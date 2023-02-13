The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 13, 2023
College Sports Sports

UNLV enters women’s basketball poll for first time in 29 years

South Carolina earned the No. 1 ranking for the 34th consecutive week.

By  Doug Feinberg | Associated Press
   
SHARE UNLV enters women’s basketball poll for first time in 29 years
UNLV coach Lindy La Rocque smiles while watching her team practice.

UNLV coach Lindy La Rocque smiles while watching her team practice.

Rebecca Sasnett/Arizona Daily Star via AP

UNLV coach Lindy La Rocque was 4 years old the last time the Lady Rebels were ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll.

Now the Las Vegas native has the team back in the Top 25 for the first time since 1994: UNLV entered the poll at No. 23 on Monday.

“Obviously it means a lot. When I took the job I had a vision of what this place could be and what it once was,” La Rocque said. “That’s what I remember and I’m trying to put the pieces together to make that come to fruition. This is one of the small milestones that gives you a little bit of joy and you know that you’re doing some things right.”

South Carolina earned the No. 1 ranking for the 34th consecutive week. That is tied for the third-longest run atop the poll with UConn. Only the Huskies (51 weeks) and Louisiana Tech (36) have had longer streaks at No. 1.

The Gamecocks (25-0), who were again a unanimous choice from the 28-member national media panel, routed then-No. 3 LSU on Sunday in a showdown of unbeaten teams. The Tigers fell to fifth.

Indiana, Stanford and Utah were behind South Carolina. It’s the best ranking in school history for the Utes, who moved up three places this week.

UConn dropped two spots to sixth after falling at Marquette, giving the Huskies their first losing streak in 30 years. Iowa fell two places to seventh after losing to Indiana.

Maryland, Duke and Notre Dame rounded out the top 10.

Related

UNLV (24-2) has won 15 straight games, second to only South Carolina for the longest streak in the country. It is the team’s best start since the 1989-90 team went 28-3.

“It’s cool. If you look at our roster, the two best players are from Vegas,” said La Rocque, who played at Stanford. “There’s some good karma that we got working.”

USC joined the Lady Rebels in the Top 25, entering the poll at No. 25. It’s the first time since 2016 that the Trojans are ranked. They visit Stanford on Friday night.

South Florida and N.C. State fell out of the poll.

STREAK BUSTED

North Carolina State is not ranked for the first time since Feb. 5, 2018. The Wolfpack had been ranked for 96 consecutive weeks, which had been the fifth-longest active streak behind UConn, Maryland, South Carolina and Stanford.

CRUISING WILDCATS

Buoyed by star Maddy Siegrist, Villanova continues to climb up the AP Top 25. Siegrist scored a Big East-record 50 points in a win over Seton Hall on Saturday to become the conference’s all-time leading scorer. With 1,550 conference regular-season points, Siegrist surpassed former Boston College standout Sarah Behn’s (1989-93) 1,546 points. Siegrist has the Wildcats at No. 14, the school’s best ranking in 20 years.

THE TOP 25

1. South Carolina (28 first-place votes) 25-0

2. Indiana 23-1

3. Stanford 24-3

4. Utah 22-2

5. LSU 23-1

6. UConn 22-4

7. Iowa 20-5

8. Maryland 21-5

9. Duke 22-3

10. Notre Dame 20-4

11. Virginia Tech 20-4

12. Michigan 20-5

13. Ohio St. 21-4

14. Villanova 22-4

15. Oklahoma 20-4

16. UCLA 20-6

17. Texas 20-6

18. Arizona 19-6

19. North Carolina 18-7

20. Gonzaga 23-3

21. Colorado 20-5

22. Iowa St. 15-7

23. UNLV 24-2

24. Florida St. 20-7

25. Southern Cal 19-6

Next Up In College Sports
Purdue’s loss to Northwestern lets Alabama jump to No. 1 in men’s basketball poll
New Mexico State cancels men’s basketball season after harassment allegations
Super Sunday party: Northwestern chops down No. 1 Purdue 64-58 in Evanston
Illinois rallies for impressive 69-60 victory against No. 24 Rutgers
What’s that racket? We’re one month from brackets. It’s time to dive into college hoops
These five Chicago-area baseball players found their comfort ’Zona
The Latest
Purdue guards Braden Smith, left, and Fletcher Loyer walk on the court during the second half of Sunday’s loss to Northwestern.
College Sports
Purdue’s loss to Northwestern lets Alabama jump to No. 1 in men’s basketball poll
The Crimson Tide moves into the top spot for the first time in 20 years.
By John Marshall | AP
 
Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson is expected to be drafted in the top five.
Bears
Mock draft 2.0: Bears trade No. 1 pick
When the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Sunday night’s Super Bowl, the NFL calendar turned earnestly toward the offseason. That means the NFL Scouting Combine starting Feb. 28, followed by free agency and then the draft, which starts April 28.
By Patrick Finley
 
This dish takes the ease of sheet pan cooking and upends it, literally, on top of a salad.&nbsp;
Recipes
Warm chicken and fingerling salad starts on a sheet pan
Chicken breasts, fingerling potatoes and lemon wedges are jumbled together on one pan for a simple tray bake.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
Police_Tape_3.jpg
Crime
Two men in car wounded in drive-by outside West Ridge restaurant that sent patrons ducking for cover
The shooting occurred around 10:40 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Peterson Street, according to Chicago police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Five people were wounded in shootings Aug. 25, 2022, across Chicago.
Crime
4 killed, 21 others wounded in weekend gun violence across Chicago
Two people were shot to death about 10 minutes apart early Sunday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 