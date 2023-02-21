The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

2023 Chicago Sun-Times All-City boys basketball nominees

All the players that were nominated for the All-City team.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Young’s Dalen Davis (3) passes the ball around Curie’s Carlos Harris (2).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

The All-City team will be revealed on Friday. Here’s a look at all the players that were nominated by coaches and athletic directors. Any high school located within the Chicago city limits is eligible for the All-City Team.

There will be 20 players selected for the team, arranged from First Team to Fourth Team. Honorable and Special Mention groups will also be picked.

Thanks to all the coaches and AD’s that sent the nominations and statistics that made this possible.

The All-Area team, which encompasses the Sun-Times’ entire coverage of nearly 400 schools, will be released next week.

That’s followed by the All-State team, which involves all of Illinois. Ten players from each of the four classes will be selected.

Please send your All-Area nominations to mobrien@suntimes.com.

2023 Chicago Sun-Times All-City nominees
Player Team Year Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks
Dai Dai Ames Kenwood Sr.
Andrew Ayeni St. Patrick Sr. 13.4 6.5
Jurrell Baldwin Hyde Park Jr. 19 13 3
Richard Barron St. Ignatius Sr. 15.4 3.7 2.3 1.1
Al Brooks Jr. Hansberry So.
Ikee Brooks Hansberry So.
James Brown St. Rita Jr. 11 9
Ron Chambers North Lawndale Sr. 16.3 5.5 6.4
Nevaeh Clickscales Dyett Sr. 9 11 3
Gianni Cobb Perspectives-L Jr. 21 8 3
KJ Cobb Perspectives-L Sr. 12 7
Jakeem Cole Perspectives-L Sr. 19 3 4
Isaiah Cortez Chicago Academy Jr. 24 5 4
Ja'Juan Cozark Marshall Sr.
DeAndre Craig Mount Carmel Sr. 18 6 2
Caleb David Parker Sr. 19.5 4 4 2.5
Dalen Davis Young Sr. 18 4 5
JaJuan Folks Raby Sr. 14 4 4 3
Brett Gomez Kennedy Sr. 21.3 6.4 6.3 1.3
Jalen Griffith Simeon Sr.
Tim Handy Perspectives-L Jr. 13 9 4 3
Ahmad Henderson Brother Rice Sr.
Nojus Indrusaitis St. Rita Jr. 17 4
Evan Jackson De La Salle Sr. 11 8
Daniel Johnson Young Sr. 19 9 3
Arion Johnson Hubbard Sr. 26 5 3
Morez Johnson St. Rita Jr. 18 11 2
Latrell Kelley Farragut Fr. 15 4 3.5
Richard Lindsey De La Salle Jr. 12 4
Brennan Moore Payton Sr. 12.3 5.5 2.8
Tyshun Moore North Lawndale Jr. 7.2 5.2 1.4
Damarion Morris Hyde Park Sr. 16.8 5 3
Solomon Mosley Kenwood Sr.
Antonio Munoz Young Jr. 15 8 2
Xavier Nesbitt U-High Sr. 28.5 3.7 3.2 1.3
Jajuan Newby Manley Sr. 13 13.5 2
Marcus Pigram Young Sr. 12 5 4
Dorian Perry Raby Sr. 13 12 4 1.4
Payton Pitts Parker Sr. 18 4 4 2 2
Nate Raub Payton Sr. 15.2 9.1 2.7 1
Reggie Ray St. Ignatius Jr. 11 2.9 2.2
Calvin Robins Jr. Kenwood Jr.
Miles Rubin Simeon Sr.
Wesley Rubin Simeon Sr.
Ethan Samuels Jones Jr. 22 4 4 3
Dmryion Sanderson Dyett Sr. 13 6 1.5
Travion Satterfield Dyett Sr. 6 12 1 2
Dalton Scantlebury Lane So. 11.5 7.7 1.3
Jaden Smith Kenwood Jr.
Tyler Smith Kenwood Sr.
Shaheed Solebo Lane Jr. 15.1 5 2.9 1.4
Davarus Spann North Lawndale Jr. 11.5 4.8 2.3
Je'Shawn Stevenson Lindblom Jr. 28 7 2
QiAndre Washington Manley Sr. 23 6 3
Kaden White Marist Sr. 11.5 3 2 2
Tavariyuan Williams De La Salle Jr. 8 4
Camron Williford Hyde Park Sr. 16.4 6 4
Jemarje Windfield North Lawndale Sr. 12.3 5.5 3.2
JK Woods Perspectives-L Sr. 10 10 2

