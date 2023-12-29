Friday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Friday, December 29, 2023
ARTHUR CHRISTIAN
Westlake Christian vs. Calumet Christian (IN), 12:00
Christian Liberty vs. Mid-Missouri HmSch (MO), 1:30
Westlake Christian vs. Cincy Landmark HmSch (OH), 7:00
Christian Liberty vs. Agape Christian, 8:30
BLOOMINGTON / NORMAL
Small Schools
Bloomington Cent Cath vs. Rockford Lutheran, 12:30
Notre Dame (Quincy) vs. Fieldcrest, 2:00
Tri-Valley vs. McNamara, 12:30
University High (Normal vs. Rock Falls, 2:00
Aurora Christian vs. El Paso-Gridley, 7:00
Pecatonica vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 6:30
Providence-St. Mel vs. Olympia, 12:00
Winnebago vs. East Dubuque, 1:30
11th Place, 6:30
Consolation Championship, 8:30
7th Place, 8:00
5th Place, 7:00
Large Schools
Addison Trail vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin, 11:00
Oswego vs. Peoria Central, 9:30a
North Lawndale vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 9:30a
Rock Island vs. Joliet Central, 11:00
Normal vs. Romeoville, 4:00
Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Metea Valley, 5:30
North Chicago vs. Harlem, 9:00a
Mahomet-Seymour vs. Dunlap, 10:30
11th Place, 3:30
Consolation Championship, 5:30
7th Place, 5:00
5th Place, 4:00
CENTRALIA
Belleville West vs. Payton, 9:00a
Cahokia vs. Dyett, 10:30
Ferguson (FL) vs. MHEA (TN), 3:45
Bogan vs. Kipp (TN), 9:15
Carmel vs. Mt. Vernon, 12:45
Marist vs. Glenwood, 2:15
Evanston vs. Alton, 6:15
Centralia vs. Champaign Central, 7:45
COLLINSVILLE
Rockford East vs. Eisenhower (Decatur), 10:00
Mundelein vs. Collierville (TN), 11:30
DE KALB
Roosevelt vs. Eastland, 9:00a
Marshall vs. Hononegah, 10:30
Dundee-Crown vs. Manley, 1:30
Springfield Southeast vs. Lincoln-Way West, 12:00
Geneva vs. Wheaton Academy, 3:00
Huntley vs. Naperville Central, 4:30
DeKalb vs. Belvidere North, 7:30
Phillips vs. East Moline, 6:00
EAST AURORA
Horizon-McKinley vs. Noble Academy, 1:00
Clemente vs. Southland, 2:35
Joliet Catholic vs. East Aurora, 4:10
St. Francis de Sales vs. Jefferson, 5:45
EFFINGHAM / TEUTOPOLIS
at Teutopolis
Newton vs. Belvidere, 9:00a
Charleston vs. Pleasant Plains, 10:30
Highland vs. Lincoln-Way East, 12:00
Dixon vs. Teutopolis, 1:30
at Effingham
Seneca vs. Brooks, 9:00a
Mattoon vs. Effingham, 10:30
Lutheran North (NO) vs. Oak Lawn, 12:00
St. Anthony vs. Centennial, 1:30
at Teutopolis
13th Place Semi-Final, 4:30 (at Effingham)
Consolation Semi-Final, 4:30
5th Place Semi-Final, 6:00
Semi-Final, 7:30
at Effingham
13th Place Semi-Final, 6:00
Consolation Semi-Final, 4:30
5th Place Semi-Final, 6:00
Semi-Final, 7:30
ELGIN
Kennedy vs. Walter Christian, 9:00a
