Friday, November 17, 2023
Previewing the top high school football state semifinals

A look at five of this weekend’s best games.

By  Mike Clark
   
York’s Sean Winton (4) passes the ball during the game against Downers Grove North.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Class 8A: No. 5 Barrington at No. 3 Lincoln-Way East, 1 p.m. Saturday

Something has to give, and not just because both teams are 12-0. Barrington, seeking its first trip to the finals in 25 years, has a high-flying offense averaging 37.3 points a game. Among the playmakers are quarterback Nick Peipert (3,017 total yards, 37 total TDs, three interceptions), running back Dillon Fitzpatrick (1,525 yards, 23 TDs) and receivers Will Nazha (51 catches, 954 yards, eight TDs) and Matt Marusich (41 catches, 824 yards, 15 TDs). And edge rusher Devan Van Ness has 16 sacks. Lincoln-Way East, chasing its fourth state-finals berth since 2017 and second straight, has shut out its last four opponents and hasn’t given up more than 14 points in a game all season. Linebacker Conner Durkin and edge rusher Caden O’Rourke lead that unit, while quarterback Braden Tischer and running back Nuri Muhammad are go-to players on offense.

8A: No. 6 York at No. 1 Loyola, 12:30 p.m. Saturday (Marquee)

York (11-1) has never played for a state title, but the Dukes have been one of the state’s rising programs in recent years under coach Mike Fitzgerald. The offense averages 35 points a game and features the program’s single-season passing and rushing leaders (Sean Winton and Jake Melion), along with speedy receiver Luke Mailander. Three-star lineman Joseph Reiff, a Notre Dame commit, and linebacker Cole Ostendorf anchor the defense. Loyola (12-0) is in the semifinals for the 12th time since 2009. Junior quarterback Ryan Fitzgerald leads a potent offense that also features backs Drew McPherson and Finley Miller along with a deep receivers group that includes Nicholas Arogundade.

Class 7A: No. 4 Batavia at No. 2 Mount Carmel, 4 p.m. Saturday (CW 26)

It’s the third straight year these teams have met in the playoffs, with Mount Carmel winning both: 16-14 in the 2021 second round and 44-20 last year in the Class 7A title game, Quarterback Ryan Boe has completed 66% of his passes for 2.670 yards and 29 touchdowns with just two interceptions for Batavia (11-1), and he also has run for 10 TDs. Charlie Whelpley has 1,241 total yards and 13 TDs, while linebacker Ben Fiegel (105 tackles, 12 tackles for loss) leads the defense. Mount Carmel (11-1), seeking its third state title in four postseasons, has a potent offense led by running back Darrion DuPree (Wisconsin) and quarterback Jack Elliott. Linebacker Parker Startz (Ohio) leads the defense.

Class 5A: No. 8 St. Francis at No. 18 Nazareth, 1 p.m. Saturday

These teams are playing for the second time in four weeks; St. Francis (10-2) won 35-17 at Nazareth in Week 9, nearly derailing the defending Class 5A champs’ playoff hopes. But the Roadrunners (7-5) squeaked into the 256-team field as one of six 4-5 teams and have been rolling since, eliminating Prairie Ridge, Glenbard South and Carmel. Three-year starting quarterback Logan Malachuk and edge rusher/receiver Gabe Kaminski are two Nazareth players to keep an eye on. St. Francis quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (Ball State) is arguably the state’s best quarterback, completing 74% of his passes for 3,102 yards and 36 TDs with four interceptions, and running for 310 yards and nine scores.

5A: No. 18 Providence vs. No. 17 Joliet Catholic at Joliet Memorial Stadium, 2 p.m. Saturday

This is the fourth meeting between these Will County rivals in 14 months. Joliet Catholic has won both regular-season games, but Providence prevailed 24-14 in last year’s playoffs en route to a runner-up finish in Class 4A. Leo Slepski ran for one touchdown and had a 90-yard pass-and-run to Justus Stepp for Providence (8-4) last week against Highland. In last week’s 49-7 win over previously unbeaten Morris, Joliet Catholic (9-3) had a big game from junior Keegan Farnaus (301 total yards, four TDs).

