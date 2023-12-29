The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday’s high school basketball scores

All the holiday tournament results.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Friday, December 29, 2023

ARTHUR CHRISTIAN

Westlake Christian vs. Calumet Christian (IN), 12:00

Christian Liberty vs. Mid-Missouri HmSch (MO), 1:30

Westlake Christian vs. Cincy Landmark HmSch (OH), 7:00

Christian Liberty vs. Agape Christian, 8:30

BLOOMINGTON / NORMAL

Small Schools

Bloomington Cent Cath vs. Rockford Lutheran, 12:30

Notre Dame (Quincy) vs. Fieldcrest, 2:00

Tri-Valley vs. McNamara, 12:30

University High (Normal vs. Rock Falls, 2:00

Aurora Christian vs. El Paso-Gridley, 7:00

Pecatonica vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 6:30

Providence-St. Mel vs. Olympia, 12:00

Winnebago vs. East Dubuque, 1:30

11th Place, 6:30

Consolation Championship, 8:30

7th Place, 8:00

5th Place, 7:00

Large Schools

Addison Trail vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin, 11:00

Oswego vs. Peoria Central, 9:30a

North Lawndale vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 9:30a

Rock Island vs. Joliet Central, 11:00

Normal vs. Romeoville, 4:00

Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Metea Valley, 5:30

North Chicago vs. Harlem, 9:00a

Mahomet-Seymour vs. Dunlap, 10:30

11th Place, 3:30

Consolation Championship, 5:30

7th Place, 5:00

5th Place, 4:00

CENTRALIA

Belleville West vs. Payton, 9:00a

Cahokia vs. Dyett, 10:30

Ferguson (FL) vs. MHEA (TN), 3:45

Bogan vs. Kipp (TN), 9:15

Carmel vs. Mt. Vernon, 12:45

Marist vs. Glenwood, 2:15

Evanston vs. Alton, 6:15

Centralia vs. Champaign Central, 7:45

COLLINSVILLE

Rockford East vs. Eisenhower (Decatur), 10:00

Mundelein vs. Collierville (TN), 11:30

DE KALB

Roosevelt vs. Eastland, 9:00a

Marshall vs. Hononegah, 10:30

Dundee-Crown vs. Manley, 1:30

Springfield Southeast vs. Lincoln-Way West, 12:00

Geneva vs. Wheaton Academy, 3:00

Huntley vs. Naperville Central, 4:30

DeKalb vs. Belvidere North, 7:30

Phillips vs. East Moline, 6:00

EAST AURORA

Horizon-McKinley vs. Noble Academy, 1:00

Clemente vs. Southland, 2:35

Joliet Catholic vs. East Aurora, 4:10

St. Francis de Sales vs. Jefferson, 5:45

EFFINGHAM / TEUTOPOLIS

at Teutopolis

Newton vs. Belvidere, 9:00a

Charleston vs. Pleasant Plains, 10:30

Highland vs. Lincoln-Way East, 12:00

Dixon vs. Teutopolis, 1:30

at Effingham

Seneca vs. Brooks, 9:00a

Mattoon vs. Effingham, 10:30

Lutheran North (NO) vs. Oak Lawn, 12:00

St. Anthony vs. Centennial, 1:30

at Teutopolis

13th Place Semi-Final, 4:30 (at Effingham)

Consolation Semi-Final, 4:30

5th Place Semi-Final, 6:00

Semi-Final, 7:30

at Effingham

13th Place Semi-Final, 6:00

Consolation Semi-Final, 4:30

5th Place Semi-Final, 6:00

Semi-Final, 7:30

ELGIN

Kennedy vs. Walter Christian, 9:00a

Elmwood Park vs. Elgin, 10:30

West Chicago vs. Elgin Academy, 12:00

Lake View vs. Shepard, 1:45

Woodstock vs. Richards, 3:15

St. Edward vs. IMSA, 4:45

Harvest Christian vs. Waukegan, 6:30

Plainfield Central vs. Aurora Central, 8:00

ERIE-PROPHETSTOWN

Forreston vs. Morrison, 12:00

Fulton vs. Stark County 1:30

Lena-Winslow vs. Newman, 3:00

Erie-Prophetstown vs. Orion, 4:30

Beecher vs. Riverdale, 6:00

Mercer County vs. Kewanee, 7:30

FORT MYERS VEROT (FL)

