Whitefish as a surprise in that “box of chocolates,” Lake Michigan

After a fishing outing in Indiana last Wednesday, Bruce Caruso texted, “Lake Michigan is like a box of chocolates: You never know what you’re gonna catch.”

To back that thought, he caught a 23-inch lake whitefish while fishing at Gary Light.

“The lake is very sketchy to be out on, lots of floating ice, take care,” he cautioned.

Caruso is the organizing force behind Perch of America’s long-time stocking of walleye on the Indiana side of Wolf Lake.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

