The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 17, 2023
Ask the Doctors Well

Ask the Doctors: Owning a companion animal helps with cognition in older adults

The pet owners in a recent study tended to have lower body-fat percentages, better blood pressure and a lower incidence of diabetes than those without pets.

By  Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko
   
SHARE Ask the Doctors: Owning a companion animal helps with cognition in older adults
A wealth of research continues to find that living with a companion animal is associated with a wide range of health benefits.

A wealth of research continues to find that living with a companion animal is associated with a wide range of health benefits.

stock.adobe.com

Dear Doctors: I have shared my home with pets my whole life. I am now a 76-year-old widow, and my menagerie is down to two small dogs. I just saw on the news that pets keep you mentally sharp. Is that true?

Answer: A wealth of research has found that living with a companion animal is associated with a wide range of health benefits, including enhancing the pet owner’s physical, emotional and mental health and generally improving their quality of life. 

A recent study focused on pet ownership among older adults. The results, published last summer in the Journal of Aging and Health, suggest that growing older while living with a companion animal can play a role in preserving cognitive function. The researchers used data gathered by the Health and Retirement Study, an ongoing project involving about 20,000 adults in the United States, all 50 or older. The researchers regularly interview the participants and use tests and other diagnostic tools to amass data about aging.

They focused on 1,369 adults who did not have any existing cognitive problems. Participants were divided into those without a pet, those whose pet had been with them fewer than five years and those with a pet for five years or more.

A surprising connection to pet ownership emerged.

Those who lived with a pet performed better on tests that measured both long- and short-term memory than did people of the same age but who did not live with a pet. This beneficial effect was even more pronounced in people whose pets had been with them five or more years.

This protective effect was seen only in those 65 or older. That’s the age at which it becomes more likely for the symptoms of cognitive decline or dementia to begin to manifest.

The researchers suspect several factors could be at play. The pet owners in the study tended to have lower body-fat percentages, better blood pressure and a lower incidence of diabetes than the others. This pointed to greater levels of physical activity, long linked to improved cognitive health. The group with pets also reported lower levels of stress, anxiety, depression and loneliness, all which adversely affect mental function.

Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko are internists at UCLA Health.

Next Up In Well
Irregular sleep patterns can lead to higher risk of hardened arteries in older adults, study finds
Simple ingredient swaps can result in healthier meals and a healthier you
Penis length has grown 24%, on average, in 29 years, Stanford study finds, as male fertility has declined
Buying dark chocolate for Valentine’s Day? It likely includes lead and cadmium, study finds
City expands mental health services through private providers
To juice or not to juice: Does the nutritional value live up to the hype?
The Latest
Steve Quiram explaining his snowy owl carving at the Henry Decoy Show.
Outdoors
Singing the praises of carving songbirds and other birds
Carver Steve Quiram learned the joys and advantages of carving songbirds, and other birds, and talked about it at the Henry Decoy Show in Chillicothe.
By Dale Bowman
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
News
Man fatally shot on Stevenson Expressway but pregnant woman with him not hit by gunfire.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday near Ashland Avenue, Illinois State Police said. The woman, reportedly six months pregnant, was taken to St. Anthony Hospital as a precaution.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Mom gets jealous of time I spend with my partner’s family
Though she sees her daughter and grandchild often, she insists on saying mean things about the other family.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
R. Kelly walks with supporters out of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in June 2019.
News
Feds seek R. Kelly sentence that would virtually guarantee singer never walks free
Prosecutors have asked a federal judge to sentence Kelly, 56, to a quarter-century in prison as a result of his conviction in Chicago last summer. They said Kelly should not begin serving that sentence until after he has finished serving a 30-year federal prison sentence for racketeering.
By Jon Seidel
 
merlin_111310054.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Of an Age’ as tedious as its lengthy road trip
Queer love story is built around a drive disconcertingly shot in extreme close-up.
By USA Today Network
 