Loyola vs. Riverside (SC), 7:30E

GREENVIEW

South Fulton vs. Plesant Hill, 10:00

Greenview vs. North Fulton, 11:30

Madison vs. Grace Christian, 1:00

Consolation Semi-Final, 2:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 4:00

Semi-Final, 5:30

Semi-Final, 7:00

HINSDALE CENTRAL

St. Charles East vs. Plainfield East, 9:30a

Schaumburg vs. Morton, 11:00

Morgan Park vs. Stevenson, 12:30

Lincoln-Way Central vs. Lane, 2:00

Niles North vs. Auburn, 3:45

Hinsdale Central vs. Maine South, 5:15

Marian Catholic vs. Brother Rice, 7:00

DePaul vs. Oswego East, , 8:30

HONOLULU KAMEHAMEHA (HA)

Bulls Prep vs. Kamehameha (HA), 5:00H

IC CATHOLIC / WESTMONT

at IC Catholic

Leo vs. South Shore, 4:30

Willowbrook vs. IC Catholic, 6:00

Taft vs. Glenbard South, 7:30

at Westmont

Reavis vs. Alcott, 4:30

Montini vs. Westmont, 6:00

Christ the King vs. Hope Academy, 7:30

JULIAN

Catalyst-Maria vs. Foreman, 10:00

Vocational vs. UIC Prep, 11:30

Muchin vs. DRW Prep, 1:00

Johnson vs. Fenger, 2:30

Legal Prep vs. Holy Trinity, 10:00

Ogden vs. UC-Woodlawn, 11:30

Urban Prep-Bronzeville vs. Julian, 1:00

Richards (Chgo) vs. King, 2:30

KANKAKEE

Small Schools

Cissna Park vs. Momence, 9:00a

Grant Park vs. Peotone, 12:00

Herscher vs. Clifton Central, 3:00

Manteno vs. St. Anne, 6:00

Large Schools

Schurz vs. Rantoul, 10:30

Von Steuben vs. Carver, 1:30

Agricultural Science vs. Dunbar, 4:30

Kankakee vs. Lindblom, 7:30

LA MOILLE

DePue vs. Calvary Christian, 1:30

Leland vs. Hiawatha, 3:00

Galva vs. LaMoille, 4:30

Lowpoint-Washburn vs. Annawan, 6:00

MAINE EAST

13th Place Semi-Final, 2:30

13th Place Semi-Final, 2:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 4:00

Consolation Semi-Final, 5:30

5th Place Semi-Final, 2:30

5th Place Semi-Final, 4:00

Semi-Final, 6:00

Semi-Final, 7:30

MARENGO

Marengo vs. Stillman Valley, 11:00

Woodstock North vs. Richmond-Burton, 12:30

Freeport vs. Sycamore, 2:00

Genoa-Kingston vs. Rochelle, 3:30

Fenton vs. Crystal Lake Central, 5:00

McHenry vs. Rockford Christian, 6:30

MARQUETTE (OTTAWA)

