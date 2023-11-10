I was a CPS student in underserved neighborhoods, and I wasn’t prepared for college

Dear CPS CEO Pedro Martinez: I am a college sophomore and wanted to let you know about my experience as a lifelong Chicago Public Schools student and its effect on my higher education journey so far.

I’ve spent most of my educational career in CPS schools in facilities that are located in lesser-resourced neighborhoods. As I mentioned, I took the jump of going to college, where I am still adjusting. But not many CPS students choose that route. CPS has a 60% college enrollment rate, which is lower than the state average of 64%. Things must change if we want those numbers to climb.

Resources must be further distributed throughout all CPS schools. Both my middle school and high school were under-resourced, and the dismal state of the buildings, and tools available to students, always affected the desire to learn. The environment of a public school in an under-resourced neighborhood is not safe and does not engage the minds of students.

Why is it that I am the only one among my friends, who all attended public schools, who went to college? Why is it that I don’t understand the concepts my English professor is trying to introduce to me? Why is it that I have to go out of my way and apologize to my teachers that my public school education is not enough for me to understand the things they are attempting to teach me, and that I need more help?

I demand that our elected officials take a trip to the schools in their neighborhoods. Talk to the faculty, talk to the students, see what they need. We must change the day-to-day reality and outcomes of CPS students.

Xavier Morales-Greene, Humboldt Park

A plea to save Chicago’s urban forest

Congratulations to the Department of Streets and Sanitation for its milestone year in tree trimming, as featured in the Sun-Times on Oct. 20. The department’s work will increase the health of our urban forest, which will improve the strength of our communities, the physical and mental health of Chicagoans and the climate resiliency of our city.

It’s a shame that all that work is put into jeopardy by an ordinance that would direct Streets and Sanitation to swiftly remove “dangerous” trees.

I agree: Dangerous trees should be removed quickly. But not under the auspices of this proposed ordinance, which unfortunately defines “dangerous” in a manner that is broad and inaccurate. It opens the door for hasty, unwise removal of healthy and safe trees.

I challenge the ordinance sponsor, Ald. Greg Mitchell (7th), and City Council to seek the advice of the Urban Forestry Advisory Board. I am sure the board can help create an ordinance that finds the proper balance between swift removal of truly hazardous trees and the preservation of a robust urban forest.

Caroline Eichler, Avondale

Step team has helped me step up in school, life

Do you know what a step team is? You may think it’s a team focused on a dance form prevalent in the Black community. You wouldn’t be wrong, but there’s more: Step team is a family, it’s a path to personal growth, and it’s preparing me for college. I’m proud to be on the step team at LEARN South Chicago, a K-8 school on the South Side.

Being a middle schooler in Chicago brings its own set of challenges. It can be hard to find a safe space. My step team is a supportive haven.

Step team teaches me to express myself. Am I feeling mad? Happy? Nervous? Proud? I step it out. Like many young teens, I battle anxiety. Step team has taught me confidence and that pressure can be a good thing.

That self-esteem has helped me achieve more in school. Before step team, I wasn’t prioritizing my grades. I always avoided participating. After I joined step team, my grades improved because I had better discipline. I know how vital it is for me to commit to my practice and my teammates. They count on me. That lesson expands to the classroom; now I’m not afraid to use my voice.

Through step team, I have come to realize that college is a real goal I can pursue and that it is never too early to learn about higher education and plan for it. We’ve gone to Chicago State to experience a local HBCU. I learned about the history and significance of the “Divine Nine.”

My step team is a chosen family. We’re there to lift each other up. We fall down and we get back up. We cheerlead each other and ourselves. Our coach teaches us the beauty of being able to try without fear of failure. The values I’ve gained — persistence, trust, resilience — will carry me through middle school to college and beyond.

Every school should consider adding a step team, or a similar program. If every school had activities rooted in students’ cultures and communities, bonds would be formed, education could thrive, and students would have more confidence and opportunities to shine.

Starr Reynolds, 7th grader at LEARN South Chicago