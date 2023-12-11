The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 11, 2023
Sports Media Sports Blackhawks

Tony Granato takes leave from NBC Sports Chicago after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma

The 59-year-old Granato posted on X that he will begin treatment this week.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Tony Granato takes leave from NBC Sports Chicago after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma
Tony Granato said that he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and is taking a leave of absence from TV work for NBC Sports Chicago and the NHL Network.

Tony Granato said that he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and is taking a leave of absence from TV work for NBC Sports Chicago and the NHL Network.

Paul Sancya/AP file photo

Former NHL player and coach Tony Granato said on social media Sunday night that he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and is taking a leave of absence from TV work for NBC Sports Chicago and the NHL Network.

The 59-year-old Granato posted on X that he will begin treatment this week.

“I wish I could reach out to everyone individually, but felt like this was the best way to share the news,” Grantato tweeted. “My family, faith, and friends will be my strength to help me through my treatments. I appreciate all the love and support I have received already.”

Granato was fired in March as coach at alma mater Wisconsin after seven seasons.

A member of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, Granato had 248 goals and 244 assists in the NHL with the New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks. He won the 1998 Bill Masterton Trophy as the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.

Granato was the head coach of the Colorado Avalanche in 2002-04 and again in 2008-09. He was an assistant with Pittsburgh and Detroit before returning to Wisconsin to take over the Badgers. Granato also coached the United States in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Granato grew up in a hockey family in Downers Grove, with sister Cammi the first woman inducted into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame and brother Don the head coach of the Buffalo Sabres.

Next Up In Sports
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Dec. 10, 2023
Blackhawks lose 4-2 in Connor Bedard’s first game against Alex Ovechkin
Unselfish Curie handles Downers Grove North
Halas Intrigue podcast: A Bears win streak!
Jaquan Brisker sets Bears DB record with 17 tackles vs. Lions
Bears’ DJ Moore had ‘tunnel vision’ on trick-play TD
The Latest
Emma Stone is nominated both for film role in “Poor Things” and her TV work on “The Curse.”
Movies and TV
Golden Globes want to be respectable again, and today’s nominations will help
It’s a strong list of contenders despite a few odd choices about ‘The Bear,’ ‘Jury Duty’ and ‘May December.’
By Richard Roeper
 
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie both are in the running for Golden Globe Awards for their performances in “Barbie.”
Movies and TV
Golden Globe nominations: ‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer’ vie in multiple categories
Awards are attempting to come back from scandal, will announce winners on TV in January.
By Lindsey Bahr | Associated Press
 
Quinton McNair, Army veteran and owner of Strigglebeard Bakery, wears a shirt with his logo and stands behind a group of cupcakes and cookies that he’s baked.
Food and Restaurants
Nationwide grant program is helping 3 Black chefs elevate their Chicago restaurants
Three Chicago chefs received a grant from the Black Kitchen Initiative, which awarded $1 million in total to 62 Black food business owners this year.
By Erica Thompson
 
A red-light camera sign in Chicago alerts drivers to camera ahead at the stoplight.
Letters to the Editor
There’s help for low-income folks to pay off red-light, speed-camera ticket debt
People with multiple tickets should see if they qualify for Chicago’s Clear Path Relief pilot program by Dec. 31.
By Letters to the Editor
 
CFD_05.JPG
Crime
Man found dead after Rogers Park apartment fire
About 2:20 a.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1900 block of West Fargo Avenue for a fire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 