St. Bede vs. Putnam County, 9:00a

Coal City vs. Gardner-So. Wilmington, 10:30

Indian Creek vs. Reed-Custer, 12:00

Wilmington vs. Somonauk, 1:30

Woodland vs. Dwight, 3:30

Hall vs. Marquette, 5:00

Earlville vs. Flanagan-Cornell, 6:30

Lexington vs. Serena, 8:00

MATER DEI

Bowen vs. Mascoutah, 2:00

MENDON UNITY

West Prairie vs. Quincy Notre Dame (JV), 5:00

Horizon-Southwest vs. Barry Western, 6:30

Mendon Unity vs. Bushnell-Prairie City, 8:00

NORTH BOONE

Alden-Hebron vs. Durand, 2:00

Harvard vs. North Boone, 3:30

ORLANDO (Fl) - BISHOP MOORE

Timothy Christian vs. TBA

ORLANDO (FL) - GAYLORD PALMS RESORT

Chicago Christian vs. Chamberlain (FL), 2:30E

PEKIN

Limestone vs. Intrinsic-Downtown, 11:00

Plainfield South vs. Boylan, 12:30

Washington (IL) vs. Perspectives-MSA, 2:00

Lanphier vs. Hersey, 2:00

Normal West vs. Pekin, 11:00

Moline vs. Notre Dame (Peoria), 12:30

East St. Louis vs. Morton (IL), 5:00

Mount Carmel vs. Lake Park, 6:30

PLANO

Newark vs. Sandwich, 9:00a

Mendota vs. Lisle, 10:30

Yorkville Christian vs. Ottawa, 12:30

Oregon vs. Morris, 2:00

Northridge vs. Hinckley-Big Rock, 3:30

LaSalle-Peru vs. Burlington Central, 5:30

Streator vs. Kaneland, 7:00

Marmion vs. Plano, 8:30

PONTIAC

St. Charles North vs. Lockport, 9:30a

Plainfield North vs. Danville, 8:00a

Manual vs. St. Rita, 2:30

Pontiac vs. Bloomington, 6:00

Oak Park-River Forest vs. Benet, 1:00

Simeon vs. Bloom, 11:00

West Aurora vs. Curie, 4:00

Joliet West vs. New Trier, 7:30

Consolation Semi-Final, 9:00

PROVISO WEST

Longwood vs. Clark, 11:00

Proviso West vs. Farragut, 12:30

Proviso East vs. Young, 2:00

St. John’s vs. Thornton Fr. North, 4:00

Lincoln Park vs. Guilford, 5:30

Warren vs. Kenwood, 7:00

RICH

Bremen vs. Thornridge, 9:00a

Thornton vs. Crane, 10:30

Westinghouse vs. Tinley Park, 12:00

Eisenhower vs. Evergreen Park, 5:00

Thornwood vs. Crete-Monee, 1:30

Hillcrest vs. Noll (IN), 3:30

Rich vs. Hyde Park, 6:30

Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Thornton, 8:00

SHERRARD

Alleman vs. East Moline (JV), 3:30

Geneseo vs. Illinois Valley Central, 5:00

Sherrard vs. Byron, 6:30

WHEELING

Buffalo Grove vs. Wauconda, 9:00a

Maine West vs. Streamwood, 10:30

Antioch vs. Prospect, 12:15

Notre Dame vs. Wheeling, 2:00

Oak Forest vs. Deerfield, 3:45

Libertyville vs. St. Viator, 5:30

Neuqua Valley vs. Hampshire, 7:15

Glenbrook North vs. Fremd, 8:45

WILLIAMSVILLE

Roanoke-Benson vs. Havana, 9:00a

VILLAGES (FL)

De La Salle vs. Norland (FL), 7:00

YORK

Highland Park vs. Glenbard East, 8:30a

Minooka vs. Nazareth, 9:00a

Andrew vs. Hansberry, 11:30

St. Patrick vs. Hinsdale South, 12:00

Glenbard West vs. Naperville North, 3:00

St. Ignatius vs. Glenbard North, 4:30

Wheaton North vs. Downers Grove South, 3:30

Lake Forest vs. Lemont, 5:00

Stagg vs. Batavia, 10:00

Lyons vs. St. Francis, 10:30

Rolling Meadows vs. Fenwick, 1:00

Riverside-Brookfield vs. Conant, 1:30

St. Laurence vs. Glenbrook South, 6:00

Yorkville vs. York, 7:30

Downers Grove North vs. Metamora, 6:30

Palatine vs. Bolingbrook, 8:00

