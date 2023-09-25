The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 25, 2023
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Morgan Park’s Chris Durr following in dad’s footsteps as a talented receiver

“Chris was born to be a receiver,” Morgan Park coach Chris James said.

By  Mike Clark
   
SHARE Morgan Park’s Chris Durr following in dad’s footsteps as a talented receiver
Morgan Park’s Chris Durr (13) carries the ball and holds off Phillips’ NeekhoachDuhart (25).

Morgan Park’s Chris Durr (13) carries the ball and holds off Phillips’ NeekhoachDuhart (25).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

On the field and in the classroom, Chris Durr has always been taught to take the long view.

The Morgan Park senior has been a varsity mainstay since he was a freshman during the pandemic-delayed 2021 spring season.

But though he has 11 Division I offers as a wide receiver, Durr didn’t start always play offense for the No. 17 Mustangs (4-1).

“When I first came into high school, I thought [it] was about just catching the ball and scoring touchdowns,” he said. “But it’s more than that. You’ve got to block, you’ve got to be there for your team. ... You can’t be selfish.”

Morgan Park coach Chris James taught Durr those values by playing him at defensive back in the fall 2021 season.

“That made me get tough and I stepped up and did my job,” Durr said. “Next year I came on offense and I was an all-state receiver.”

This was an apple that didn’t fall far from the tree. Durr’s father, also named Chris, was a talented receiver, first at Harper and then at North Park. 

“He’s a very big influence,” the younger Durr said. “He’s the reason why I’m good. And I just thank him. He’s just pushing me to be better than he was and pushing me to do things he couldn’t do.”

James knew the elder Durr from their days playing against each other in the Public League, and he knew the younger Durr could be better than his dad.

“Chris was born to be a receiver,” James said.

And he has the drive to be a good one. Morgan Park has an on-campus practice field with artificial turf and stadium lights, and Durr always wants to take full advantage of it.

“Chris will text me at 10:30 at night and ask me to [turn] on the lights,” James said. “Over the summer he was consistent at that.”

With national signing day still about three months away on Dec. 20, Durr’s recruiting remains open. His 11 Division I offers include one from a Power Five school (Louisville) and one from the Ivy League (Penn). Illinois and Rutgers also have shown interest, and one of his official visits will be to Wyoming.

He’s particularly proud of the Penn offer, given that not many football players fit the academic profile of an Ivy League recruit.

“My mom instilled that in me,” he said of his drive to succeed in the classroom. “She told me, ‘There’s a life after football. You always want to have a backup plan.’

“So I just take school as serious as possible like my mama did and do the best I can.”

Though Durr has proved himself as an elite receiver at the high school level, he and James know some recruiters will focus on his size: 5-11, 160 pounds.

James doesn’t see that as an issue.

“He’s been a four-year varsity starter even when he was 5-8, 130,” James said.

Playing defense as a sophomore was designed to answer skeptics about Durr’s ability to play in Division I.

“I wanted to make him a better blocker,” James said. “He’s like, ‘I play receiver, I catch the ball.’ I was like, ‘You are small. The one question everybody is going to have about you is can you block?’”

Being told he’s too small to play at the highest level of college football fuels Durr.

“It definitely gives us motivation,” he said. “You can say I’m little. But when I’m on that field it’s way different than what you think.”

Next Up In High School Sports
Four takes from Week 5 in high school football
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 6
High school football schedule for Week 6
Rising Lincoln Park beats Senn to remain unbeaten
Dillon Fitzpatrick’s 220 rushing yards beat Fremd on a difficult, emotional day for Barrington
Chris Bern steps up as Naperville Central beats Neuqua Valley to take control of DuPage Valley
The Latest
Jonathan Goldsmith at his Chicago pizzeria, Spacca Napoli, at 1769 W. Sunnyside. The eatery was recently voted one of the top pizzerias in the world for 2023, according to the Italy-based “50 top pizza.”
Food and Restaurants
Want one of the world’s best pizzas? Head to Spacca Napoli in Ravenswood
The pizzeria was recently ranked 93rd by an Italy-based website.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Beck Radenbaugh, 15, caught his first Chinook and it was a boat record to earn Fish of the Week honors.
Outdoors
15-year-old’s first king salmon is a boat record
Beck Radenbaugh caught his first Chinook.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: He seemed ideal for marriage but just wanted to kiss
Man disappoints his date by saying he isn’t interested in a relationship.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
President Joe Biden speaks about gun safety on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Vice President Kamala Harris listens at right.
Editorials
Federal gun violence prevention office is a step forward to end the bloodshed
Maybe, just maybe, a national effort with the power of President Biden and the White House behind it can bypass congressional inaction and finally end the bloodshed.
By CST Editorial Board
 
The CTA’s Red Line station at 95th Street.
Chicago Enterprise
As Red Line extension advances, a cheaper way hides in plain sight
The CTA’s $3.7 billion plan to extend rail service to 130th Street overlaps rail service already in place.
By David Roeder
 