Boo Buie lifts Northwestern to 89-67 win over Northern Illinois

Boo Buie scored 16 of his 23 points in the second half to help Northwestern pull away for an 89-67 victory over Northern Illinois on Monday night.

Buie made 8 of 11 shots, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, for the Wildcats (5-1), who trailed 42-41 at halftime. He added seven assists. Matthew Nicholson finished with 15 points, six rebounds and six assists. Ty Berry had 14 points and four steals. Nick Martinelli had 11 points off the bench. Brooks Barnhizer totaled 10 points, eight boards and four assists.

Xavier Amos scored a career-high 26 for the Huskies (5-2), who had not lost since a 92-70 setback to Marquette, ranked fifth at the time, to open the season. Amos made 11 of 15 shots with four 3-pointers, adding seven rebounds. Zarique Nutter pitched in with 15 points, six assists and five rebounds. David Coit scored 12 with four assists.

Amos made 8 of 9 shots, including all three of his 3-pointers, and scored 19 in the first half to lead Northern Illinois to a one-point lead. Coit added 10 points as just four Huskies — all starters — scored before intermission. Nicholson and Martinelli both scored nine to keep Northwestern close.

Buie sandwiched two 3-pointers around one from Berry in a 9-0 run that gave Northwestern a 57-48 lead in 16:09 left to play and the Huskies never threatened from there.

The Wildcats lead the all-time series 11-2, including a 7-0 record at home.

Northwestern will host top-ranked Purdue on Friday in an early Big Ten Conference game. Northern Illinois hosts Indiana State on Dec. 5.

