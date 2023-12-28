Thursday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Thursday, December 28, 2023
ARTHUR CHRISTIAN
Christian Liberty vs. HmSch Resource Ctr, 12:30
Arthur Christian vs. Westlake Christian, 3:30
BLOOMINGTON / NORMAL
Small Schools
Winnebago vs. Bloomington Cent Cath, 11:00
Providence-St. Mel vs. Rockford Lutheran, 9:30a
Olympia vs. Notre Dame (Quincy), 2:00
East Dubuque vs. Fieldcrest, 12:30
Aurora Christian vs. Tri-Valley, 4:00
El Paso-Gridley vs. McNamara, 5:30
University High (Normal) vs. Pecatonica, 7:00
St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Rock Falls, 8:30
13th Place Semi-Final, 5:00
13th Place Semi-Final, 8:00
Large Schools
North Chicago vs. Addison Trail, 12:30
Mahomet-Seymour vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin
Oswego vs. Dunlap, 11:00
Harlem vs. Peoria Central, 9:30
Normal vs. North Lawndale, 4:00
Romeoville vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 5:30
Rock Island vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00
Joliet Central vs. Metea Valley, 8:30
13th Place Semi-Final, 6:30
13th Place Semi-Final, 3:30
CENTRALIA
Belleville West vs. Carmel, 9:00a
Mt. Vernon vs. Payton, 10:30
Marist vs. Cahokia, 12:45
Glenwood vs. Dyett, 2:15
Evanston vs. Ferguson (FL), 3:45
Alton vs. MHEA (TN), 6:15
Centralia vs. Bogan, 7:45
Champaign Central vs. Kipp (TN)
COLLINSVILLE
Rockford East vs. Granite City, 10:00
Mundelein vs. Oakville (MO), 11:30
Rockford East vs. TBA
Mundelein vs. TBA
DE KALB
Roosevelt vs. Dundee-Crown, 1:30
Eastland vs. Manley, 12:00
Sprinfgfield Southeast vs. Marshall, 10:30
Hononegah vs. Lincoln-Way West, 9:00a
DeKalb vs. Geneva, 7:30
Belvidere North vs. Wheaton Academy, 6:00
Phillips vs. Huntley, 4:30
East Moline vs. Naperville Central, 3:00
EAST AURORA
Clemente vs. Horizon-McKinley, 1:00
Noble Academy vs. Southland, 2:35
Joliet Catholic vs. St. Francis de Sales, 4:10
Jefferson vs. East Aurora, 5:45
EFFINGHAM / TEUTOPOLIS
at Teutopolis
Highland vs. Newton, 3:00
Belvidere vs. Lincoln-Way East, 4:30
Charleston vs. Dixon, 6:00
Pleasant Plains vs. Teutopolis, 7:30
at Effingham
Lutheran North (MO) vs. Seneca, 3:00
Brooks vs. Oak Lawn, 4:30
Mattoon vs. St. Anthony, 6:00
Champaign Central vs. Effingham, 7:30
ELGIN
West Chicago vs. Kennedy, 10:30
Elgin Academy vs. Walther Christian, 9:00a
Lake View vs. Elmwood Park, 1:45
Elgin vs. Shepard, 12:00
Harvest Christian vs. Woodstock, 4:45
Waukegan vs. Richards, 3:15
St. Edward vs. Plainfield Central, 8:00
IMSA vs. Aurora Central, 6:30
ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN
Morrison vs. Lena-Winslow, 12:00
Mercer County vs. Erie-Prophetstown, 1:30
Kewanee vs. Orion, 3:00
Lena-Winslow vs. Beecher, 4:30
Fulton vs. Mercer County, 6:00
