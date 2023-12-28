The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday’s high school basketball scores

All the holiday tournament results.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Antioch's Jack Majerowski (15) shoots the ball against Neuqua Valley at the Wheeling Hardwood Classic.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Thursday, December 28, 2023

ARTHUR CHRISTIAN

Christian Liberty vs. HmSch Resource Ctr, 12:30

Arthur Christian vs. Westlake Christian, 3:30

BLOOMINGTON / NORMAL

Small Schools

Winnebago vs. Bloomington Cent Cath, 11:00

Providence-St. Mel vs. Rockford Lutheran, 9:30a

Olympia vs. Notre Dame (Quincy), 2:00

East Dubuque vs. Fieldcrest, 12:30

Aurora Christian vs. Tri-Valley, 4:00

El Paso-Gridley vs. McNamara, 5:30

University High (Normal) vs. Pecatonica, 7:00

St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Rock Falls, 8:30

13th Place Semi-Final, 5:00

13th Place Semi-Final, 8:00

Large Schools

North Chicago vs. Addison Trail, 12:30

Mahomet-Seymour vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin

Oswego vs. Dunlap, 11:00

Harlem vs. Peoria Central, 9:30

Normal vs. North Lawndale, 4:00

Romeoville vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 5:30

Rock Island vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 7:00

Joliet Central vs. Metea Valley, 8:30

13th Place Semi-Final, 6:30

13th Place Semi-Final, 3:30

CENTRALIA

Belleville West vs. Carmel, 9:00a

Mt. Vernon vs. Payton, 10:30

Marist vs. Cahokia, 12:45

Glenwood vs. Dyett, 2:15

Evanston vs. Ferguson (FL), 3:45

Alton vs. MHEA (TN), 6:15

Centralia vs. Bogan, 7:45

Champaign Central vs. Kipp (TN)

COLLINSVILLE

Rockford East vs. Granite City, 10:00

Mundelein vs. Oakville (MO), 11:30

Rockford East vs. TBA

Mundelein vs. TBA

DE KALB

Roosevelt vs. Dundee-Crown, 1:30

Eastland vs. Manley, 12:00

Sprinfgfield Southeast vs. Marshall, 10:30

Hononegah vs. Lincoln-Way West, 9:00a

DeKalb vs. Geneva, 7:30

Belvidere North vs. Wheaton Academy, 6:00

Phillips vs. Huntley, 4:30

East Moline vs. Naperville Central, 3:00

EAST AURORA

Clemente vs. Horizon-McKinley, 1:00

Noble Academy vs. Southland, 2:35

Joliet Catholic vs. St. Francis de Sales, 4:10

Jefferson vs. East Aurora, 5:45

EFFINGHAM / TEUTOPOLIS

at Teutopolis

Highland vs. Newton, 3:00

Belvidere vs. Lincoln-Way East, 4:30

Charleston vs. Dixon, 6:00

Pleasant Plains vs. Teutopolis, 7:30

at Effingham

Lutheran North (MO) vs. Seneca, 3:00

Brooks vs. Oak Lawn, 4:30

Mattoon vs. St. Anthony, 6:00

Champaign Central vs. Effingham, 7:30

ELGIN

West Chicago vs. Kennedy, 10:30

Elgin Academy vs. Walther Christian, 9:00a

Lake View vs. Elmwood Park, 1:45

Elgin vs. Shepard, 12:00

Harvest Christian vs. Woodstock, 4:45

Waukegan vs. Richards, 3:15

St. Edward vs. Plainfield Central, 8:00

IMSA vs. Aurora Central, 6:30

ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN

Morrison vs. Lena-Winslow, 12:00

Mercer County vs. Erie-Prophetstown, 1:30

Kewanee vs. Orion, 3:00

Lena-Winslow vs. Beecher, 4:30

Fulton vs. Mercer County, 6:00

Newman vs. Riverdale, 7:30

FORT MYERS VEROT (FL)

