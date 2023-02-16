$50,000 reward offered for arrest of man who robbed two mail carriers on the Northwest Side last month

A $50,000 reward is being offered for the arrest of a man who robbed two mail carriers on the Northwest Side last month while wearing black fuzzy slippers and pajama pants.

The robberies occurred in the 1700 block of North Sayre Avenue on Jan. 17 and in the 1700 block of North New England Avenue on Jan. 31, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which is offering the reward.

After the Jan. 17 robbery, the suspect fled in a white four-door sedan, the inspection service said in a statement. In the other robbery, he fled in a small white SUV with a Florida license plate.

He is described as Black, 5-foot-10 to 6-foot, weighing 160 to 180 pounds, with thick black-rimed glasses, dark puffy jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, black slippers and black or black and red pajama pants. The inspection service said the suspect should be “considered armed and dangerous.”

Authorities also released a sketch of the suspect.

Anyone with information can call the inspection service at (877) 876-2455.