Newman vs. Riverdale, 7:30
FORT MYERS VEROT (FL)
Loyola vs. Seminole (FL), 4:00E
HINSDALE CENTRAL
St. Charles East vs. Morton, 9:30a
Plainfield East vs. Stevenson, 11:00
Lincoln-Way Central vs. Schaumburg, 12:30
Lane vs. Morton, 2:00
Marian Catholic vs. Niles North, 3:45
Brother Rice vs. Auburn, 5:15
DePaul vs. Hinsdale Central, 7:00
Maine South vs. Oswego East, 8:30
HONOLULU KAMEHAMEHA (HA)
Bulls Prep vs. Kapalama-2 (HA), 1:00H
IC CATHOLIC / WESTMONT
at IC Catholic
Willowbrook vs. Taft, 4:30
IC Catholic vs. Glenbard South, 6:00
at Westmont
Reavis vs. Christ the King, 4:30
Westmont vs. Hope Academy, 6:00
JACOBS
South Elgin vs. Larkin, 9:00a
Hoffman Estates vs. Johnsburg, 10:30
Marian Central vs. Elk Grove, 12:00
Bartlett vs. Prairie Ridge, 1:30
Grant vs. Jacobs, 3:00
Cary-Grove vs. Barrington, 4:30
Grayslake Central vs. Crystal Lake South, 6:00
Waubonsie Valley vs. Lake Zurich, 7:30
JULIAN
Muchin vs. Catalyst-Maria, 2:30
DRW Prep vs. Foreman, 1:00
Vocational vs. Johnson, 11:30
UIC Prep vs. Fenger, 10:00
Urban Prep-Bronzeville vs. Legal Prep, 2:30
Holy Trinity vs. Julian, 1:00
Richards (Chgo) vs. Ogden 11:30
UC-Woodlawn vs. King, 10:00
KANKAKEE
Small Schools
Cissna Park vs. Grant Park, 9:00a
Momence vs. Peotone, 12:00
Manteno vs. Herscher, 3:00
St. Anne vs. Clifton Central, 6:00
Large Schools
Schurz vs. Von Steuben, 10:30
Carver vs. Rantoul, 1:30
Kankakee vs. Agricultural Science, 7:30
Lindblom vs. Dunbar, 4:30
LA MOILLE
Leland vs. DePue, 1:30
Hiawatha vs. Calvary Christian, 3:00
Lowpoint-Washburn vs. Galva, 4:30
Annawan vs. LaMoille, 6:00
MAINE EAST
Prosser vs. BYE
Englewood vs. Jones, 4:00
Moreton Grove Academy vs. Northside, 4:00
Argo vs. Butler, 5:30
Leyden vs. Ridgewood, 3:00
Providence vs. Niles West, 4:30
Vernon Hills vs. Sandburg, 6:00
Maine East vs. Grayslake North, 7:30
MARENGO
Woodstock North vs. Stillman Valley, 11:00
Marengo vs. Richmond-Burton, 12:30
Genoa-Kingston vs. Freeport, 2:00
Sycamore vs. Rochelle, 3:30
McHenry vs. Fenton, 5:00
Crystal Lake Central vs. Rockford Christian, 6:30
MARQUETTE (OTTAWA)
Coal City vs. St. Bede, 9:00
Putnam County vs. Gardner-So. Wilmington, 10:30
Wilmington vs. Indian Creek, 12:00
Somonauk vs. Redd-Custer, 1:30
Hall vs. Woodland, 3:30
Dwight vs. Marquette, 5:00
Lexington vs. Earlville, 6:30
Serena vs. Flanagan-Cornell, 8:00
MATER DEI
Bowen vs. Metro-East Lutheran, 11:00
Bowen vs. Breese Central, 5:30
MENDON UNITY
Horizon-Southwest vs. West Prairie, 6:00
Quincy Notre Dame (JV) vs. Bushnell-Prairie City, 7:30
NORTH BOONE
Alden-Hebron vs. Harvard, 11:00
Durand vs. North Boone, 12:30
ORLANDO (Fl) - BISHOP MOORE
Timothy Christian vs. Purcell Marian (OH), 4:30E
ORLANDO (FL) - GAYLORD PALMS RESORT
Chicago Christian vs. Lake Buena Vista (FL), 10:00
PEKIN
Lanphier vs. Limestone, 9:00a
Plainfield South vs. Washington (IL), 10:30
