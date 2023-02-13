The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 13, 2023
Bodycam footage shows knife-wielding suspect charge toward Aurora police officers

Aurora police shoot, wound a man who allegedly made threats to officers and residents at a home Feb. 5. The man was hospitalized in critical condition, authorities say.

By  Jake Griffin | Daily Herald
   
Footage from body-worn cameras shows a knife-wielding suspect charging toward police after an officer shot him with less-than-lethal pepper ball projectiles during a standoff this month in Aurora.

In the video released Monday by Aurora police, the man identified in the video as “Kris,” is ultimately felled by multiple bullets fired by police after he charges toward them with knives in both hands.

The suspect was in critical condition following the Feb. 5 shooting on the 900 block of Colorado Avenue. His current condition is unknown.

When officers first arrived to the scene, the suspect is seen in the video threatening them through a glass storm door, telling them, “If you come near me, I will stab you.”

As other occupants of the home escaped through the garage, one leaves a suitcase behind to keep the man from closing the garage door. When the man comes to the door to remove the suitcase, the officers warn him that they will use the pepper balls, video shows.

When the suspect turns to walk back into the garage, an officer fires the pepper balls, striking the man multiple times.

