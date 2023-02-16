The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 16, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

$50,000 reward offered for arrest of man who robbed two mail carriers on the Northwest Side last month

The robberies occurred in the 1700 block of North Sayre Avenue on Jan. 17 and in the 1700 block of North New England Avenue on Jan. 31, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which is offering the reward.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE $50,000 reward offered for arrest of man who robbed two mail carriers on the Northwest Side last month
Picture1.png

Sketch of man suspected of robbing mail carriers on the Northwest Side last month.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service

A $50,000 reward is being offered for the arrest of a man who robbed two mail carriers on the Northwest Side last month while wearing black fuzzy slippers and pajama pants.

The robberies occurred in the 1700 block of North Sayre Avenue on Jan. 17 and in the 1700 block of North New England Avenue on Jan. 31, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which is offering the reward.

After the Jan. 17 robbery, the suspect fled in a white four-door sedan, the inspection service said in a statement. In the other robbery, he fled in a small white SUV with a Florida license plate.

He is described as Black, 5-foot-10 to 6-foot, weighing 160 to 180 pounds, with thick black-rimed glasses, dark puffy jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, black slippers and black or black and red pajama pants. The inspection service said the suspect should be “considered armed and dangerous.”

Authorities also released a sketch of the suspect.

Anyone with information can call the inspection service at (877) 876-2455.

Next Up In News
R. Kelly’s request for new federal trial in Chicago denied
Father of Highland Park parade shooting suspect pleads not guilty to reckless conduct charges
Winter storm expected to hit Chicago area with snow, sleet and possibly freezing rain throughout the day Thursday
Former chief operating officer of Rush Oak Park Hospital accused of stealing more than $600,000 from medical facility
Man fatally shot in West Englewood home
Big issues in Gardiner’s reelection bid in 45th Ward are crime, development — and Gardiner himself
The Latest
R. Kelly walks out of the Daley Center after a hearing in a child support case in March 2019.
R. Kelly
R. Kelly’s request for new federal trial in Chicago denied
Kelly’s defense attorneys claimed a key witness against him lied when she said she was “undecided” about whether she would seek restitution from the singer if he was convicted.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on the set of “Live! With Kelly and Ryan.” Seacrest has revealed he’s leaving the show this spring. ending a six-year run alongside Ripa.&nbsp;
Movies and TV
Ryan Seacrest exiting ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’ in the spring
His replacement will be Ripa’s real-life husband, Mark Consuelos, and a frequent guest host. The show will be rebranded as “Live with Kelly and Mark.”
By Associated Press
 
Robert E. Crimo Jr., center, father of Robert Crimo III, talks with his attorneys as they wait for court to begin before Judge George D. Strickland at the Lake County, Ill., Courthouse Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Waukegan, Ill. Crimo Jr., faces seven counts of felony reckless conduct for signing the application for his son’s firearm owners ID card in December of 2019.
Highland Park parade shooting
Father of Highland Park parade shooting suspect pleads not guilty to reckless conduct charges
Prosecutors say Robert E. Crimo Jr. was criminally reckless when he signed his underage son’s gun ownership permit.
By David Struett
 
When possible, opt for healthier oils such as olive oil in your recipes.
Eat Well
Simple ingredient swaps can result in healthier meals and a healthier you
Swapping out less-healthy ingredients with those that pack more nutrition can make a big difference in your diet and lead to better health without skimping on flavor.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
Facing racism and exclusion before the ceremony, Hattie McDaniel (Gabrielle Lott-Rogers) is not sure she should attend the Academy Awards to accept her Oscar in TimeLine Theatre’s production of “Boulevard of Bold Dreams.”
Theater
‘Boulevard of Bold Dreams’ brilliantly depicts Hattie McDaniel’s dilemma on Oscar night
In play’s world premiere at TimeLine Theatre, skillful star Gabrielle Lott-Rogers embodies the grace and dignity that allowed ‘Gone With the Wind’ actor to rise above constant disrespect.
By Laura Emerick | For the Sun-Times
 