Hersey vs. Boylan, 12:45
Intrinsic-Downtown vs. Perspectives-MSA, 2:15
Normal West vs. Mount Carmel, 9:00a
Moline vs. East St. Louis, 10:30
Lake Park vs. Pekin, 12:45
Morton (IL) vs. Notre Dame (Peoria), 2:15
13th Place Semi-Final, 3:45
13th Place Semi-Final, 9:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 6:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 8:00
5th Place Semi-Final, 3:45
5th Place Semi-Final, 9:30
Semi-Final, 6:30
Semi-Final, 8:00
PLANO
Yorkville Christian vs. Newark, 10:30
Ottawa vs. Sandwich, 9:00a
Mendota vs. Oregon, 12:30
Morris vs. Lisle, 2:00
Streator vs. Northridge, 3:30
Hinckley-Big Rock vs. Kaneland, 5:30
LaSalle-Peru vs. Marmion, 7:00
Plano vs. Burlington Central, 8:30
PONTIAC
Oak Park-River Forest vs. St. Charles North, 9:00a
Benet vs. Lockport, 10:30
Simeon vs. Plainfield North, 1:00
Bloom vs. Danville, 2:30
West Aurora vs. Manual, 4:00
Curie vs. St. Rita, 6:00
Joliet West vs. Pontiac, 7:30
New Trier vs. Bloomington, 9:00
PRINCEVILLE
Midland vs. Brimfield, 2:00
Elmwood vs. Ridgewood (IL), 3:30
Henry-Senachwine vs. Peoria Heights, 6:30
Morton (JV) vs. Princeville, 8:00
PROVISO WEST
Rauner vs. Longwood, 9:30a
Clark vs. Austin, 11:00
Proviso West vs. Perspectives-Lead, 12:30
Farragut vs. Zion-Benton. 2:00
Proviso East vs. Lincoln Park, 4:00
Guilford vs. Young, 5:30
St. John’s (OH) vs. Warren, 7:00
Thornton Fr. North vs. Kenwood, 8:30
RICH
Thornton Fr. South vs. Bremen, 9:00a
Thornridge vs. Crane, 10:30
Eisenhower vs. Westinghouse, 12:00
Tinley Park vs. Evergreen Park, 1:30
Thornwood vs. Hillcrest, 3:30
Crete-Monee vs. Noll (IN), 5:00
Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Rich, 6:30
Hyde Park vs. Thornton, 8:00
SHERRARD
Alleman vs. Illinois Valley Central, 10:30
Sherrard vs. Geneseo, 12:00
Illinois Valley Central vs. Byron, 1:30
Geneseo vs. East Moline (JV), 3:00
Byron vs. Alleman, 4:30
Sherrad vs. East Moline (JV), 6:00
WHEELING
Buffalo Grove vs. Antioch, 10:30
Prospect vs. Wauconda, 9:00a
Maine West vs. Notre Dame, 12:15
Wheeling vs. Streamwood, 2:00
Oak Forest vs. Neuqua Valley, 3:45
Hampshire vs. Deerfield, 5:30
Glenbrook North vs. Libertyville, 7:15
Fremd vs. St. Viator, 8:45
WILLIAMSVILLE
Roanoke-Benson vs. PORTA, 10:30
VILLAGES (FL)
De La Salle vs. West Forsyth (GA), 5:00E
YORK
Andrew vs. Highand Park, 8:30a
Hansberry vs. Glenbard East, 10:00
Minooka vs. St. Patrick, 9:00a
Nazareth vs. Hinsdale South, 10:30
Glenbard West vs. Wheaton North, 11:30
Naperville North vs. Downers Grove South, 1:00
Lake Forest vs. St. Ignatius, 12:00
Lemont vs. Glenbard North, 1:30
Rolling Meadows vs. Stagg, 3:00
Fenwick vs. Batavia, 4:30
Riverside-Brookfield vs. Lyons, 6:00
St. Francis vs. Conant, 7:30
St. Laurence vs. Downers Grove North, 3:30
Metamora vs. Glenbrook South, 5:00
Palatine vs. Yorkville, 6:30
Bolingbrook vs. York, 8:00