Friday, February 17, 2023
Music Entertainment and Culture Celebrities

Olivia Newton-John’s daughter talks about final moments with her mom

Newton-John’s widower John Easterling and daughter Chloe Lattanzi sat down for a joint TV interview with the “Today” show’s Hoda Kotb, their first since Newton-John’s death in August.

By  Elise Brisco | USA Today
   
Singer Olivia Newton John (right) and her daughter Chloe Lattanzi arrive at Grammy Jams’ celebration of Stevie Wonder at the Orpheum Theater on Dec 10, 2005, in Los Angeles.

Olivia Newton-John’s family is sharing memories of the actress and singer almost 6 months after she died from breast cancer. 

In the interview that aired Friday, they praised the “Grease” star as “caring” and “giving,” but mostly remembered her as a wife and mother.

“I love my mom more than anything and she’s my mom, she’s not Olivia Newton-John to me,” Lattanzi said. “But I’m so glad that she was Olivia Newton-John to so many people.” 

Lattanzi, whom Newton-John shared with her first husband Matt Lattanzi, also reflected on some the final moments with her mom.

”[The] last words she could say to me were ‘my sunshine,’ and right before she lost her ability to speak she was making jokes,” she said.

Easterling, who said he still speaks to his wife out loud during daily activities, said Newton-John showed “willpower” to “bring in the light and to bring in the love” in her final days. He added that “she was who she was all the way through.”

Easterling confirmed his wife’s death on Aug. 8, 2022 via her verified Facebook page, writing that Newton-John “passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends.”

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” Easterling wrote at the time. 

Fans have poured their condolences to Newton-John’s family which Lattanzi said on “Today” has been a “life raft” and a “big hug from the universe.”

Newton-John has been able to give those fans one last gift as a new duet with her and Dolly Parton singing “Jolene” was released Friday. The song marked her final recording and music video. 

“Jolene” is the opening track of Newton-John’s posthumous album “Just the Two of Us” which will be released May 5. The album features duets with musicians including Mariah Carey, Michael McDonald, John Travolta and her daughter, according to a press release. 

”I cannot wait to hear that album and Olivia may you rest in peace. You left a spot that one else will ever fill,” Parton said in the release. 

Read more at usatoday.com

