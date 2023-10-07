Keshawn Lewis-Hunt, Chris Durr lead Morgan Park to victory against Kenwood in Public League’s showcase game of the season

Morgan Park vs. Kenwood is currently the top rivalry in Public League football. The Mustangs and Broncos are the two best teams and have most of the league’s college prospects. Last season’s matchup, played on the North Side at Lane, was hampered by a brawl between the teams.

The big event was back on the South Side this year and things went off without a hitch at Gately Stadium on Saturday. A large Morgan Park crowd watched the No. 15 Mustangs hang on to beat Kenwood 28-26.

Keshawn Lewis-Hunt put his teammates on his shoulders and carried them to victory. Morgan Park’s powerful running back took direct snaps in the final drive, pounding ahead to help pick up two first downs and secure the win.

Lewis-Hunt, a transfer from Bremen, had his own rivalry with Kenwood (4-3, 4-1).

“Last year they sent me home in the second round of the playoffs and I took that personally,” Lewis-Hunt said. “I like the direct snap, it’s better for the pictures.”

Lewis-Hunt had 27 carries for 81 yards and two touchdowns. His three-yard TD run with 6:20 left in the third quarter put Morgan Park (6-1, 5-0) ahead 28-12.

Kenwood senior I’Marion Stewart, a Michigan recruit, was the best player on the field. He had an 80-yard kick return TD in the first quarter. Then, with the Broncos down by 16, he caught fire again.

The transfer from Bolingbrook returned a punt 75 yards for a TD with 8:40 to play. That pulled Kenwood within 28-20. Five minutes late Stewart caught a short pass from quarterback NaCari McFarland and turned it into a 68-yard TD.

The Broncos had a chance to tie but were unsuccessful on the two-point conversion attempt with 3:39 left in the game. Lewis-Hunt ran it out from there for Morgan Park.

“I have to take advantage of every opportunity I get,” Stewart said. “This game was big to me. I’m a part of Kenwood now. I feel like I’ve been here forever.”

Stewart had six catches for 131 yards and a TD for the Broncos. McFarland was 13-for-23 for 194 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

“Big time mistakes hurt us,” Kenwood coach Sinque Turner said. “And Morgan Park capitalized on them. You can’t do that against a good team like that and win.”

Morgan Park’s offense wasn’t as high-flying. The Mustangs were predictable but effective. Lewis-Hunt ran the ball and quarterback Marcus Thaxton found receiver Chris Durr as often as possible.

Thaxton finished 13-for-27 with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Durr had 10 catches for 135 yards and two TDs.

“We’ve connected the past three years,” Thaxton said. “I love him, we are always going to have a connection. I can trust him.”

Illinois recruit Tysean Griffin was in uniform but did not play. He missed last week’s game against Amundsen as well.

“Everybody else stepped up,” Morgan Park coach Chris James said. “The kids were thinking [Griffin] would be ready because he’s been practicing. But he’s got a huge future. I can’t put his future on the line for one or two games. He’ll be ready for the state playoffs. People will have to game plan for him. He’s one of the best players in the state. He’ll be ready to go for the playoffs.”

