Chicago police release video of suspect in fatal shooting in Avalon Park
Chicago police have released a video showing a man wanted for questioning about a fatal shooting in front of a home in Avalon Park on the South Side earlier this month.
Keith Strange, 31, was shot around 8:15 p.m. on Feb. 7 as he loaded boxes into a pickup truck in front of his family’s home in the 8100 block of South Kenwood Avenue, according to police.
Strange was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, police said.
The video released by police shows a man in a long light-colored coat with a fur-trimmed hood. He was wearing a dark shirt and pants and dark gym shoes with light trim, according to police.
Anyone with information can call Area 2 detectives at (312) 747-8271.
