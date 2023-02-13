The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 13, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Brookfield Zoo mourns passing of Ben, a 44-year-old Bornean Orangutan

Ben, who came to Brookfield Zoo in 1992, battled health issues for years. He ‘was such a gentle ape and an incredible father,’ one zoo official said.

By  Vanessa Lopez
   
SHARE Brookfield Zoo mourns passing of Ben, a 44-year-old Bornean Orangutan
DSC_7948.jpg

Ben was the second-oldset Bornean orangutan in the accredited North American zoo population.

Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

After years of battling multiple health issues, a 44-year-old orangutan at Brookfield Zoo was euthanized on Sunday.

Ben, a Bornean orangutan, was brought to the zoo in 1992 and was the second-oldest Bornean orangutan in the accredited North American zoo population.

Ben leaves behind his mate, Sophia, and four offspring, two of whom, Kekasih and Heidi, continue to live at the zoo along with his four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

“Ben was such a gentle ape and an incredible father,” said Tim Snyder, the zoo’s vice president of animal care.

DSC_4982.jpg

Jim Schulz/CZS-Brookfield Zoo

Ben had a long history of heart disease, which veterinary and animal care staff had been managing for more than a decade with medication.

He had also been receiving treatment for severe arthritis and spinal degeneration for several years. Ben had undergone emergency surgery in 2018 for a ruptured appendix and made a “remarkable recovery,” zoo officials said.

The zoo says that in the last week, medication was no longer relieving his pain, and the care teams made the difficult decision to proceed with euthanasia.

“He had a very trusting relationship with his animal care specialists, and voluntarily participated in training sessions and his own health care,” Snyder said. “He will be greatly missed by the staff and the millions of guests who visited him.” 

Next Up In News
Barney reboot: Mattel gives its purple dinosaur an animated makeover
White House defends its decision to shoot down 3 unidentified aerial objects
Bodycam footage shows knife-wielding suspect charge toward Aurora police officers
Man shot by Chicago police in North Lawndale, down the block from elementary school
Conrad Dobler, a three-time Pro Bowl selection with Cardinals, dies at 72
CTA, Pace to launch joint, unlimited-ride passes Feb. 20
The Latest
Final___Barney_First_Look.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
Barney reboot: Mattel gives its purple dinosaur an animated makeover
Mattel Inc. has announced a new line of Barney-themed toys, music, films, YouTube videos and an animated TV series to be launched next year.
By Natalie Neysa Alund | USA Today
 
Camden’s Cian Medley (1) shoots the ball over Kenwood’s Tyler Smith (2) at McGrath-Phillips Arena.
High School Basketball
Monday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
 
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 13: Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council John Kirby speaks during the daily press briefing at the White House February 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. Kirby discussed the recent flying objects shot down by U.S. military jets over North America in the past 3 days. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX *** ORG XMIT: 775940342
Nation/World
White House defends its decision to shoot down 3 unidentified aerial objects
Administration officials acknowledge that there was no indication that three low-altitude objects shot down in recent days were being used for surveillance purposes.
By Eric Tucker | Associated Press
 
Screenshot_2023_02_13_at_4.13.37_PM.png
Suburban Chicago
Bodycam footage shows knife-wielding suspect charge toward Aurora police officers
Aurora police shoot, wound a man who allegedly made threats to officers and residents at a home Feb. 5. The man was hospitalized in critical condition, authorities say.
By Jake Griffin | Daily Herald
 
Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe skates with the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe pushing aside trade rumors while getting more involved offensively
McCabe has benefitted most from a teamwide emphasis on set plays designed to rim pucks up around the boards to defensemen. In addition to his team-leading plus-four rating, his rate of shots per game has nearly doubled since Jan. 1.
By Ben Pope
 