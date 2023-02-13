The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 13, 2023
Conrad Dobler, a three-time Pro Bowl selection with Cardinals, dies at 72

Playing for head coach Don Coryell, Dobler was a key member of the Cardinals’ teams that posted three consecutive seasons of 10-plus wins from 1974-76, including NFC East titles in 1974 and 1975.

By  USA Today Sports
   
Former Cardinals Pro Bowler Conrad Dobler has died at age 72.

The Arizona Cardinals announced the death of former Pro Bowl guard Conrad Dobler on Monday in Pueblo, Colorado. He was 72.

Dobler was taken by the St. Louis Cardinals in the fifth round of the 1972 NFL Draft out of Wyoming and played 10 seasons with the Cardinals (1972-77), New Orleans Saints (1978-79) and Buffalo Bills (1980-81).

Playing for head coach Don Coryell, who was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame last week, Dobler was a key member of the Cardinals’ teams that posted three consecutive seasons of 10-plus wins from 1974-76, including NFC East titles in 1974 and 1975. He was selected to the Pro Bowl from 1974-76.

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends and former teammates of Conrad Dobler,” Cardinals team owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. “He was the kind of tough, physical and fierce player that you love to line up with as a teammate and hate to line up against as an opponent.

“On the field, Conrad was a big reason for the success of the Cardiac Cards of the 1970s. Away from it, he brought authentic joy and caring to everyone who had the privilege of being his friend and that is what I will remember most.”