Loyola vs. Seminole (FL), 4:00E

HINSDALE CENTRAL

St. Charles East vs. Morton, 9:30a

Plainfield East vs. Stevenson, 11:00

Lincoln-Way Central vs. Schaumburg, 12:30

Lane vs. Morton, 2:00

Marian Catholic vs. Niles North, 3:45

Brother Rice vs. Auburn, 5:15

DePaul vs. Hinsdale Central, 7:00

Maine South vs. Oswego East, 8:30

HONOLULU KAMEHAMEHA (HA)

Bulls Prep vs. Kapalama-2 (HA), 1:00H

IC CATHOLIC / WESTMONT

at IC Catholic

Willowbrook vs. Taft, 4:30

IC Catholic vs. Glenbard South, 6:00

at Westmont

Reavis vs. Christ the King, 4:30

Westmont vs. Hope Academy, 6:00

JACOBS

South Elgin vs. Larkin, 9:00a

Hoffman Estates vs. Johnsburg, 10:30

Marian Central vs. Elk Grove, 12:00

Bartlett vs. Prairie Ridge, 1:30

Grant vs. Jacobs, 3:00

Cary-Grove vs. Barrington, 4:30

Grayslake Central vs. Crystal Lake South, 6:00

Waubonsie Valley vs. Lake Zurich, 7:30

JULIAN

Muchin vs. Catalyst-Maria, 2:30

DRW Prep vs. Foreman, 1:00

Vocational vs. Johnson, 11:30

UIC Prep vs. Fenger, 10:00

Urban Prep-Bronzeville vs. Legal Prep, 2:30

Holy Trinity vs. Julian, 1:00

Richards (Chgo) vs. Ogden 11:30

UC-Woodlawn vs. King, 10:00

KANKAKEE

Small Schools

Cissna Park vs. Grant Park, 9:00a

Momence vs. Peotone, 12:00

Manteno vs. Herscher, 3:00

St. Anne vs. Clifton Central, 6:00

Large Schools

Schurz vs. Von Steuben, 10:30

Carver vs. Rantoul, 1:30

Kankakee vs. Agricultural Science, 7:30

Lindblom vs. Dunbar, 4:30

LA MOILLE

Leland vs. DePue, 1:30

Hiawatha vs. Calvary Christian, 3:00

Lowpoint-Washburn vs. Galva, 4:30

Annawan vs. LaMoille, 6:00

MAINE EAST

Prosser vs. BYE

Englewood vs. Jones, 4:00

Moreton Grove Academy vs. Northside, 4:00

Argo vs. Butler, 5:30

Leyden vs. Ridgewood, 3:00

Providence vs. Niles West, 4:30

Vernon Hills vs. Sandburg, 6:00

Maine East vs. Grayslake North, 7:30

MARENGO

Woodstock North vs. Stillman Valley, 11:00

Marengo vs. Richmond-Burton, 12:30

Genoa-Kingston vs. Freeport, 2:00

Sycamore vs. Rochelle, 3:30

McHenry vs. Fenton, 5:00

Crystal Lake Central vs. Rockford Christian, 6:30

MARQUETTE (OTTAWA)

Coal City vs. St. Bede, 9:00

Putnam County vs. Gardner-So. Wilmington, 10:30

Wilmington vs. Indian Creek, 12:00

Somonauk vs. Redd-Custer, 1:30

Hall vs. Woodland, 3:30

Dwight vs. Marquette, 5:00

Lexington vs. Earlville, 6:30

Serena vs. Flanagan-Cornell, 8:00

MATER DEI

Bowen vs. Metro-East Lutheran, 11:00

Bowen vs. Breese Central, 5:30

MENDON UNITY

Horizon-Southwest vs. West Prairie, 6:00

Quincy Notre Dame (JV) vs. Bushnell-Prairie City, 7:30

NORTH BOONE

Alden-Hebron vs. Harvard, 11:00

Durand vs. North Boone, 12:30

ORLANDO (Fl) - BISHOP MOORE

Timothy Christian vs. Purcell Marian (OH), 4:30E

ORLANDO (FL) - GAYLORD PALMS RESORT

Chicago Christian vs. Lake Buena Vista (FL), 10:00

PEKIN

Lanphier vs. Limestone, 9:00a

Plainfield South vs. Washington (IL), 10:30

Hersey vs. Boylan, 12:45

Intrinsic-Downtown vs. Perspectives-MSA, 2:15

Normal West vs. Mount Carmel, 9:00a

Moline vs. East St. Louis, 10:30

Lake Park vs. Pekin, 12:45

Morton (IL) vs. Notre Dame (Peoria), 2:15

13th Place Semi-Final, 3:45

13th Place Semi-Final, 9:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 6:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 8:00

