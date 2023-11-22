2023 Chicago Sun-Times All-Public League football team

As the football season went on, Young was winning games but wasn’t really clicking on offense.

“We identified that we were struggling to run the ball ... and we were doing OK throwing it but not well enough,” Dolphins coach Dan Finger said.

Enter Anthony Hood, one of the Dolphins’ four All-Public League first-team selections and their only All-State pick.

The senior already was a starting wide receiver. But Finger and his staff saw him taking on a bigger role to solve Young’s offensive problems.

“We were looking to get somebody back there who could run it as a quarterback,” Finger said. “The most difficult thing to defend is when the kid can really throw it but especially when he can run it as well.”

With Hood playing the bulk of the snaps at quarterback down the stretch, the Dolphins put together one of the best seasons in program history. Young tied for second in the top-tier Public League Red, went 9-4 and reached its first Public League final before falling 26-19 to Kenwood last week.

Hood finished as the Dolphins leader in rushing yards (508) and receiving yards (395), passed for another 295 yards with a 100.6 quarterback rating and accounted for 13 touchdowns. That’s in spite of missing one game with a foot injury.

He credits Young’s staff for putting him in a position to succeed.

“I think I fit well into the system,” Hood said. “I’m glad that my coaches trust me to just throw me out there and play ball.”

Hood made his occasional passes count.

“I was always able to throw the ball a little bit,” he said. “Our coaches see that whenever I’m at quarterback, teams just flood down and [defensive backs] miss their assignments and just ignore the throw.”

Hood came to football later than most, picking up the sport with the Windy City Dolphins youth program as a 12-year-old after dabbling in baseball, gymnastics and wrestling.

“Once I found football, I just fell in love with it and ran with it,” he said.

As with a lot of high school players in the transfer portal era, recruiting has gone slowly for Hood. But Finger is confident someone will take a chance on the versatile 6-1, 196-pounder with speed and a surprisingly big arm. Some elite FCS programs are in the mix.

“South Dakota State really likes him [and] Illinois State,” Finger said. “He’s going to play in college for sure. It’s just the level and where [to be determined].”

Joining Hood on the 26-member All-Public League first team are three teammates: offensive lineman Babanifesimi Opadele, linebacker Joseph Clayton and kicker/punter Solomon Bradley.

Public League Red champ Morgan Park leads the way with six first-teamers: running back Keshawn Lewis-Hunt, wide receiver Chris Durr, athlete Tysean Griffin, offensive lineman Josh Johnson, linebacker Jovan Clark and defensive back Ahmad Grayer.

Kenwood, which plays St. Rita in Friday’s Prep Bowl, has four first-team picks: wide receiver I’Marion Stewart, offensive lineman Russell Cunningham, defensive lineman Marquise Lightfoot and defensive back Mako Grant.

Simeon also has four first-teamers in offensive lineman Sean Goodrum, defensive linemen Mikeshun Beeler and Christopher Burgess Jr. and defensive back Dewayne Brooks.

Rounding out the team are Perspectives kick returner Tyrell Lockett and linebacker Justin Harris, Westinghouse quarterback Askia Bullie, Taft running back Jaiden Padilla, Lane offensive lineman Oliver Sevig, Amundsen defensive lineman Derrick Weems, Dyett linebacker Terrance Weatherspoon and Phillips defensive back Desean Logan-Russell.

The All-Public League football team was selected by a committee of Public League coaches and administrators.

2023 All-Public League Team

Offense

QB Askia Bullie, Westinghouse, Sr.

RB Keshawn Lewis-Hunt, Morgan Park, Sr.

RB Jaiden Padilla, Taft, Jr.

WR Chris Durr, Morgan Park, Sr.

WR Anthony Hood, Young, Sr.

WR I’Marion Stewart, Kenwood, Sr.

ATH Tysean Griffin, Morgan Park, Sr.

OL Sean Goodrum, Simeon, Sr.

OL Babanifesimi Opadele, Young, Sr.

OL Oliver Sevig, Lane, Sr.

OL Russell Cunningham, Kenwood, Sr.

OL Joshua Johnson, Morgan Park, Sr.

K/P Solomon Bradley, Young, Sr.

KR Tyrell Lockett, Perspectives, Sr.

Defense

DL Marquise Lightfoot, Kenwood, Sr.

DL Mikeshun Beeler, Simeon, Sr.

DL Derrick Weems, Amundsen, Sr.

DL Christopher Burgess Jr., Simeon, Sr.

LB Jovan Clark, Morgan Park, Jr.

LB Terrance Weatherspoon, Dyett, Sr.

LB Justin Harris, Perspectives, Jr.

LB Joseph Clayton, Young, Sr.

DB Ahmad Grayer, Morgan Park, Sr.

DB Mako Grant, Kenwood, Jr.

DB Dewayne Brooks, Simeon, Sr.

DB Desean Logan-Russell, Phillips, Sr.

Second Team

Offense

QB Marcus Thaxton, Morgan Park, Jr.

RB Herschel Willie, Phillips, Sr.

RB Quincy Robinson, Corliss, Sr.

WR Leavell Windfield Jr., Westinghouse, Sr.

WR Nasir Rankin, Young, Sr.

WR Patrick Clacks III, Kenwood, Sr.

OL Ralph Love III, Westinghouse, Sr.

OL Amarje Devine, Clark, Sr.

OL Jacob McGee, Phillips, Sr.

OL Nic Koutsonicolis, Payton, Sr.

OL Nikola Dale, Young, Sr.

ATH Treyshun Green, Phillips, Sr.

ATH Cordero Jenkins, Johnson, Sr.

K Isa Katz, Payton, Sr.

P Humberto Velazquez, Prosser, Sr.

Defense

DL Diesel McFadden, Taft, So.

DL Anthony Brooks, Clark, Sr.

DL Renard Willis, Phillips, Sr.

DL Ivan Moore Jr., Kenwood, Sr.

LB Camren Caldwell, Simeon, Sr.

LB Steven Wilson, Morgan Park, Sr.

LB Luke Yolich, Young, Sr.

LB Anthony Spivey, Clark, Sr.

DB John Norton, Amundsen, Sr.

DB Xzavier McGruder, Simeon, Sr.

DB Quinn Duhon, Young, Sr.

DB Steven Tantchev, Taft, Sr.

Honorable Mention

QB Joseph Winslow Jr., Phillips, Sr.

QB Earnest Rice, North Lawndale, Sr.

ATH Jeremiah Parks, Perspectives, Sr.

ATH Ares Boelter, Hubbard, Sr.

DB Kevin Gaytan, Chicago Academy, Sr.

DB Jayden Harris, Taft, Sr.

DB Stephen Carrera, Taft, Sr.

DB Jerell Brenston, Perspectives, Sr.

DL Sean Brown, Chicago Military, Sr.

DL Samadre Hobson, Englewood, Sr.

LB Elijah Ramos, Lincoln Park, Sr.

LB Clarence Davis, Goode, Sr.

LB Jamarion Massey, Hansberry, Sr.

LB Yahweh Anderson, Rauner, Sr.

OL Joshua Mam, Taft, Sr.

OL Devin Willis, Corliss, Sr.

RB Keshawn Tuggle, Ag. Science, Sr.

RB James Canty, Vocational, Sr.

WR DeShaun Wright Jr., Johnson, Sr.

WR Steven Williams, Comer, Sr.

WR Lavelle Hardy, Crane, Sr.

