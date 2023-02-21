2023 Chicago Sun-Times All-City boys basketball nominees

The All-City team will be revealed on Friday. Here’s a look at all the players that were nominated by coaches and athletic directors. Any high school located within the Chicago city limits is eligible for the All-City Team.

There will be 20 players selected for the team, arranged from First Team to Fourth Team. Honorable and Special Mention groups will also be picked.

Thanks to all the coaches and AD’s that sent the nominations and statistics that made this possible.

The All-Area team, which encompasses the Sun-Times’ entire coverage of nearly 400 schools, will be released next week.

That’s followed by the All-State team, which involves all of Illinois. Ten players from each of the four classes will be selected.

Please send your All-Area nominations to mobrien@suntimes.com.