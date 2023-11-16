The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of rape, beatings by singer Cassie, his ex

Lawsuit includes allegations dismissed by the rapper as ‘baseless and outrageous lies.’

By  USA TODAY
   
Edward Segarra
Sean “Diddy” Combs and Cassie Ventura, then his girlfriend, attend a film premiere in 2016.

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

NEW YORK— Sean “Diddy” Combs was accused in a lawsuit Thursday of subjecting R&B singer Cassie to a yearslong relationship that included beatings and rape.

Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, alleged in the suit filed against the producer and music mogul in New York federal court that Combs brought her into his “ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle” not long after she met him and signed to his label when she was 19 and he was 37 in 2005.

Combs denied the allegations and accused his ex of extortion.

“For the past 6 months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail,” said a statement from his lawyer. “Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs’ reputation and seeking a pay day.”

Ventura, now 37 herself, said Combs, now 54, began the pattern of abuse soon after they met. The suit alleges he subjected her to savage beatings, plied her with drugs, and forced her to have sex with other men while he masturbated and filmed them.

The suit says Combs forced his way into her home and raped her as the relationship was ending in 2018.

“After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships,” Ventura said in a statement.

Combs is a three-time Grammy winner who is among the most influential hip-hop producers and executives of the past three decades.

The Latest
Former Ald. Ed Burke (14th) and his wife, former Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Anne Burke, walk into the Everett M. Dirksen U.S. Courthouse on Thursday for the former longtime City Council member’s corruption trial.
News
Prosecutors tell jury Burke is ‘extortionist’ — but defense lawyer calls it ‘greatest honor of my career to represent this good man’
U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall, prosecutors and defense attorneys have chosen 12 jurors at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse who will hear evidence that was used in 2019 to level criminal charges against Burke in a push against old-school, Chicago-style corruption.
By Jon Seidel and Mariah Woelfel
 
AP23307694313741.jpg
Sports Media
Charissa Thompson’s admission of fabricating sideline reports draws ire
The comments caused a firestorm on social media among current sideline reporters who felt disparaged, and rightly so.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Peoples Gas workers replace a pipeline in Albany Park in 2019. Regulators have called for an investigation into the over-budget program.
Consumer Affairs
Regulators cut Peoples Gas rate hike, pause funding for over-budget pipe replacement program
The Illinois Commerce Commission voted to slash the utility’s pipe replacement budget for 2024, paused the program and ordered an investigation into the spending that Chairman Doug Scott said ‘is not justified.’
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Orrin Brand, better known as Mike Jackson in outoors media, (left) and guide Phil Piscitello fishing on the Chain O’Lakes in late September, 2021. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Orrin Brand, better known as Mike Jackson in outdoors media, died
Orrin Brand, 79, better known as Mike Jackson in his former roles as an outdoors radio personality and as outdoors columnist for the Daily Herald, died on Wednesday, Nov. 15.
By Dale Bowman
 
A Chicago Transit Authority bus
News
4 hurt in CTA bus crash near Museum Campus
First responders were called shortly after 10 a.m. to a crash involving a bus near Columbus Drive and Roosevelt Road, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
By David Struett
 