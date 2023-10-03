The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 3, 2023
Environment News Chicago

South and West Siders plead for law to end pollution ‘sacrifice zones’

City Council members hear from public before a major environmental impact ordinance is introduced this year.

By  Brett Chase
   
SHARE South and West Siders plead for law to end pollution ‘sacrifice zones’
Cheryl Johnson, executive director of People for Community Recovery, speaks during a City Hall news conference on environmental justice earlier this year. On Tuesday, she told City Council members that South and West Side residents can’t take more pollution.

Cheryl Johnson, executive director of People for Community Recovery, speaks during a City Hall news conference on environmental justice earlier this year. On Tuesday, she told City Council members that South and West Side residents can’t take more pollution.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times (file)

South and West Siders who live with heavy pollution call their neighborhoods sacrifice zones. 

On Tuesday, a number of them told city lawmakers that they need a law with teeth that will protect them from dirty industry, including measures to slow the proliferation of warehouses that draw thousands of polluting diesel trucks. 

The hearing follows a recently released citywide pollution-impact study and proposed reforms by Mayor Brandon Johnson’s administration. The assessment, part of a civil rights settlement with the federal government, reinforced earlier findings that Chicagoans on the South and West Sides are those affected most by a combination of pollution, health and social stresses. 

“For decades, it has been city policy that pollution belongs in certain neighborhoods,” said Alfredo Romo, executive director of Neighbors for Environmental Justices in McKinley Park. “These vibrant communities where we live and work and play and go to school are where the city puts warehouses, metal shredders and factories.”

Related

The hearing was an early first step for alderpersons to get public comment on an environmental cumulative burden law that will be introduced in the City Council later this year as part of the binding agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“Nobody should have to live and be sacrificed because they’re Black,” said Cheryl Johnson, executive director of People for Community Recovery in Riverdale. “You allow industry to make a profit off the life of people, and you are accountable because you allowed them the permits to operate.”

Johnson’s more than 40-year-old organization was one of three that filed a complaint with HUD that resulted in the findings and the binding agreement to change. 

HUD investigated Chicago after a complaint about the planned move of the General Iron metal-shredding operation to the Southeast Side and determined last year that the city violated residents’ civil rights with discriminatory planning and development policies that need to be changed. 

Related

Mayor Lori Lightfoot signed a binding agreement with HUD to reform policies as one of her last acts in office in May.

“We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the complaint that was filed with HUD,” Johnson said. “We are here because we said enough is enough.

Multiple city departments involved with health, planning, transportation, housing and other areas are devising their own plans to meet HUD’s demands.

Chicago’s efforts to fundamentally change planning, zoning and land use will be thoroughly scrutinized by its residents who bear the brunt of past policies, advocates told lawmakers at the Tuesday hearing. 

“Now comes the hard part,” Romo said. “We must hold city departments accountable to the promises they made in their environmental justice action plans — promises not just to the federal government but to the people of Chicago.”

The proposed law may be one of “multiple ordinances over multiple years,” said Ald. Maria Hadden (49th).  Hadden led the informational hearing with Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez (33rd).

“We take this job so seriously,” Rodriguez-Sanchez said. “We want to get it right for all of us.”

Next Up In News
Damen Silos demolition delayed by federal review
CTA bus supervisor shot, witness returns fire after crash in Archer Heights
Rep. Kevin McCarthy ousted as Speaker: How Illinois House members voted
Man found beaten to death in Belmont Cragin
63-year-old woman beaten with baseball bat at West Pullman gas station dies
Former Cook County employee admits helping businesses cheat on taxes for free golf
The Latest
Patriot Front, a group that the Southern Poverty Law Center classified as a white nationalist hate group that broke off from Vanguard America after the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017, march down South Michigan Avenue in the Loop as anti-abortion activists march across the street during a March for Life rally, Saturday afternoon, Jan. 8, 2022.
Editorials
We must fight back against the propaganda that fuels hate crimes
It’s not illegal for hate groups to spread their message via leaflets or protests, and that’s happening far more often these days, an Anti-Defamation League report found. It’s important to stop their rhetoric before it leads to harm.
By CST Editorial Board
 
The Damen Silos along the Chicago River on Damen near 29th Street are expected to be torn down. The new owner will need approvals by the federal government and the city.
Environment
Damen Silos demolition delayed by federal review
The city won’t determine next steps in the proposed teardown of the Southwest Side structures until the Army Corps of Engineers does its own assessment.
By Brett Chase
 
Jessica Henwick and Julia Garner star as tourists so desperate for money that they agree to work at a bar deep in the Outback in “The Royal Hotel.”
Movies and TV
‘The Royal Hotel’ offers subtle menace as drunks harass the new help at a remote pub
Julia Garner (‘Ozark’) and Jessica Henwick do impressive work as the backpackers stuck working at a foreboding Australian tavern.
By Richard Roeper
 
A man was fatally shot Friday in Grand Crossing.
Crime
CTA bus supervisor shot, witness returns fire after crash in Archer Heights
The shooting happened during a ‘disturbance’ following a CTA bus crash near 47th Street and Archer Avenue.
By Kade Heather
 
AP23276797883517.jpg
Columnists
Rep. Kevin McCarthy ousted as Speaker: How Illinois House members voted
The 3 Illinois Republicans in the House, Mary Miller, Darin LaHood and Mike Bost, voted to keep McCarthy as speaker. All 14 Democrats from Illinois voted to remove him.
By Lynn Sweet
 