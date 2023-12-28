Michael O’Brien’s holiday tournament notebook

It was strange to have Simeon out of the spotlight early in the season. Thursday was my first chance to get a good look at the Wolverines and I was impressed. Throw the record out the window...the team is full of talented young players and I expect new coach Tim Flowers will eventually figure things out.

A lot has been made around the city about Simeon’s slow start. The Wolverines are just 5-6 after beating Plainfield North on Friday. But Flowers isn’t feeling any pressure.

“I’m from Englewood,” Flowers said. “The pressure for me was making sure I did what I needed to do to set up my family. This position coaching here is a blessing. I haven’t felt any pressure. I’m just trying to get better as a coach and as a leader and hopefully that translates to these young boys.”

The Wolverines have traditionally sorted a lot out at Pontiac. It will be interesting to see how they fare on Friday against Bloom.

Oak Park 79, St. Charles North 72: Oak Park beats St. Charles North 79-72 in the opener at Pontiac. North Stars cut the deficit to three points with 1:24 left but couldn’t complete the comeback. Alex Vincent, a 6-9 junior, led the Huskies with 19 points and 7 rebounds. Alex Junior Alex Gossett added 18 points and 7 boards. Parker Reinke had 28 for St. Charles North.

Benet 59, Lockport 34: Sophomore Gabe Sularski missed the game with an injury. Redwings coach Gene Heidkamp says Sularski is day to day and he’s hoping Sularski will play in the second round against Oak Park. Sophomore guard Jayden Wright and 6-8 junior Daniel Pauliukonis both scored 15 for Benet. Izeyah Pruitt and Anthony Kosi each had 9 for the Porters. The Redwings are 12-0.

Simeon 50, Plainfield North 47

Bloom 90, Danville 58: The Blazing Trojans started a little slow but then turned in an impressive performance. Payton Edwards led with 21 points. Amare Pryor added 19 and Elijah Lovemore scored 13. They will face Simeon in the quarterfinals tomorrow.

West Aurora 68, Manual 64: This was expected to be the closest game of the first round and it didn’t disappoint. Manual led 28-21 at halftime but the Blackhawks ripped of 32 points in the third quarter to take control. CJ Savage finished with 22 points and Jordan Brooks scored 16. Daniel Finley led Manual with 20.

Curie 72, St. Rita 44: A quick tuneup for the Condors, who arrive in Pontiac as slight favorites to win the title. Carlos Harris and Derrick Dowdell each scored 12.

Joliet West 55, Pontiac 47: The Tigers have flashed some nice upside every time I’ve seen them this season, but still putting everything together. Justus McNair scored 18, Zion Gross had 11 and Drew King added eight points and eight boards. Henry Brummel led Pontiac with 13.

New Trier vs. Bloomington, 9:00

Bloomington/Normal

Quarterfinals

Normal 64, North Lawndale 33: The Phoenix couldn’t hang with one of the state’s best teams. Tyshun Moore led North Lawndale with 12.

Romeoville 62, Wheaton-Warrenville South 45: The Spartans broke it open in the third quarter. TJ Lee scored 20 and DJ Porter added 12.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 65, Rock Island 64 2 OT

Joliet Central vs. Metea Valley, 8:30

Hinsdale Central

Quarterfinals

Marian Catholic 69, Niles North 61: Minor upset here maybe, but the Spartans have been playing well lately. James Bullock had 22 points and six rebounds and Jonah Weathers added 16 points and seven rebounds. Kaidan Chatham scored 20 for the Vikings.

Brother Rice 83, Auburn 80 OT: Amir Danforth scored 30 points, but it wasn’t enough to beat the undefeated Crusaders. Marcos Gonzales led Brother Rice with 25 points and Cale Cosme added 19. Zavier Fitch had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

DePaul Prep 51, Hinsdale Central 33: Jaylan McElroy had 18 points seven baords and PJ Chambers added 12.

Maine South vs. Oswego East, 8:30

Jacobs

Championship

Waubonsie Valley 49, Lake Zurich 37: Still unbeaten with all kinds of buzz around them and now champs at the Hinkle Holiday Classic. Tre Blissett led with 20 points and Tyreek Coleman and Moses Wilson each scored eight. Big man Anton Strelnikov scored 12 for the Bears.

Proviso West

Quarterfinals

Lincoln Park 69, Proviso East 68: Chayse Turner continued his breakout season with 19 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Rockford Guilford 67, Young 59: Malachi Johnson led Guilford with 18 points. Marquis Clark had 12 for the Dolphins. That’s as early an exit from Proviso as I can remember in Tyrone Slaughter’s tenure…but my memory is lousy.

St. John’s (OH) vs. Warren, 7:00

Thornton Fr. North vs. Kenwood, 8:30

Rich

Semifinals

Homewood-Flossmoor 51, Rich 36

Hyde Park vs. Thornton, 8:00

Wheeling

Quarterfinals

Oak Forest vs. Neuqua Valley, 3:45

Hampshire vs. Deerfield, 5:30

Glenbrook North vs. Libertyville, 7:15

Fremd vs. St. Viator, 8:45

York

Quarterfinals

Downers Grove North 55, St. Laurence 44: The Mustangs assisted on 17 of their 22 baskets and shot 11 of 24 from three-point range in this one. Impressive numbers. Alex Miller led the way with 17 points and Jack Stanton added 16 points and six rebounds.

Metamora 53, Glenbrook South 48: Tyler Mason scored 29, which is the season high at York so far. Luke Hopp added 10 points as the Redbirds dominated the boards 30-18. Nick Taylor scored 21 for the Titans.

Palatine 62, Yorkville 54: The Pirates continue an impressive run at the Jack Tosh. Connor May had 21 points and Carter Monroe added 19 points. Tommy Elter dished out 10 assists.

Bolingbrook vs. York, 8:00