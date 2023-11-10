The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 10, 2023
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Brett Kasper’s dream season at quarterback continues as he leads Wheaton Academy into the Class 4A semifinals

Kasper threw two touchdown passes and ran for one in the Warriors’ 42-7 victory against Sandwich in the Class 4A state quarterfinals on Friday in West Chicago.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Brett Kasper’s dream season at quarterback continues as he leads Wheaton Academy into the Class 4A semifinals
Wheaton Academy’s Brett Kasper (8) moves the ball through Sandwich’s defense.

Wheaton Academy’s Brett Kasper (8) moves the ball through Sandwich’s defense.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Brett Kasper’s future is at receiver. The Wheaton Academy senior has an offer from Illinois State and interest from other schools at that position. 

But circumstances aligned this season and allowed him to live out a dream. 

“I always wanted to be a quarterback,” Kasper said. “But I never really grew.”

Kasper, 5-10 and 150 pounds, stepped up and filled the most important position on the field for the Warriors (11-1) this season. 

“At the beginning of the year we honestly didn’t know who would be throwing the ball,” Wheaton Academy coach Jim Johanik said. “But we were blessed with Brett’s brother Eddie being here a couple of years ago and we just knew that athletically the Kaspers are gifted.”

Kasper threw two touchdown passes and ran for one in the Warriors’ 42-7 victory against Sandwich in the Class 4A state quarterfinals on Friday in West Chicago. 

“Brett rose to the challenge and created a dynamic offense,” Johanik said. “He can throw it, scramble, run. He has a lot of the shake and break his brother had. He keeps defenses off balance.”

Kasper’s seven-yard TD run opened the scoring. Later in the first quarter, he connected with Brett Dieter on a five-yard TD. Then early in the second quarter was the big play of the game, a 99-yard TD pass from Kasper to junior Giovanni Spinelli. 

“I threw it up there and it hung for awhile,” Kasper said. “I wasn’t sure if he’d be able to get it and once he caught it he just had one man to beat.”

Kasper was 6-for-10 for 192 yards. Spinelli caught four passes for 173 yards. 

“I love this team and I really wanted to lead them this year,” Kasper said. “It was the greatest decision of my life to stay with quarterback for one more year.”

Junior Brandon Kiebles had eight carries for 79 yards and two TDs for the Warriors. He also played linebacker, teaming with senior defensive end Ethan Bruner and sophomore linebacker Greyson Kelly to shut down Sandwich’s offense. 

“We were focused on their fullback [Parker Anderson],” Kiebles said. “When he gets downhill it is pretty hard to stop him so it was just making sure everyone was in their gaps and doing their jobs.”

Sandwich (8-4) had a remarkable season. The school went winless during the COVID spring football season and didn’t have a varsity team last year. Before this year, Sandwich hadn’t won a varsity game since 2019. 

Braden Behringer connected with Brodie Case on a 13-yard TD pass for Sandwich’s only score. 

Wheaton Academy’s only loss this season was a 30-29 defeat to Hope Academy, which is still alive in the Class 1A state playoffs. The Warriors beat St. Viator on the road in the second round. Up next is the IC Catholic vs. St. Laurence winner in the semifinals. 

“We’re not surprised we are here,” Kiebles said. “We’re surprised it has taken this long for us to get noticed. We’ve been trying to get in that spotlight for the past couple of years. We know what we can do.”

Next Up In High School Sports
Previewing the top high school football state quarterfinals
Thornton senior Morez Johnson keeps his promise and signs with Illinois
Kenwood, looking to avenge losses, sticking to its style
The top 10 college basketball recruiting classes
Signing Day steals, success stories, all the stars that left and the best still uncommitted
Tavariyuan Williams, who survived being shot last year, ready to lead De La Salle
The Latest
Crime scene tape. File photo
Crime
16-year-old boy fatally shot in Austin
About 11:15 a.m., Keshaun Rhodes was in the 5000 block of West Madison Street when he was shot in the abdomen and in the back of his head, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
2 killed, 1 critically wounded in Ashburn shooting
About 4:25 p.m., three people were in a vehicle in the 4400 block of West 81st Street when they were all struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Hannibal Buress stands in the hallway outside his dressing room before performing stand-up comedy and music as Eshu Tune at The Chicago Theatre in the Loop, Thursday, Nov. 2.
Entertainment and Culture
Backstage with Hannibal Buress at the Chicago Theatre: ‘There’s nothing like a hometown show’
The Sun-Times spent more than eight hours with the comedian/singer as he prepared for and presented his recent headlining show at the 312 Comedy Festival.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 
Protesters march Friday, Nov. 10, 2023 in Brighton Park to oppose the proposed winter camp for asylum-seekers.
Immigration
Hundreds gather in Brighton Park to oppose proposed migrant camp
Plans call for the camp to be built on a vacant lot near West 38th Street and South California Avenue, costing the city $91,400-a-month.
By Violet Miller and Pat Nabong
 
Dwayne Patterson, a Navy veteran, was the first patient to receive a heart transplant through a collaboration between Northwestern Medicine and the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center.
Health
First heart transplant through VA-Northwestern Medicine collaboration goes to Navy vet
Dwayne Patterson served aboard the USS Carl Vinson. His heart transplant was at Northwestern Medicine, which operates a clinic at the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Chicago to treat advanced heart failure.
By Phyllis Cha
 