Elmwood Park vs. Elgin, 10:30
West Chicago vs. Elgin Academy, 12:00
Lake View vs. Shepard, 1:45
Woodstock vs. Richards, 3:15
St. Edward vs. IMSA, 4:45
Harvest Christian vs. Waukegan, 6:30
Plainfield Central vs. Aurora Central, 8:00
ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN
Forreston vs. Morrison, 12:00
Fulton vs. Stark County 1:30
Lena-Winslow vs. Newman, 3:00
Erie-Prophetstown vs. Orion, 4:30
Beecher vs. Riverdale, 6:00
Mercer County vs. Kewanee, 7:30
FORT MYERS VEROT (FL)
Loyola vs. Riverside (SC), 7:30E
GREENVIEW
South Fulton vs. Plesant Hill, 10:00
Greenview vs. North Fulton, 11:30
Madison vs. Grace Christian, 1:00
Consolation Semi-Final, 2:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 4:00
Semi-Final, 5:30
Semi-Final, 7:00
HINSDALE CENTRAL
St. Charles East vs. Plainfield East, 9:30a
Schaumburg vs. Morton, 11:00
Morgan Park vs. Stevenson, 12:30
Lincoln-Way Central vs. Lane, 2:00
Niles North vs. Auburn, 3:45
Hinsdale Central vs. Maine South, 5:15
Marian Catholic vs. Brother Rice, 7:00
DePaul vs. Oswego East, , 8:30
HONOLULU KAMEHAMEHA (HA)
Bulls Prep vs. Kamehameha (HA), 5:00H
IC CATHOLIC / WESTMONT
at IC Catholic
Leo vs. South Shore, 4:30
Willowbrook vs. IC Catholic, 6:00
Taft vs. Glenbard South, 7:30
at Westmont
Reavis vs. Alcott, 4:30
Montini vs. Westmont, 6:00
Christ the King vs. Hope Academy, 7:30
JULIAN
Catalyst-Maria vs. Foreman, 10:00
Vocational vs. UIC Prep, 11:30
Muchin vs. DRW Prep, 1:00
Johnson vs. Fenger, 2:30
Legal Prep vs. Holy Trinity, 10:00
Ogden vs. UC-Woodlawn, 11:30
Urban Prep-Bronzeville vs. Julian, 1:00
Richards (Chgo) vs. King, 2:30
KANKAKEE
Small Schools
Cissna Park vs. Momence, 9:00a
Grant Park vs. Peotone, 12:00
Herscher vs. Clifton Central, 3:00
Manteno vs. St. Anne, 6:00
Large Schools
Schurz vs. Rantoul, 10:30
Von Steuben vs. Carver, 1:30
Agricultural Science vs. Dunbar, 4:30
Kankakee vs. Lindblom, 7:30
LA MOILLE
DePue vs. Calvary Christian, 1:30
Leland vs. Hiawatha, 3:00
Galva vs. LaMoille, 4:30
Lowpoint-Washburn vs. Annawan, 6:00
MAINE EAST
13th Place Semi-Final, 2:30
13th Place Semi-Final, 2:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 4:00
Consolation Semi-Final, 5:30
5th Place Semi-Final, 2:30
5th Place Semi-Final, 4:00
Semi-Final, 6:00
Semi-Final, 7:30
MARENGO
Marengo vs. Stillman Valley, 11:00
Woodstock North vs. Richmond-Burton, 12:30
Freeport vs. Sycamore, 2:00
Genoa-Kingston vs. Rochelle, 3:30
Fenton vs. Crystal Lake Central, 5:00
McHenry vs. Rockford Christian, 6:30
MARQUETTE (OTTAWA)
St. Bede vs. Putnam County, 9:00a
Coal City vs. Gardner-So. Wilmington, 10:30
Indian Creek vs. Reed-Custer, 12:00
Wilmington vs. Somonauk, 1:30
Woodland vs. Dwight, 3:30
Hall vs. Marquette, 5:00
Earlville vs. Flanagan-Cornell, 6:30
