,500 employees.
By Amy Yee, Business & Economy Reporter
 
20240515_134424.jpg
Education
CPS, CTU converge on Springfield to ask lawmakers about more money for schools
CTU members took buses to the state capital and split into groups to meet with legislators and make their case for additional funding as CPS faces a nearly $400 million budget deficit for next school year and some schools are reporting cuts.
By Nader Issa, Education reporter
 
The Bears will likely get an extra road game against the Raiders this year under the NFL’s new 17-game season.
Bears
Bears' 2024 schedule features Week 6 against Jaguars in London, Thanksgiving vs. the Lions
The Bears have known since January that they were set to play a game in London this year. Now, they have a date and an opponent.
By Patrick Finley, Chicago Bears reporter
 