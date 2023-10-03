The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Nation/World News Metro/State

Multiple people have been shot on campus of Morgan State University in Baltimore, police say

A police spokesperson said 4 people were shot at the historically Black university, possibly in a residence hall, in an active-shooter situation. A shelter in place order has been issued.

By  Associated Press
   
Lea Skene
SHARE Multiple people have been shot on campus of Morgan State University in Baltimore, police say
Police siren lights.

Adobe Stock Photo

BALTIMORE — Multiple people were shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore on Tuesday, police said.

The Baltimore Police Department said officers were on the scene for an “active shooter situation” on the campus of the historically Black university. The address given for the shooting appeared to match a residential building.

“We’re asking everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area,” police said on X.

Police spokesman Vernon Davis told the Baltimore Banner that at least four people were shot. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

Police spokesperson Amanda Krotki also said “multiple victims” were shot.

City Council member Odette Ramos said on X that students and staff were ordered to shelter in place. The university reported an enrollment of more than 9,000 students as of late 2022 and said it is growing.

Next Up In News
New York City mayor heads to Latin America with message for asylum-seekers: ‘We are at capacity’
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe and man linked to ransom note arrested
Man found shot dead in Douglas
New York judge issues limited gag order after Trump sends disparaging post about court clerk
Mayor Brandon Johnson establishes city’s first chief homelessness officer
Temp worker advocates hail Illinois law that promises equal pay
The Latest
New York Mayor Eric Adams is facing a crisis, as the city has received almost 120,000 migrants over the last year. “We want to give an honest assessment of what we are experiencing here in this city,” he said of his upcoming four-day Latin America trip. “We are at capacity.”
Nation/World
New York City mayor heads to Latin America with message for asylum-seekers: ‘We are at capacity’
New York’s Eric Adams will travel to Mexico, Ecuador and Colombia in a four-day trip this week. Chicago is sending a delegation to Mexico to warn migrants of the city’s winters.
By Anthony Izaguirre | Associated Press
 
Law enforcement officers watching the home of Charlotte Sena saw someone drop a note in the mailbox early Monday. Fingerprints on the note led investigators to Craig Nelson Ross Jr.
Nation/World
9-year-old who vanished from New York state park found safe and man linked to ransom note arrested
Charlotte Sena disappeared at a park north of Albany on Saturday. She was found Monday in a home and a suspect taken into custody.
By Michael Hill | Associated Press and LISA BAUMANN
 
Crime scene tape. Stock photo.
Crime
Man found shot dead in Douglas
Officers found the man, 33, with a gunshot wound to the head about 7 p.m. in the 100 block of East 36th Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Former President Donald Trump leaves a New York courtroom after the second day of his fraud trial. Trump has repeatedly cast the trial as a political attack by New York’s Democratic attorney general, Letitia James.
Nation/World
New York judge issues limited gag order after Trump sends disparaging post about court clerk
On Tuesday, Donald Trump posted a photo of a judge’s law clerk posing with Sen. Chuck Schumer, saying it was ‘disgraceful’ that the clerk is working with the judge in his New York fraud case. The post was later taken down.
By Michael Sisak | APBobby Caina Calvan | Associated Press, and 1 more
 
The city’s new chief homelessness officer is tasked with finding solutions for the more than 68,000 unhoused in the city.
City Hall
Mayor Brandon Johnson establishes city’s first chief homelessness officer
The move comes a day before a public hearing before the City Council on the mayor’s proposal to raise the real estate transfer tax on high-end home sales to create dedicated funding to combat homelessness.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 