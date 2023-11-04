The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, November 4, 2023
College Sports Sports

Clemson holds off Notre Dame; Sam Hartman remains winless vs. Tigers

Phil Mafah, filling in for injured starter Will Shipley, ran for a career-high 186 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tigers to their biggest win this season.

By  Pete Iacobelli | AP
   
SHARE Clemson holds off Notre Dame; Sam Hartman remains winless vs. Tigers
Notre_Dame_Clemson_Football.jpg

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas pressures Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman on Saturday in Clemson, S.C.

Jacob Kupferman/AP

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney’s red hot radio take after criticism from “Tyler of Spartanburg” apparently fired up the Tigers.

“We all had a chip on our shoulder,” tailback Phil Mafah said.

Mafah, filling in for the injured starter Will Shipley, ran for a career-high 186 yards and two touchdowns to lead the underachieving Tigers to their biggest win this season, a 31-23 victory over No. 12 Notre Dame on Saturday.

“If Clemson’s a stock, you better buy all you freaking can,” Swinney said. “Buy right now.”

The win capped a crazy week at Clemson, which began when Tyler — last name unknown — called into Swinney’s weekly show to criticize the Tigers’ long-time, national championship coach. Tyler demanded him to account for why the program that proclaims “Best is the Standard” had four losses and was out of title contention by October.

Swinney let loose with a strong, even hostile, defense of himself, the program and this season. Then watched his Tigers put on their most complete performance of the season.

“It’s tough because there’s no one that loves us more than (Swinney) does,” said Mafah, who rushed for the most yards in a game for Clemson this season. “I personally take it personal, I know a lot of guys do too so we had to bring our all today.”

The Tigers (5-4) came in with more losses in a season than it had in 13 years and still raw from the radio call that gave air time to what some frustrated fans had felt this season.

“It’s been a tough year and we haven’t had a lot go our way,” Swinney said. “But these guys have continued to battle.”

Mafah ran for scores of 41 and 1 yard, the last putting Clemson ahead 31-16 in the third quarter. Notre Dame drew within one score on Sam Hartman’s 26-yard scramble score.

That’s when Clemson’s special teams and defense closed things out. Four times after that, the Tigers downed punts inside the Notre Dame 15 — including a nifty quick kick by quarterback Cade Klubnik — and the Irish (7-3, No. 15 CFP) could never get out of the hole.

Notre Dame got a last chance when Mafah fumbled with 1:47 to go on its own 22. After a first down, Hartman threw four incompletions to give the ball back to the Tigers with 58 seconds left.

Clemson ran out the clock and set off a celebration for Death Valley fans that had little to cheer about this season.

Swinney finally moved past the late Frank Howard in all-time Clemson wins with 166 after missing his first two chances to move in front. The loss continued the nightmarish Clemson experience of Notre Dame’s Hartman, who’s teams were 0-5 vs. the Tigers while at Wake Forest.

Klubnik threw for 109 yards and a 9-yard TD to Tyler Brown and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. stepped in front of a Hartman pass for a 28-yard pick six score that put the Tigers ahead 24-6 in the second quarter.

Hartman finished 12 of 25 for 146 and two interceptions. It was the first time an unranked Clemson had beaten a ranked team since 2021 and a 48-27 win over No. 13 Wake Forest who was led by, you guessed it, Hartman.

Hartman took all the blame.

“If you want to put anything on anyone, put it on me,” he said. “I played very poor today. I didn’t play well enough to be a winning quarterback.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish struggled to take advantage of early chances. They settled for three first-half field goals after solid drives that had them down 24-9 at the half. Then they were stuck deep in their own territory in the final period.

Clemson: Can this Tiger team go to the ACC title game? The summertime favorites to win an eighth league title in nine years finally played up to that billing with strong offensive line play and a swarming defense.

SWINNEY ON TOP 

Clemson’s Swinney had hoped it wouldn’t take so long to take over as the school’s all-time wins leader at 166. He had tied the late Frank Howard with 165 victories a month ago after a 17-12 win over Wake Forest on Oct. 7, then had a bye week and losses at Miami and at North Carolina State in between.

“I wish we’d done it about four games ago,” Swinney joked. 

MISTAKES

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said his team missed its chances, particularly early, and gave usually mistake-prone Clemson opportunities to stretch the lead.

Clemson fumbled the ball three times, but only lost one at the end while it was deep in Fighting Irish territory.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame is off next week before facing Wake Forest on Nov. 18.

Clemson continues a three-game homestand against Georgia Tech next Saturday.

Next Up In College Sports
Polling Place: Which will Bears’ Matt Eberflus get to first — 10 wins or 30 losses?
Big Game Hunting: Isn’t this why Sam Hartman went to Notre Dame? Cue the ‘W’ at Clemson
Former Northwestern football captains share experiences of racism, being forced to conform to the ‘Wildcat Way’
Walter Davis, NBA All-Star and standout at North Carolina, dies at 69
Big Ten coaches push for league to discipline Michigan for sign-stealing
Legendary Indiana basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83
The Latest
Crime scene tape. File photo
Crime
Man fatally shot while riding motorcycle in New City
The man, 32, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Person wounded in accidental shooting in Rivers Casino parking garage
A patron at the Des Plaines casino accidentally fired their gun inside a vehicle and wounded a passenger, the casino said in a statement.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Claudia Martinez (left) and Meghan Babbe play leaders of a Chicago gangster tour who banter with the audience in “Oh, the Places You’ll Glow” at Second City e.t.c.
Theater
Second City reaches giddy levels of lunacy with ‘Oh, the Places You’ll Glow!’
Talented actors at e.t.c. Theater seem very much in control of their wacky premises
By Darel Jevens
 
Carmel’s Donovan Dey (3) carries the ball against Antioch.
High School Football
Carmel silences Antioch with a running clock victory
Donovan Dey ran for 229 yards and three touchdowns in Carmel’s 50-7 clock win at Antioch in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs on Saturday.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Joshua Anleu’s mom Karen Buendia, his stepdad Rogelio Arreola and his brother Julien Arreola stand together during a vigil for Anleu at the intersection of North Long Avenue and West Waveland Avenue in the Portage Park neighborhood, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. On October 4, a driver struck 16-year-old Anleu, who died in the hospital, while he was biking in the 5300 block of West Waveland Avenue. Family described Anleu as the “best son” who dreamt of someday designing clothes. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Metro/State
Vigil for Portage Park teen killed while biking: ‘We just need to do better as drivers’
Dozens of people came together Saturday afternoon at the intersection where bicyclist Joshua Anleu was killed.
By Violet Miller
 