5th Place Semi-Final, 3:45

5th Place Semi-Final, 9:30

Semi-Final, 6:30

Semi-Final, 8:00

PLANO

Yorkville Christian vs. Newark, 10:30

Ottawa vs. Sandwich, 9:00a

Mendota vs. Oregon, 12:30

Morris vs. Lisle, 2:00

Streator vs. Northridge, 3:30

Hinckley-Big Rock vs. Kaneland, 5:30

LaSalle-Peru vs. Marmion, 7:00

Plano vs. Burlington Central, 8:30

PONTIAC

Oak Park-River Forest vs. St. Charles North, 9:00a

Benet vs. Lockport, 10:30

Simeon vs. Plainfield North, 1:00

Bloom vs. Danville, 2:30

West Aurora vs. Manual, 4:00

Curie vs. St. Rita, 6:00

Joliet West vs. Pontiac, 7:30

New Trier vs. Bloomington, 9:00

PRINCEVILLE

Midland vs. Brimfield, 2:00

Elmwood vs. Ridgewood (IL), 3:30

Henry-Senachwine vs. Peoria Heights, 6:30

Morton (JV) vs. Princeville, 8:00

PROVISO WEST

Rauner vs. Longwood, 9:30a

Clark vs. Austin, 11:00

Proviso West vs. Perspectives-Lead, 12:30

Farragut vs. Zion-Benton. 2:00

Proviso East vs. Lincoln Park, 4:00

Guilford vs. Young, 5:30

St. John’s (OH) vs. Warren, 7:00

Thornton Fr. North vs. Kenwood, 8:30

RICH

Thornton Fr. South vs. Bremen, 9:00a

Thornridge vs. Crane, 10:30

Eisenhower vs. Westinghouse, 12:00

Tinley Park vs. Evergreen Park, 1:30

Thornwood vs. Hillcrest, 3:30

Crete-Monee vs. Noll (IN), 5:00

Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Rich, 6:30

Hyde Park vs. Thornton, 8:00

SHERRARD

Alleman vs. Illinois Valley Central, 10:30

Sherrard vs. Geneseo, 12:00

Illinois Valley Central vs. Byron, 1:30

Geneseo vs. East Moline (JV), 3:00

Byron vs. Alleman, 4:30

Sherrad vs. East Moline (JV), 6:00

WHEELING

Buffalo Grove vs. Antioch, 10:30

Prospect vs. Wauconda, 9:00a

Maine West vs. Notre Dame, 12:15

Wheeling vs. Streamwood, 2:00

Oak Forest vs. Neuqua Valley, 3:45

Hampshire vs. Deerfield, 5:30

Glenbrook North vs. Libertyville, 7:15

Fremd vs. St. Viator, 8:45

WILLIAMSVILLE

Roanoke-Benson vs. PORTA, 10:30

VILLAGES (FL)

De La Salle vs. West Forsyth (GA), 5:00E

YORK

Andrew vs. Highand Park, 8:30a

Hansberry vs. Glenbard East, 10:00

Minooka vs. St. Patrick, 9:00a

Nazareth vs. Hinsdale South, 10:30

Glenbard West vs. Wheaton North, 11:30

Naperville North vs. Downers Grove South, 1:00

Lake Forest vs. St. Ignatius, 12:00

Lemont vs. Glenbard North, 1:30

Rolling Meadows vs. Stagg, 3:00

Fenwick vs. Batavia, 4:30

Riverside-Brookfield vs. Lyons, 6:00

St. Francis vs. Conant, 7:30

St. Laurence vs. Downers Grove North, 3:30

Metamora vs. Glenbrook South, 5:00

Palatine vs. Yorkville, 6:30

Bolingbrook vs. York, 8:00

