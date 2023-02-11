Polling Place: Your picks — and plans — for the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl on Sunday

Hey, it’s Super Bowl weekend.

But there’s a halfway decent chance you already knew that.

So let’s get right to question No. 1 in this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on Twitter: Who the heck shall emerge victorious from the 57th rendition of the mother of all football clashes, the Chiefs or the Eagles?

“Eagles by three,” predicted @RonaldVoigt4, who is absolutely correct unless he’s absolutely wrong.

Will you have any money riding on the big game? That was question No. 2.

“Only if you count Super Bowl squares,” @ChiTownSports replied.

They cost real greenbacks, last time we checked. Unless you’re Venmo-ing, which takes at least half the fun out of it.

“I’ll have beer in my belly and leave the dollars to the whims of Wall Street,” offered @SmokingBaby81.

Not a dang thing wrong with that.

And last: Where will you watch on Sunday? At home? At a friend’s or relative’s place? At a bar? Somewhere else?

“No option for ‘I’m not?’ ” @notjimrose wrote.

Not this time, friend, but don’t let that stop you from doing you.

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Who’s your pick to win the Super Bowl?

It’s time for this week’s “Polling Place.” Let us hear from you! Selected comments will appear in Saturday's paper.



Q1: Who’s your pick to win the Super Bowl? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) February 9, 2023

Upshot: The vote here leans — like the Vegas odds — ever so slightly in the Eagles’ direction, but that makes sense because this one is pretty much a coin-flip. Philly was at the top of its game all season, but K.C. has Patrick Mahomes. It totally could go either way. (You’re welcome for clearing that up.)

Poll No. 2: Will you have money on the Super Bowl?

Q2: Will you have money on the Super Bowl? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) February 9, 2023

Upshot: No betting on the point spread? Or the over/under? Or game props? Or other game props? Or 37 more game props? No squares? No strip cards? Speaking of coin flips, you can bet on that, too. Clearly, some of us hang out with a subset of society that in no way, shape or form represents our body of voters.

Poll No. 3: Where will you watch the Super Bowl?

Q3: Where will you watch the Super Bowl? — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) February 9, 2023

Upshot: The very best place to watch? Easy. That’s wherever you’d like to be, and with whomever you’d like to be with. Wait, is that too many “evers” and “withs”? Enjoy it, folks.

