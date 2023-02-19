3 killed when car strikes pole and wall, catches fire in West Pullman

Three people were killed in a car crash Friday night in West Pullman.
Officers responding to a report of drag racing about 11 p.m. in the 12000 block of South Halsted Street witnessed a driver strike a pole, lose control of the car and hit a wall, Chicago police said. The car then caught fire.
Three people found inside the car were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their ages and identities were not immediately known.
CPD’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating.
