The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 13, 2023
Theater Entertainment and Culture Music

Singing soars, but staging is too over-the-top in Lyric Opera’s ‘Jenufa’

While there is much to praise about the performances, especially those of the two leading women, the exaggerated, expressionist staging is perplexing at best and sometimes even silly.

By  Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE Singing soars, but staging is too over-the-top in Lyric Opera’s ‘Jenufa’
Richard Trey Smagur stars as Števa and Lise Davidsen stars as the title character in “Jenůfa” at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Richard Trey Smagur stars as Števa and Lise Davidsen stars as the title character in “Jenůfa” at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Courtesy Lyric Opera of Chicago

A father’s dishonor, a vengeful knife attack and even a baby’s murder. “Jenůfa” could easily have been little more than a tawdry throwaway, but in the hands of Leoš Janáček, it becomes a deeply moving story of love, atonement and forgiveness.

Indeed, this 1904 opera by the still under-appreciated Czech composer is one of the masterpieces of the 20th century. To its credit, Lyric Opera of Chicago presented this work in 1959 and 2000, and, the company has revived it a third time in a production that opened Sunday afternoon.

Unfortunately, the results are very much mixed. While there is much to praise about the performances, especially those of the two leading women, the exaggerated, expressionist staging is perplexing at best and sometimes even silly.

Lyric Opera of Chicago — ‘Jenůfa’

Untitled

When: 2 p.m. Nov. 15, with three additional performances through Nov. 26

Where: Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker

Tickets: $41-$339

Info: lyricopera.org/jenufa

The story is set in 19th-century Moravia, a region of what is now the Czech Republic, where societal mores and religious dictates controlled all aspects of life, and a birth out of wedlock could lead to social banishment and lifetime shame.

Thus, when the opera opens, the pregnant Jenůfa (soprano Lise Davidsen) is desperate for her baby’s father, Števa (tenor Richard Trey Smagur), to marry her. But because he spinelessly abandons her, offering money and nothing else, Jenůfa’s stepmother, who goes by her title, the Kostelnička or village sacristan (soprano Nina Stemme), takes the extreme measure of killing the baby shortly after its birth.

In the production, which was created for the Royal Opera House in London, where it debuted in 2021, original director Claus Guth and set designer Michael Levine took this idea of societal repression to an extreme, setting the entire story in a prison-like box of slatted wood walls.

Lise Davidsen (left) and Nina Stemme in “Jenůfa” at Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Lise Davidsen (left) and Nina Stemme in “Jenůfa” at Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Courtesy Lyric Opera of Chicago

The notion of imprisonment is carried to ridiculous lengths in Act 2, when Jenůfa and the Kostelnička are shown living in a kind of centerstage pen constructed of metal bed frames, with mattresses weirdly heaped all around outside — these bed parts apparently symbolizing the title character’s damning sexual encounter. Even more bizarre, a performer costumed as a crow, a symbol of death and misfortune, climbs onto the pen at one point and hovers around the scene to no real point.

Among the many other questionable aspects of the staging are a series of bassinets suspended on cables in Act 1 like something out of a sci-fi movie. Or Guth’s compulsion to make the implicit explicit, like having a blood-smeared boy walk across the front of the stage to drive home the gruesome significance of the death of the baby, as though the audience couldn’t get that on their own.

In the end, though, the innate power of this redemptive story and Janáček’s beautifully expressive music, in the capable hands of Czech conductor Jakub Hrůša, and the fine Lyric Opera Orchestra, rise above the stage direction.

Not as avant-garde as some of the composer’s later music though still forward-looking, the score is composed in a Post-Romantic style with a folk-tinged, Central European flavor. The accompaniment can be minimal, just a solo violin or xylophone, and sometimes the music drops away and the performer sings a cappella. 

The production features the much-anticipated Lyric debut of Davidsen, one of the today’s top dramatic sopranos, in the title role and she does not disappoint. A multi-dimensional singer with depth and exceptional power across her entire range, she solidly anchors the production and conveys the character’s forlorn pain and loneliness with aching subtlety and authenticity.

The Norwegian singer is superbly matched by another Scandinavian and frequent collaborator, Swedish soprano Nina Stemme, who exhibits many of the same traits as Davidsen. She, too, has no shortage of vocal heft and interpretative nuance, potently conveying the stepmother’s anguish and moral conflict.

Lise Davidsen as Jenůfa and the company of Lyric Opera’s production of “Jenůfa.”

Lise Davidsen (second from right, front) as Jenůfa and the company of Lyric Opera’s production of “Jenůfa.”

Michael Brosilow

Smagur convincingly portrays the unseemly fear, fickleness and irresponsibility of Števa, and he delivers singing that is technically sound, but in the expanse of the Lyric Opera House, his voice comes off at times as thin and under-powered.

Making a stronger impression among the men is Czech tenor Pavel Černoch, who more than holds his own alongside Davidsen. He potently depicts the complexity and transformation of this central character, who is so jealous of Jenůfa’s love for his half-brother, Števa, in Act 1 that he slashes her cheek with a knife in a fit of rage.

It is the touching, perhaps unlikely and yet very human journey of Števa and Jenůfa, who find true love through forgiveness and acceptance, that turns what could have been just a grim and sensational story in something much more profound and enduring. 


Next Up In Theater
‘The Nutcracker’ heralds holiday season’s dance programming in Chicago
‘Bells and whistles’ bury story and characters in ‘Beetlejuice’ stage musical
Area stages serving up plenty of holiday cheer — and more — this season
Things to do in Chicago Nov. 9-15: The Mix
Black Excellence award winners announced in theater, dance, music and more
Be the last leaf on the tree
The Latest
Chicago Fire Department personnel mourn outside Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center after a firefighter died after battling an early morning blaze in the 2400 block of North Lincoln Avenue in Lincoln Park, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. Firefighter Andrew “Drew” Price, 39, who joined the department in 2009, was taken from the fire to Illinois Masonic where he died of his “significant injuries,” authorities said. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
News
4 Chicago firefighters have died on duty this year, the most in a quarter-century
Four firefighters dying in four separate incidents is ‘very unusual,’ said a fire department spokesman.
By Dorothy Hernandez
 
A door into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse
News
Former Chicago cop pleads guilty in kidnapping, sex abuse case
James B. Sajdak, 65, faces up to a year in federal prison under a misdemeanor civil rights count. Federal prosecutors accused him of forcing a woman into his squad car to perform a sex act on him.
By David Struett
 
Audience members hold up signs during Evanston’s City Council meeting Monday protesting a proposal for concerts at Northwestern University’s Ryan Field.
Business
Evanston City Council calls a timeout on Northwestern’s Ryan Field plan
The university made a new $157.5 million public benefits offer that prompted the council to defer its final vote on Northwestern’s $800 million football stadium project.
By David Roeder
 
Police_Tape_3.jpg
Crime
3 men wounded in Greater Grand Crossing shooting
The men were in the 7100 block of South State Street Monday evening when a person approached and shot all three of them, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Prince performs at the Forum on Feb. 18, 1985, in Inglewood, California. Fans of Prince, who was known nearly as much for his extravagant wardrobe as for his chart-topping hits, will have a chance to bid on some of the late musician’s sartorial splendor in an online auction running through Nov. 16.
Music
Prince’s puffy ‘Purple Rain’ shirt, other memorabilia from late singer up for auction
In addition to fashion, this auction includes original Polaroid photographs, master tapes of hit albums, and official documentation about his films and music videos.
By Associated Press
 