2023 Chicago Sun-Times All-City boys basketball nominees

The All-City team will be revealed on Friday. Here’s a look at all the players that were nominated by coaches and athletic directors. Any high school located within the Chicago city limits is eligible for the All-City Team.
There will be 20 players selected for the team, arranged from First Team to Fourth Team. Honorable and Special Mention groups will also be picked.
Thanks to all the coaches and AD’s that sent the nominations and statistics that made this possible.
The All-Area team, which encompasses the Sun-Times’ entire coverage of nearly 400 schools, will be released next week.
That’s followed by the All-State team, which involves all of Illinois. Ten players from each of the four classes will be selected.
Please send your All-Area nominations to mobrien@suntimes.com.
|Player
|Team
|Year
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Steals
|Blocks
|Dai Dai Ames
|Kenwood
|Sr.
|Andrew Ayeni
|St. Patrick
|Sr.
|13.4
|6.5
|Jurrell Baldwin
|Hyde Park
|Jr.
|19
|13
|3
|Richard Barron
|St. Ignatius
|Sr.
|15.4
|3.7
|2.3
|1.1
|Al Brooks Jr.
|Hansberry
|So.
|Ikee Brooks
|Hansberry
|So.
|James Brown
|St. Rita
|Jr.
|11
|9
|Ron Chambers
|North Lawndale
|Sr.
|16.3
|5.5
|6.4
|Nevaeh Clickscales
|Dyett
|Sr.
|9
|11
|3
|Gianni Cobb
|Perspectives-L
|Jr.
|21
|8
|3
|KJ Cobb
|Perspectives-L
|Sr.
|12
|7
|Jakeem Cole
|Perspectives-L
|Sr.
|19
|3
|4
|Isaiah Cortez
|Chicago Academy
|Jr.
|24
|5
|4
|Ja'Juan Cozark
|Marshall
|Sr.
|DeAndre Craig
|Mount Carmel
|Sr.
|18
|6
|2
|Caleb David
|Parker
|Sr.
|19.5
|4
|4
|2.5
|Dalen Davis
|Young
|Sr.
|18
|4
|5
|JaJuan Folks
|Raby
|Sr.
|14
|4
|4
|3
|Brett Gomez
|Kennedy
|Sr.
|21.3
|6.4
|6.3
|1.3
|Jalen Griffith
|Simeon
|Sr.
|Tim Handy
|Perspectives-L
|Jr.
|13
|9
|4
|3
|Ahmad Henderson
|Brother Rice
|Sr.
|Nojus Indrusaitis
|St. Rita
|Jr.
|17
|4
|Evan Jackson
|De La Salle
|Sr.
|11
|8
|Daniel Johnson
|Young
|Sr.
|19
|9
|3
|Arion Johnson
|Hubbard
|Sr.
|26
|5
|3
|Morez Johnson
|St. Rita
|Jr.
|18
|11
|2
|Latrell Kelley
|Farragut
|Fr.
|15
|4
|3.5
|Richard Lindsey
|De La Salle
|Jr.
|12
|4
|Brennan Moore
|Payton
|Sr.
|12.3
|5.5
|2.8
|Tyshun Moore
|North Lawndale
|Jr.
|7.2
|5.2
|1.4
|Damarion Morris
|Hyde Park
|Sr.
|16.8
|5
|3
|Solomon Mosley
|Kenwood
|Sr.
|Antonio Munoz
|Young
|Jr.
|15
|8
|2
|Xavier Nesbitt
|U-High
|Sr.
|28.5
|3.7
|3.2
|1.3
|Jajuan Newby
|Manley
|Sr.
|13
|13.5
|2
|Marcus Pigram
|Young
|Sr.
|12
|5
|4
|Dorian Perry
|Raby
|Sr.
|13
|12
|4
|1.4
|Payton Pitts
|Parker
|Sr.
|18
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Nate Raub
|Payton
|Sr.
|15.2
|9.1
|2.7
|1
|Reggie Ray
|St. Ignatius
|Jr.
|11
|2.9
|2.2
|Calvin Robins Jr.
|Kenwood
|Jr.
|Miles Rubin
|Simeon
|Sr.
|Wesley Rubin
|Simeon
|Sr.
|Ethan Samuels
|Jones
|Jr.
|22
|4
|4
|3
|Dmryion Sanderson
|Dyett
|Sr.
|13
|6
|1.5
|Travion Satterfield
|Dyett
|Sr.
|6
|12
|1
|2
|Dalton Scantlebury
|Lane
|So.
|11.5
|7.7
|1.3
|Jaden Smith
|Kenwood
|Jr.
|Tyler Smith
|Kenwood
|Sr.
|Shaheed Solebo
|Lane
|Jr.
|15.1
|5
|2.9
|1.4
|Davarus Spann
|North Lawndale
|Jr.
|11.5
|4.8
|2.3
|Je'Shawn Stevenson
|Lindblom
|Jr.
|28
|7
|2
|QiAndre Washington
|Manley
|Sr.
|23
|6
|3
|Kaden White
|Marist
|Sr.
|11.5
|3
|2
|2
|Tavariyuan Williams
|De La Salle
|Jr.
|8
|4
|Camron Williford
|Hyde Park
|Sr.
|16.4
|6
|4
|Jemarje Windfield
|North Lawndale
|Sr.
|12.3
|5.5
|3.2
|JK Woods
|Perspectives-L
|Sr.
|10
|10
|2