Monday, February 13, 2023

Whitefish as a surprise in that “box of chocolates,” Lake Michigan

Bruce Caruso caught a surprise lake whitefish Wednesday while fishing in Indiana on Lake Michigan, that “box of chocolates.”

By  Dale Bowman
   
Bruce Caruso with his surprise lake whitefish from Lake Michigan in Indiana. Provided photo

Bruce Caruso with his surprise lake whitefish from Lake Michigan in Indiana.

Provided

After a fishing outing in Indiana last Wednesday, Bruce Caruso texted, “Lake Michigan is like a box of chocolates: You never know what you’re gonna catch.”

To back that thought, he caught a 23-inch lake whitefish while fishing at Gary Light.

“The lake is very sketchy to be out on, lots of floating ice, take care,” he cautioned.

Caruso is the organizing force behind Perch of America’s long-time stocking of walleye on the Indiana side of Wolf Lake.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here at chicago.suntimes.com/outdoorsgoes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on in the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.comor contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