Lexington vs. Serena, 8:00
MATER DEI
Bowen vs. Mascoutah, 2:00
MENDON UNITY
West Prairie vs. Quincy Notre Dame (JV), 5:00
Horizon-Southwest vs. Barry Western, 6:30
Mendon Unity vs. Bushnell-Prairie City, 8:00
NORTH BOONE
Alden-Hebron vs. Durand, 2:00
Harvard vs. North Boone, 3:30
ORLANDO (Fl) - BISHOP MOORE
Timothy Christian vs. TBA
ORLANDO (FL) - GAYLORD PALMS RESORT
Chicago Christian vs. Chamberlain (FL), 2:30E
PEKIN
Limestone vs. Intrinsic-Downtown, 11:00
Plainfield South vs. Boylan, 12:30
Washington (IL) vs. Perspectives-MSA, 2:00
Lanphier vs. Hersey, 2:00
Normal West vs. Pekin, 11:00
Moline vs. Notre Dame (Peoria), 12:30
East St. Louis vs. Morton (IL), 5:00
Mount Carmel vs. Lake Park, 6:30
PLANO
Newark vs. Sandwich, 9:00a
Mendota vs. Lisle, 10:30
Yorkville Christian vs. Ottawa, 12:30
Oregon vs. Morris, 2:00
Northridge vs. Hinckley-Big Rock, 3:30
LaSalle-Peru vs. Burlington Central, 5:30
Streator vs. Kaneland, 7:00
Marmion vs. Plano, 8:30
PONTIAC
St. Charles North vs. Lockport, 9:30a
Plainfield North vs. Danville, 8:00a
Manual vs. St. Rita, 2:30
Pontiac vs. Bloomington, 6:00
Oak Park-River Forest vs. Benet, 1:00
Simeon vs. Bloom, 11:00
West Aurora vs. Curie, 4:00
Joliet West vs. New Trier, 7:30
Consolation Semi-Final, 9:00
PROVISO WEST
Longwood vs. Clark, 11:00
Proviso West vs. Farragut, 12:30
Proviso East vs. Young, 2:00
St. John’s vs. Thornton Fr. North, 4:00
Lincoln Park vs. Guilford, 5:30
Warren vs. Kenwood, 7:00
RICH
Bremen vs. Thornridge, 9:00a
Thornton vs. Crane, 10:30
Westinghouse vs. Tinley Park, 12:00
Eisenhower vs. Evergreen Park, 5:00
Thornwood vs. Crete-Monee, 1:30
Hillcrest vs. Noll (IN), 3:30
Rich vs. Hyde Park, 6:30
Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Thornton, 8:00
SHERRARD
Alleman vs. East Moline (JV), 3:30
Geneseo vs. Illinois Valley Central, 5:00
Sherrard vs. Byron, 6:30
WHEELING
Buffalo Grove vs. Wauconda, 9:00a
Maine West vs. Streamwood, 10:30
Antioch vs. Prospect, 12:15
Notre Dame vs. Wheeling, 2:00
Oak Forest vs. Deerfield, 3:45
Libertyville vs. St. Viator, 5:30
Neuqua Valley vs. Hampshire, 7:15
Glenbrook North vs. Fremd, 8:45
WILLIAMSVILLE
Roanoke-Benson vs. Havana, 9:00a
VILLAGES (FL)
De La Salle vs. Norland (FL), 7:00
YORK
Highland Park vs. Glenbard East, 8:30a
Minooka vs. Nazareth, 9:00a
Andrew vs. Hansberry, 11:30
St. Patrick vs. Hinsdale South, 12:00
Glenbard West vs. Naperville North, 3:00
St. Ignatius vs. Glenbard North, 4:30
Wheaton North vs. Downers Grove South, 3:30
Lake Forest vs. Lemont, 5:00
Stagg vs. Batavia, 10:00
Lyons vs. St. Francis, 10:30
Rolling Meadows vs. Fenwick, 1:00
Riverside-Brookfield vs. Conant, 1:30
St. Laurence vs. Glenbrook South, 6:00
Yorkville vs. York, 7:30
Downers Grove North vs. Metamora, 6:30
Palatine vs. Bolingbrook, 8:00