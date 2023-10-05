The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 5, 2023
Environment Brandon Johnson News

Judge denies bid to force opening of relocated General Iron on Southeast Side

The rebranded metal-shredding operation will remain closed for the time being, a Cook County Circuit Court judge ruled Thursday.

By  Brett Chase
   
SHARE Judge denies bid to force opening of relocated General Iron on Southeast Side
Samuel Corona (right), an activist with the Alliance of the Southeast, chants, “Stop General Iron!” at a rally outside City Hall in June.

Samuel Corona (right), an activist with the Alliance of the Southeast, chants, “Stop General Iron!” at a rally outside City Hall in June.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times file

The relocated General Iron metal-shredding operation on the Southeast Side will remain closed for the time being, a judge ruled Thursday.

Cook County Circuit Judge Allen Walker rejected a request by the company that owns the operation at East 116th Street by the Calumet River to open for business after former Mayor Lori Lightfoot blocked it last year. 

Lightfoot acted after Southeast Side residents protested the move of General Iron from Lincoln Park to East Side, saying they can’t take any more air pollution. 

In June, a city administrative hearings judge ruled that Lightfoot and her public health department didn’t follow rules when it denied the permit for the operation, which is now rebranded Southside Recycling. 

The next month, the business’ owner asked Judge Walker to order the city to allow the shredding site to open, a request Mayor Brandon Johnson is fighting

Related

The company, after signing an agreement with Lightfoot, built a new scrap metal operation at the East Side location.

The operation was never allowed to open.

The delay in the process and the blocked permit has been the subject of multiple lawsuits. 

That proposed move also became the focus of a federal civil rights investigation by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that concluded the city has discriminatory planning and land-use practices and policies. 

Mayor Johnson has pledged to reform its policies under a binding agreement with the feds and recently announced a plan to introduce an environmental protection ordinance later this year.

Next Up In News
16-year-old boy dies days after shooting in Austin
I’m that guy on the sofa
Preckwinkle pitches 2024 budget with no new taxes, more money for asylum-seeker health care
New Chan Zuckerberg center will ‘put Chicago on the map’ for biomedical research
Charges pending in fatal Loop stabbing of Heaven Taylor, 16, police say
Secret recordings cite ties between Berrios relative, Chicago mobster: ‘Jimmy and Frank were good friends’
The Latest
Gunfire was exchanged during a robbery Saturday morning at a gas station in River North.
Crime
16-year-old boy dies days after shooting in Austin
Demarjay Branch was pronounced dead Tuesday at Stroger Hospital, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Tied for first place as one of the most offensive behaviors during a flight is using speakerphone.
Lifestyles
Stop clipping your nails, using speakerphone on airplanes — and all those other highly offensive flight behaviors
As many of us have likely experienced, having a seatmate who won’t share the armrests can be annoying.
By Kathleen Wong | USA Today
 
Opening night at the new Chicago Shakespeare Theater on Navy Pier in October 1999.
Columnists
I’m that guy on the sofa
Why aren’t audiences returning to theaters?
By Neil Steinberg
 
Silva Luna habla sobre las condiciones laborales injustas como trabajadora temporal durante una conferencia de prensa en Casa Michoacán en Pilsen el martes. La Ley de Justicia y Seguridad de los Trabajadores Temporales les otorga a los trabajadores temporales nueva protección y derecho a igualdad de pago.
La Voz Chicago
Nueva ley garantiza igualdad de pago y más protecciones para trabajadores temporales
La ley facilita que los trabajadores demanden a las agencias de trabajo temporal, se sindicalicen y hagan huelga.
By David Struett
 
Lionel Messi was ruled out of Wednesday’s match against the Fire.
La Voz Chicago
Lionel Messi no participa en la victoria 4-1 del Fire sobre Inter Miami
Messi fue excluido por Miami debido a una persistente lesión en la pierna, pero Soldier Field se llenó prácticamente en su totalidad aún sin la leyenda del fútbol.
By Brian Sandalow
 