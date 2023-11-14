The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
College Sports Sports

No. 23 Illinois falls 71-64 to No. 4 Marquette

Terrence Shannon scores 21 points in Illini’s first loss

By  Sun-Times wires
   
SHARE No. 23 Illinois falls 71-64 to No. 4 Marquette
Terrence Shannon Jr.

Illinois’s Terrence Shannon Jr., right, drives to the basket as Marquette’s David Joplin defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) ORG XMIT: ILCA107

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

By Steve Stein, Associated Press

CHAMPAIGN — Tyler Kolek shook off an ankle injury to score 24 points and No. 4 Marquette beat No. 23 Illinois 71-64 on Tuesday night.

The reigning Big East player of the year, Kolek added six rebounds and four assists. Kam Jones scored 15 for the Golden Eagles (3-0), and Oso Ighodaro had 13 points and eight rebounds.

Kolek turned his ankle in Friday night’s 95-65 win over Rider and left the court with just under eight minutes left. He did not return.

“We didn’t think yesterday that Tyler would play,” Marquette coach Shaka Smart said. “Our trainers didn’t think today that he could play, but Tyler never said that.”

Illinois coach Brad Underwood was amazed by Kolek’s performance.

“Did you see his ankle?” he said. “It was black and blue and he played 37 minutes. Marquette’s backcourt (Kolek and Jones) is just short of spectacular. Kam Jones is one of the most underrated players in the country.”

Terrence Shannon Jr. had 21 points for Illinois (2-1). It was his 13th consecutive game in double figures, a streak that dates to Jan. 31.

Marcus Domask added 18 points and Luke Goode had 13. Quincy Guerrier didn’t score, but he grabbed 10 rebounds for the Fighting Illini.

“It was just a matter of time before Marcus had a breakout game,” Underwood said about the Southern Illinois transfer.

Smart said the game reminded him of a February or March battle.

“That was a very physical game for Nov. 14. We’re going to have some bruises,” he said. “Shannon and (Ty) Rodgers are a load. Our defense really stepped up. We held them to 33% shooting. That’s quite a feat.”

A 3-pointer by Sean Jones put Marquette ahead 57-52 with 8:27 left. Illinois climbed within four twice after that, but couldn’t get any closer. The Illini made just two of their last 16 shots.

Marquette led 36-31 at halftime behind Kolek’s 14 points. He shot 7 of 11 from the field in the first 20 minutes.

The Illini stayed close in the first half by making six 3s, including three by Goode.

Marquette started slowly, missing its first four shots — including two layups — and two free throws.

The matchup was part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, an annual early-season series between Big East and Big Ten teams.

BIG PICTURE

In the first true test for both squads, Marquette took advantage of 15 Illinois turnovers to win its initial road game of the season.

“We’ve got to clean up those turnovers,” Domask said.

43 YEARS AND COUNTING

Illinois holds a 9-7 lead in the series, but Marquette has won four meetings in a row. Illinois’ last win over Marquette came on Dec. 13, 1980, a 69-68 victory in Milwaukee. This was Marquette’s first trip to Illinois since 1992, when it won 61-58.

HOME COOKED

Two home winning streaks ended for Illinois. The Illini had won eight straight overall at State Farm Center, and 10 in a row vs. non-conference opponents.

UP NEXT

Marquette: The Golden Eagles head to Hawaii to compete in the Maui Invitational with four other nationally ranked programs in the eight-team field. They’ll open against UCLA on Monday and could face No. 1 Kansas on Tuesday.

Illinois: Continues its season-opening six-game homestand Friday against Valparaiso.

Next Up In College Sports
Tip-Ins: Kansas 89, Kentucky 84 rocks the United Center; plus, my AP Top 25 ballot
Duke outlasts Michigan State in mistake-filled game at United Center
Sister Jean’s latest fan? President Biden, who sent flowers during Chicago visit
Evanston City Council calls a timeout on Northwestern’s Ryan Field plan
Illinois’ Bret Bielema has a huge decision — Luke Altmyer or John Paddock at QB?
QB Ben Bryant returns to lead NU past Wisconsin
The Latest
1782804304.jpg
College Sports
Tip-Ins: Kansas 89, Kentucky 84 rocks the United Center; plus, my AP Top 25 ballot
Every now and then, an early-season clash of heavy hitters checks all the boxes going in and then checks about 100 more after the opening tip. This was one of those pre-Thanksgiving delights.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Crime scene tape. File photo
Crime
Woman critically wounded in Streeterville attack
About 2 p.m. Monday, the woman was in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue when a male threw an object at her head, police said. She was hospitalized in critical condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
AP23319087879631.jpg
Sports
Duke outlasts Michigan State in mistake-filled game at United Center
It was Jon Scheyer’s first game coaching at the United Center since taking over for Duke legend Mike Krzyzewski.
By Kyle Williams
 
White smoke from tear gas fired by Israeli troops spreads behind burning tires on a barricaded street during clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian youths as a military operation was conducted in the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarem on Tuesday.
Israel-Hamas War
Israeli military forces raid Gaza’s largest hospital in operation against Hamas
Israeli authorities say the militants conceal military operations in Al Shifa Hospital, where hundreds of patients and medical workers are inside.
By Associated Press
 
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., meets with reporters ahead of a crucial vote on a continuing resolution to keep the government funded at its current levels, a measure not supported by the hard right wing of his party.
House votes to prevent a government shutdown as GOP Speaker Johnson relies on Democrats for help
The proposal, which the Senate is expected to approve this week, will continue funding the government and push a showdown over a final spending plan into the new year.
By Associated Press
 